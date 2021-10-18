You are here

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 241 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.91 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 241 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.91 million. (File/SPA)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 38 new infections
  • The health ministry says 52 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
  • Municipalities close 35 businesses and issue fines to 72 others for violating precautionary measures
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,765.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,969 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 100 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 14, followed by Jeddah with six, Makkah with three, and Buraidah and Dammam confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 52 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,999.
Over 44.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 20.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.


Meanwhile, Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 1,222 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday, and found 72 businesses in violation of the precautionary measures.
Hail Municipality also carried out 635 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week and authorities closed 35 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 241 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.91 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Eastern Province Municipality Hail Municipality Coronavirus

Saudi king receives letter from Oman’s sultan on bilateral relations

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the letter during a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Riyadh, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the letter during a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Riyadh, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi king receives letter from Oman’s sultan on bilateral relations

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received the letter during a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Riyadh, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (SPA)
  • The message dealt with the strong and solid bilateral relations, and ways to enhance them in various fields
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the strong and solid relations between the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.
The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi, where he welcomed the Omani minister and his delegation accompanying to their second country, Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman King Salman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi

3 Italians killed in car crash in Saudi Arabia

3 Italians killed in car crash in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

3 Italians killed in car crash in Saudi Arabia

3 Italians killed in car crash in Saudi Arabia
  • The dancers were in Saudi Arabia to inaugurate a theater
  • Their vehicles crashed while on an excursion in the desert
Updated 18 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Three Italian dancers and another person died in a car crash in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Italy’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

The dancers, all in their early 30s, were identified as Antonio Caggianelli, Giampiero Giarri and Nicolas Esposto. The fourth victim has not been named.

The dancers were in the Kingdom with a 10-strong all-Italian troupe to inaugurate a theater. Sunday was their day off and they had decided to go on an excursion in the desert.

For reasons as yet unknown, their vehicles crashed into a gully and overturned. Another three Italians were involved in the accident. One is in serious condition while the other two were unhurt.

Caggianelli had a leading role in the latest edition of the Notte della Taranta, one of the most prestigious summer dancing events in southern Italy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy

Saudi air force joins UAE combat maneuvers

Saudi air force joins UAE combat maneuvers
Updated 18 October 2021
SPA

Saudi air force joins UAE combat maneuvers

Saudi air force joins UAE combat maneuvers
  • The exercise also included air forces from other friendly countries
Updated 18 October 2021
SPA

ABU DHABI: The Saudi Royal Air Force took part in the Missile Air War Center 2021 maneuvers on Sunday in Al-Dhafra Airbase in the UAE.

The exercise also included air forces from other friendly countries.

The exercise commander, Col. Pilot Ayedh Bin Saeed Al-Qahtani, said that the exercises kicked off with the highest levels of professionalism and safety measures.

The Saudi armed forces took advantage of previous experiences in similar exercises, he said, adding that the exercise included several stages and was preceded by the formation of working groups and preparatory meetings.

Al-Qahtani added that the drill aimed to raise the combat readiness level of the Saudi Royal Air Force, as well as enhance the operational ties between the SRAF and the participating counterparts.

He added that the drill included activities ranging from targeting enemy air defenses to tactical air operations, striking hostile targets, detecting and destroying enemy radar sites, intercepting enemy aircraft, and conducting strategic attack operations and air support operations for ground forces.

He noted that the participation of air forces from multiple countries in the drill helped develop scenarios that mimic what can happen on the ground, as it enables the participants to communicate and enhance their practical experiences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 23,000 visitors in one day
  • Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, visited the Saudi and UAE pavilions
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has received 23,000 visitors in one day, bringing the total number of visits to over 200,000, state news agency SPA reported.

The Commissioner-General of the Saudi Pavilion, Eng. Hussein Hanbaza, said the pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors through its sections and activities that reflect the humanitarian wealth and civil and development components of the Kingdom.

The pavilion has provided visitors with diversified content based on four main pillars: nature, heritage, bio-community, and the economic opportunities that the country offers to the world.

Popular folklore shows also took place at the second biggest pavilion on the expo site.

Meanwhile, Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, visited the Saudi and UAE pavilions. 

He was received by the Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil and the Saudi pavilion chief Eng. Hanbaza.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award

Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award
Updated 18 October 2021
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award

Saudi Food and Drug Authority wins UN award
  • The 2021 award recognized the SFDA’s commitment to realizing its vision of becoming “a leading international science-based regulator to protect and promote public health”
Updated 18 October 2021
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has won a UN award for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.

It was honored for its efforts to prevent and control these diseases through nutrition-related legislation.

In line with the Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, the authority set out in 2018 to improve public health and enable consumers to find a variety of healthier food options.

The UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases aims to encourage cooperation between UN bodies and global governments to support efforts in combating noncommunicable diseases associated with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The 2021 award recognized the SFDA’s commitment to realizing its vision of becoming “a leading international science-based regulator to protect and promote public health.” 

The authority seeks to protect and ensure community safety through regulations and adequate controls of food, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and pesticides.

Since its launch, the SFDA has worked on several pieces of legislation related to food products and food establishments.

The legislation was introduced to improve the nutritional value of food products in local markets by limiting the consumption of sugar, salt, and fat, and obligating food establishments with menu labeling for calories and allergens.

It also launched several initiatives and awareness campaigns on proper nutrition and the healthy choices available in food and beverages.

The initiatives include the Food Labeling Nutrition Calculator and the revival of the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables in food establishments and the workplace.

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) UN award public health

