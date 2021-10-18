You are here

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
Reuters

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand
LONDON: Oil prices hit multiyear highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Brent crude oil futures were up 93 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $85.79 a barrel by 1100 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.35, or 1.6 percent, to $83.63 a barrel, after hitting $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

Both contracts rose by at least 3 percent last week.

“Easing restrictions around the world are likely to help the recovery in fuel consumption,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note, adding that gas-to-oil switching for power generation alone could boost demand by as much as 450,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

MORE TO FOLLOW

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts slips to 115% in September, sources say
LONDON: OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115 percent in September, three sources from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

The figure shows that some members continue to struggle to produce at their agreed quota levels due to various technical problems.

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors

Saudi military authority GAMI showcases defense opportunities to Korean investors
 SEOUL: The General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, enabler, and licensor, hosted a workshop with Korean investors on the sidelines of the 2021 Seoul International Aerospace Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) in Seoul, South Korea.  

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine

Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
  • Gazprom and Ukraine agreed a five-year deal on Russian gas transit to Europe at the end of 2019 after prolonged talks
Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked about a third of offered additional gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results showed on Monday.


Gazprom's data also showed its gas exports declined in the first half of October from the same period in September.


The auction results are closely watched as Europe has been eagerly awaiting for more gas supplies, especially from Russia, as it tackles skyrocketing natural gas prices, boosted by tight supplies and economic recovery.


According to the Regional Booking Platform, Gazprom has booked some 32 million cubic metres per day, or 35 percent of total additional capacity, offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for the Yamal-Europe pipeline for November.


Gazprom and Ukraine agreed a five-year deal on Russian gas transit to Europe at the end of 2019 after prolonged talks, complicated by political tensions between the two ex-Soviet republics.


The Russian company has the right to book extra transit capacity in addition to already agreed volumes. It has mostly refused to buy significant spare capacity via Ukraine this year.


Analysts have said that Gazprom has not booked larger volumes in a move to push for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is awaiting regulatory clearance from Germany to start gas exports.


Ukraine's pipeline operator said on Friday that Russia is sending less gas to Europe via Ukraine than specified in the current transit contract.


Both the Kremlin and Gazprom have repeatedly said Russia meets all the requests for gas supplies from European customers.

EXPORTS


Separately, Gazprom has presented its gas exports and production data from the start of the year.


According to Reuters calculations, based on this data, Gazprom's gas exports outside of ex-Soviet Union declined to 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) on Oct. 1-15 from 7.3 bcm in the month-earlier period.


On the whole, Gazprom said its gas exports from year-to-date increased 13.1 percent year on year to 152.2 bcm. Its gas output for the period had risen to 399.4 bcm, up 16.6 percent year on year.
 

Majority of Expo buildings will stay put after exhibition to attract new investment

Majority of Expo buildings will stay put after exhibition to attract new investment
Majority of Expo buildings will stay put after exhibition to attract new investment

Majority of Expo buildings will stay put after exhibition to attract new investment
Dubai: Around 80 percent of Expo buildings will remain once the showcase finishes in a bid to attract technology firms and new investment, a spokesperson for Dubai Expo 2020 told Asharq news.

The World Expo began on October 1 and will run to the end of March next year.

Organizers hope to attract 25 million visits over the course of the event, despite travel restrictions and other complexities posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Expo vice president of communications Mohammed Al-Ansari added that the pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia are the most visited so far, although he expects other pavilions to catch up during the exhibition.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion has attracted over 200,000 visitors so far, state news agency SPA reported.

