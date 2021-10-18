You are here

  • Home
  • UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/rec3r

Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports

UBER, Careem have their tax dues settled, Asharq reports
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Uber and Careem have settled their tax dues in Saudi Arabia, and they are committed to and work according to the tax system in force in the country, Asharq reported, citing a source it didn't name.

Both companies had a different understanding of the tax system in the Kingdom, and learned the right mechanism of work in the local market after communicating with the General Authority for Zakat, the source said.
"Both companies obtained the necessary clarification at the time, and for a long time, and paid their tax obligations in this framework, and they are currently working according to the system," the source said.

The source added that Uber and Careem may have a previous objection to the tax assessment, and the decision in this regard is subject to the competent judicial authorities.

Bloomberg Agency had reported citing its own sources that Uber and its subsidiary Careem are facing tens of millions of dollars in tax payments in Saudi Arabia. 

It also revealed that both companies are facing a combined tax bill in the Kingdom of about $100 million.

These claims are linked to a dispute over how to calculate the value-added tax (VAT) due over the past few years, and the mechanism for sharing it between temporary work companies and individual contractors. The claims also include heavy fines due to late payments by these companies, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Updated 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Updated 9 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI  

RIYADH: ProShares is set to launch a Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in what would be a first for institutional investors in the US, New York Times reported.

The ETF will provide institutional investors and retail investors exposure to Bitcoin, who cannot legally or do not want direct exposure, through a brokerage account.

“When we have a Bitcoin ETF in the US, billions and billions of dollars will flow into Bitcoin that under no circumstances would have found their way into Bitcoin otherwise,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said.

Stablecoins

Asset-backed stablecoins do not pose a systemic risk to the US financial system and should not face a new set of rules, a major cryptocurrency lobby group told US regulators on Monday, as tighter oversight of the fast-growing technology looms.

Stablecoins — digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets from gold to other cryptocurrencies — have ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets — which comprises top US regulators including the Treasury and Federal Reserve — is focusing on them as part of wider efforts to rein in crypto.

The group is widely expected to publish in the coming months a report detailing the risks and opportunities of stablecoins.

Adoption

The Central Bank of Brazil released a report showing that Brazilians have bought more than $4 billion in cryptocurrency imports since the beginning of the year.

The report also shows that Brazilians have consistently earned more than $350 million in cryptocurrencies every month since January.

However, according to some analysts from the central bank, this number is likely to reach twice its value this year.

Brazilians investing in cryptocurrencies abroad are likely to triple the amount invested in American shares, according to Bruno Serra the director of monetary policy of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Crypto regulation

Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, Coinbase has published its proposal for crypto regulation after more than 75 meetings with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia.

“Today we’re launching our Digital Asset Policy Proposal, which we hope will help chart a course for clear regulation of cryptocurrency and web 3.0 in the US. It’s critical to bring clarity to this space and ensure America remains a financial leader,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted.

ATMs

Popular BTM Operator, Bitcoin of America, recently announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines.

Ethereum is available now for buy and sell at Bitcoin of America ATM locations due to its growing popularity,  it also offers Bitcoin and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.62 percent to $61,891 at 6 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $3,769, down 1.94 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: Crytpocurrency bitcoin stablecoin ether regulations

Related

Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study
Business & Economy
Bitcoin is the most Googled cryptocurrency in the UK, says study

Oil prices ease off highs as US factory data weighs on market: Energy market wrap

Oil prices ease off highs as US factory data weighs on market: Energy market wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices ease off highs as US factory data weighs on market: Energy market wrap

Oil prices ease off highs as US factory data weighs on market: Energy market wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices pulled back after touching multiyear highs on Monday, trading mixed as US industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand.

Brent crude oil futures were down 20 cents or 0.24 percent at $84.66 a barrel by 11:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT) after hitting $86.04, their highest since October 2018.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 17 cents higher, or 0.2 percent, at $82.46 a barrel, after hitting $83.87, their highest since October 2014.
Both contracts rose by at least 3 percent last week.

OPEC+ quota

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts fell slightly to 115 percent in September, three sources from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

The figure shows that some members continue to struggle to produce at their agreed quota levels due to various technical problems.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the alliance is known, raised its output targets by 400,000 barrels per day in September.  It has also agreed to raise them by a further 400,000 bpd in October and in November. 

Underinvestment and maintenance problems have stymied efforts by Angola and Nigeria to raise output, an issue that is expected to continue impacting the West African producers in the near future.

Saudi exports

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in August to its highest level in seven months, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (Jodi) on Monday.

Some 6.45 million barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom in August, a rise from 6.327 million bpd recorded in July.

US coal-fire generation

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday it expected the US coal-fired generation to increase in 2021 by 22 percent compared with 2020.

Green hydrogen

INEOS, Europe’s largest hydrogen producer, said on Monday it would invest more than $2.3 billion on electrolysis plants to make zero-carbon green hydrogen across Europe.

Emission cuts

South Korea aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent below 2018 levels by 2030, for fighting climate change over the next decade.

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp, a trading house and mineral resources company with energy and metals assets worldwide, will invest $17.54 billion by 2030 in alternative energies, to halve its greenhouse gas emissions on 2020 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it said in a statement.

Gas supply 

Russian gas giant Gazprom has booked 35 percent of total additional capacity, offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for the Yamal-Europe pipeline for November and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, according to the auction results shown on Monday.

Germany does not see any gas supply shortages despite a slight drop in its storage levels from the week before, a spokesperson for the country’s Economy Ministry said.

Storage facilities are now filled to around 70 percent capacity compared with 75 percent last week, but the ministry still assumes that the facilities will continue to be filled as suppliers honor their contracts, he added.

Coal vs. renewable 

Global coal prices have jumped to record highs and top thermal coal exporter Indonesia has increased its 2021 output to 625 million tons, 11percent higher than 2020 output target to meet the demand.

The EU’s head of climate change policy said that returning to using dirty energy from coal during the current energy crunch is “not a smart move” and markets should seize the opportunity to transition into renewables.

Topics: Oil gas Saudi OPEC OPEC+ renewables

Related

TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center
Business & Economy
TotalEnergies opens UK offshore wind hub in North Sea oil, gas center

Qatar leads talks to acquire British department store for $5.5bn

Qatar leads talks to acquire British department store for $5.5bn
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Qatar leads talks to acquire British department store for $5.5bn

Qatar leads talks to acquire British department store for $5.5bn
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

British Selfridges department store owner, the Weston family, is in talks with Qatar about a potential £4 billion ($5.5 billion) sale, which would change the ownership of the store for the first time in two decades, the Daily Mail reported. 

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the Kingdom's PIF is also among the parties rumored to be interested in Selfridges, as are Abu Dhabi's ADIA, and Lane Crawford, a department stores business based in Hong Kong.

The PIF has been asked to comment.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Qatar is leading talks to buy Selfridges, but the talks are not exclusive, which means the famous Oxford Street may be sold to another party.

According to The Times, the Westons are understood to be seeking a buyer not only for their UK stores, which also include a store at the Bullring in Birmingham, but also department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Dublin, De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands and Holt Renfrew in Canada.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority already owns the famous Harrods store, which it bought in 2010.

Topics: Qatar Investment Authority selfridges

Related

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Business & Economy
Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs
World
Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

A rise in annual US industrial output; Canada's debt fears: Economic wrap

A rise in annual US industrial output; Canada's debt fears: Economic wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed
Ziad Sabbah

A rise in annual US industrial output; Canada's debt fears: Economic wrap

A rise in annual US industrial output; Canada's debt fears: Economic wrap
Updated 18 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed Ziad Sabbah

US industrial production increased by a yearly rate of 4.6 percent in September, data from the Federal Reserve showed. 

This is the fifth consecutive month in which industrial output growth slowed after growing 17.8 percent in April due to last year's lower base effects.

On a monthly basis, industrial output declined by 1.3 percent in September. This is a larger decline than the one experienced in the previous month when industrial production fell by 0.1 percent.

This was driven by a 3.6 percent drop in utilities production and a 2.3 percent fall in mining output. Moreover, manufacturing production decreased by 0.7 percent in September as motor vehicles output slumped by 7.2 percent.

Canada’s debt fears

The Canadian government intends to impose new taxes which will help in financing some campaign promises. However, the new stream of revenues will prove to be insufficient to pay off the country’s mounting debts. According to analysts, this will leave Canadians at risk of a potential economic crisis in the near future.

Notably, the country accumulated debt at a faster rate than any other member of the G7. Piling debts could hamper efforts that require sizable finances such as the transition to a green economy.

Central banks and governments clash in Eastern Europe

Rising inflation in Eastern Europe has prompted central banks to raise their interest rates despite a backlash from governments that want to defend strong output growth.

The situation is most visible in Hungary and the Czech Republic as their central banks raised interest rates by more than 1 percent since June.

Capital Economics expects that the Eastern Europe will be one of the regions where inflation will have far-reaching effects in the next year.

Topics: industrial output #canada Economic Wrap

Related

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
China's output growth slows; inflation fears mount in the US and UK: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
China's output growth slows; inflation fears mount in the US and UK: Economic wrap

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure
Updated 18 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure

Egypt signs deal with Nokia to build IoT infrastructure
Updated 18 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Communications and IT Amr Talaat oversaw the signing of a deal between Telecom Egypt and Nokia International to build Internet of Things infrastructure in the country.

The ministry said Telecom Egypt’s network enables the provision IoT services to companies on a global scale, based on Nokia’s multi-service model. 

The agreement will contribute to the automation of projects and help companies reduce their operating expenses, enhance productivity, and provide new services to markets faster.

It includes establishment of a global IoT infrastructure and a Pay As You Grow business model, and Nokia will enable Telecom Egypt to provide IoT services at low prices.

The deal was signed by Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, and Henrik Fall, head of cloud services and networks in the Middle East and Africa at Nokia.

Talaat attended the signing ceremony during his visit to Dubai to attend the 41st GITEX Global Exhibition and Conference.

He also met Ram Ramachandran, senior vice president and head of Middle East and Africa for Tech Mahindra. Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.

The Egyptian minister discussed ways to increase Tech Mahindra’s contribution to the digital transformation of Egypt.

Topics: Egypt IoT digital transformation Nokia agreement

Related

Special Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G

Latest updates

Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Bitcoin rises near 6-month high, as ETF launch date approaches: Market wrap
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections
Lebanon Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Thursday events in Beirut are critical and dangerous
Lebanon Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Thursday events in Beirut are critical and dangerous
Qatar and WHO team up for a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup 2022
Qatar and WHO team up for a healthy and safe FIFA World Cup 2022
Another 50 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past two days
Another 50 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past two days

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.