There will be 51 adult games that include the Haunted House and Sky Loop. (AN file photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
Updated 15 sec ago
RIYADH: Riyadh’s “Winter Wonderland” returns on Oct. 26 with a 40 percent wider space than its first edition in 2019.
Due to high demand, the GEA announced that it has increased the venue to 376,025 sq km. More than 103 games spread across six sections will be available for visitors of all age groups. The area will hold several entertainment shows, competitions, performances, and art displays.
Visitors can visit the Dream Land Carnival, the Snow Forest with an ice-skating rink right in the heart of the desert, Disney on Ice, the Magic Box area, Horror Adventures, and a circus with acrobatic music shows.
There will be 51 adult games that include the Haunted House, Sky Loop, and several international games held for the first time in the Kingdom.

  • Technology, education to inject affected individuals into society
RIYADH: In partnership with Boeing, the King Salman Center for Disability Research launched the Prince Sultan bin Salman Program for Education and Awareness on Thursday, which targets individuals, families, school peers, work colleagues, and spouses who live with disabilities.
The center is based on establishing the best scientific apps and programs to address disability, identify causes, allow early detection and intervention, and use research to aid prevention, care, and rehabilitation, and work to alleviate suffering and improve the conditions of individuals with disabilities.
At the outset, Prince Sultan, chairman of the board of trustees at the center, welcomed Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International, and members of his delegation led by Ahmed Jazzar, president of Boeing Saudi Arabia.
Sir Arthur expressed his pleasure in seeing Boeing’s partnership with the center, which began in 2011, flourish with the launch of the program.
Prince Sultan said: “The program aims to spread awareness and educate the community, whether in educational institutions, workplaces, or public establishments, by providing specialized content on each category of disability and educating members of the community about the types of disability and its causes as well as how to deal with them and bridge the gap between individuals with disabilities and society.”

Sir Michael affirmed Boeing’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and the myriad programs the country is currently developing and implementing for a sustainable and bright future ahead.

On Boeing working together with the center for the program, Prince Sultan told Arab News: “Boeing has been a partner with us for the last several years, this program is a continuation of a series of programs. This one is more about awareness, there is a lot more to come in future. Boeing is a partner that we are very proud of, and we are looking forward to further enhancing our partnership.
“It’s really important to have a partner like Boeing that can support us, help us with some of the major goals on education and awareness. So today here it’s a big privilege, because it’s an exposure that cements our relationship and moves us forward,” he added.
Sir Michael affirmed Boeing’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision and the myriad programs the country is currently developing and implementing for a sustainable and bright future ahead.
“What we are witnessing today is great commitment by the Saudi leadership to raise awareness for disability research and education.” Sir Michael told Arab News, adding: “This program will prove highly beneficial for the Saudi community, and we are proud to partner with KSCDR on such influential programs.
“Boeing has been a partner with the Kingdom for over 76 years. We like to work closely with the communities where we are established. So, we are privileged to work with KSCDR because disability is such a challenge in society and if we can help with our technological contribution and on the education awareness front to help bring affected individuals into the mainstream of the society, it will be great. So we are very excited about the future of this program.”
The event concluded with Prince Sultan presenting a commemorative gift on behalf of himself and the center’s staff to Sir Michael.

Jeddah Old Town holds Red Sea Film Festival

Jeddah Old Town holds Red Sea Film Festival
  • The festival aims to support and encourage the growth of the local film community
JEDDAH: Jeddah will set the world stage for the 3rd annual Red Sea Film Festival in its iconic UNESCO Heritage Site, a city with a historical thriving cultural scene.
Jeddah, the western port city, known as the “Bride of the Red Sea,” has always been a hub of diversity and inclusivity. It is a city where world cultures merge to create a unique intersection between East and West, showcasing a continuously developing identity of multiculturalism.
The Red Sea International Film Festival is an annual festival held in Saudi’s most evocative historical quarter — Jeddah Old Town — maintained to preserve the city’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity.
The film festival aims to highlight Jeddah’s cinematic presence since the 1970s and promote cross-cultural exchange while fostering the growth of the Arab film industry, positioning Saudi Arabia as a significant contributor to the international film industry.
Running from Dec. 6-15, 2021, it will support and encourage the growth of the local film community through cultivating film appreciation and enhancing industry knowledge to contribute to the development of the film industry in Saudi Arabia.
“Calling Jeddah Old Town, otherwise known as ‘Al-Balad’, our home for the Red Sea International Film Festival is really significant and means a lot to us. ‘Al-Balad’ traces back to our roots in the Kingdom, it is the jewel of Jeddah city that melds the historic with the modern in perfect harmony. It is a true honor having this UNESCO world heritage site be the hub for the region’s largest film festival that will put the Kingdom on the map of the global film stage,” said Mohammed Al-Turki, Chairman of the Festival Committee.
The festival will showcase the best films from the region and an exclusive viewing of a carefully curated selection of internationally acclaimed titles worldwide.
The festival serves as the best opportunity for Saudi youth to discover global cultures through the power of cinema and contribute to the ever-growing Saudi film industry.
As part of a community program to educate Saudi film enthusiasts on acting, directing, and producing, the Festival also launched film screenings and masterclasses.
RIFF is an opportunity to showcase the Kingdom’s attractions and offer a better understanding of the region, its culture, and its people by inviting the global community to experience the true Saudi Arabia. The Festival’s enriching cultural experience will enable guests to discover Saudi Arabia, the gracious and generous Arabian hospitality, the deep history and rich culture, the diverse and unique landscapes, and witness the positive changes happening in the country.

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment

Savvy Saudi shoppers turn to thrift stores to save money, help environment
  • In Saudi Arabia, the idea of thrifting has recently been spreading rapidly online among the country’s social media savvy generation
RIYADH: Eco-friendly Saudi shoppers with an eye for a bargain are turning to thrift stores in droves as a way to save money and also help the environment.
Although common in the West, thrift shopping is relatively new to the Kingdom, but the concept of reselling unwanted secondhand clothes and household items for a fraction of their original price is quickly gathering pace in the country.
The shops were fashionable during the 1960s and particularly the 1980s and typically raise money for charities and nonprofit organizations by accepting donations such as clothing, furniture, toys, home decor, books, and electrical goods.
And in Saudi Arabia, the idea of thrifting has recently been spreading rapidly online among the country’s social media savvy generation.
Faris Al-Manea set up his virtual Monochrome thrift shop after noticing the number of people on social networks trying to get their hands on items no longer produced or old styles of clothing.
The 22-year-old told Arab News: “I’ve been interested in the idea of thrifting and thrift shops for a long time because it really does give everyone an opportunity to acquire items at prices that are more affordable.
“We as a community consider it taboo to own or buy secondhand items whether it is clothes or daily household items. I started out hoping that maybe bit by bit I could change that mentality. It’s a very outdated concept with no real logical basis. Why would you go out and buy a SR600 ($160) hoodie when you could buy the same one in almost perfect condition for SR100?”
World Thrift Day is held annually on Oct. 30 and promotes savings and financial security for individuals and nations.
There are many benefits to thrifting such as supporting cashless society, recycling and upcycling clothes, repurposing old books and developing a reading culture, and reducing waste.
Al-Manea’s shop features items such as clothing and books along with vinyl records, old video games, and collectible anime figurines.
He said: “When I started out, I had to research a lot of the items to make sure I was offering a
price that was 50 percent or less than the original price.
“I still do some research, but I’d say 80 percent of the time I know how much to price items at so that buyers will be happy, which is usually 50 to 75 percent cheaper than the original price.”
In September, due to the number of books his shop was taking in, Al-Manea decided to establish a separate store dedicated to secondhand books.
Other online thrift shops include @thrifty_jeddah, and @desertthrifting.sa, both of which offer secondhand clothes.
Shopping secondhand can play a role in boosting community development with money usually used to help local charities and businesses, while people dressing smarter and greener is seen as a way of changing trends toward more thoughtful consumption.

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones

Saudi Arabia to plant trees in desert using drones
  • The afforestation campaign is part of the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to use drones to plant 100,000 trees in a nature reserve in the north of the Kingdom.
The move is part of a plan to develop vegetation cover, combat desertification, and cultivate local trees and wild plants in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve in Hail.
Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, minister of state and chairman of the reserve’s board of directors, said the afforestation campaign aims to preserve environmental diversity and strengthen environmental protection.
The drones will be used to accurately spread seeds over 200 hectares of varying terrain.
As part of the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year, Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom in the coming decades.

KSrelief delivers COVID-19 aid to Malawi

The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
The aid was delivered by the Saudi non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital Lilongwe. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered various medical and preventive aid to Malawi to help the African country combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The aid was delivered by the Kingdom’s non-resident deputy ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Al-Faridi, to Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, in the capital, Lilongwe, on Sunday.
Al-Faridi said that this step comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to provide support and assistance to affected countries and based on its humanitarian role to confront the pandemic. He also said the step indicates the depth of relations between the two countries.

