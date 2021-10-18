Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

SEOUL: The General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, enabler, and licensor, hosted a workshop with Korean investors on the sidelines of the 2021 Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) in Seoul, South Korea.
The event titled “Flourishing Opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s Defense Sector,” included representatives from GAMI, Saudi Arabian Military Industries and the Saudi Investment Ministry.
Saudi participants met with representatives from more than 40 Korean companies operation in the defense, logistics, technology and industrial sectors.
GAMI Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali said that Kingdom is establishing strategic partnerships with companies from all over the world.
“In less than two years, around 100 companies have successfully obtained licenses to operate in the Kingdom’s defense sector,” he added.
Saudi Arabia’s attendance at Seoul ADEX comes after the Kingdom’s new supply chain plan was recently unveiled by GAMI. The authority identified 74 localization opportunities in the defense sector worth billions of dollars.