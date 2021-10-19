You are here

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries targets valuation of about $25bn in US IPO

Updated 19 October 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., is aiming for a valuation of about $25 billion in its initial public offering in the US.

The IPO, one of the most hotly anticipated listings, is expected to cap a record year for flotations, after several big names such as Robinhood Markets Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and Roblox Corp. capitalized on the stock markets boom earlier in 2021.

Alongside electric-vehicle maker Rivian’s stock market debut, GlobalFoundries is expected to headline an unusually crowded year-end IPO schedule.

IPOs in the US have already touched an all-time record of over $250 billion this year, according to data from Dealogic.

In a filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries set a price range between $42 and $47 a share for its stock market flotation. At the upper end of the range, the company is expected to raise about $2.6 billion.

Including the “greenshoe option,” which allows companies to sell additional shares during an IPO, GlobalFoundries could be valued at about $26 billion.

Mubadala, which is selling 22 million shares in the IPO, will hold an 89.4 percent stake in GlobalFoundries and control 89.4 percent of the voting power, following the listing and the private placement, according to the latest filing.

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry

Saudi Arabia launches project to promote algae industry
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Fisheries Development Program on Tuesday launched a project to develop commercial algae technology and promote localization of the algae industry in the Kingdom.

The fisheries development program comes under the purview of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

Ali Al-Shaikhi, the CEO of the program, said the project aims to promote the algae industry in the Kingdom and in order to do so the first commercial model for the cultivation of algae will be established in 2022. 

Al-Shaikhi said plans are also underway to establish an algae center in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fisheries Algae production

Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk

Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk

Saudi Arabia issues $2.27bn in domestic sukuk
Updated 25 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued SR8.5 billion($2.27 billion) in domestic sukuk for the month of October, the National Debt Management Center said on Tuesday.

The Islamic bonds were split into two tranches: SR3.905 billion  due in 2029, and another of SR4.595 billion due in 2033.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sukuk

IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year

IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year
Updated 19 October 2021
Reuters

IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year

IMF official hopes Lebanon program talks can start before new year
Updated 19 October 2021
Reuters

An executive director at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that he hopes program negotiations with Lebanon could start before the new year to try to pull the country's economy out of a crisis.

An IMF program is widely seen as the only way Lebanon can unlock foreign financial help which it desperately needs to emerge from one of the world's sharpest economic depressions.

“We hope the effort being made today will lead to access to all the data and to sufficient information ... all required data must be available first,” IMF’s Mahmoud Mohieldin said in a statement.

Mohieldin's remarks come after a meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday.

He added that any conditions the IMF would require “will not be harsher than what we see in Lebanon today.”

“I imagine that after the success of this program ... the required confidence can be restored to the economy and we positively bet on the ability of the economy and Lebanese people to respond to positive signals,” Mohieldin said.

Topics: Lebanon #economy IMF

Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics

Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics
Updated 19 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics

Saudi economy to grow by 7.3% next year: Capital Economics
Updated 19 October 2021
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Economic research firm Capital Economics expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.5 percent this year and by an impressive 7.3 percent in 2022. 

When compared to the firm’s pre-pandemic estimates, the country’s GDP would be about 3 percent higher by the end of 2023.

William Jackson, Chief Emerging Market Economist at CE, added: "This would make the Saudi economy one of the few in the world where GDP will be above its pre-pandemic trend over the forecast period.”

The company predicts that higher oil output, along with a less contractionary fiscal policy, would drive the economy’s recovery next year.

Saudi inflation is also projected to edge a little higher towards 1 percent by the end of this year and the first quarter of 2022. 

Following this period, the rise in consumer prices is expected to be in the 1-1.5 percent range. However, it could fall to a lower level in case the VAT rate dropped, the company pointed out.

The new report also offered an outlook for the whole region. Gulf countries’ economic recovery as a whole is expected to gain momentum due to their strong vaccination rates and higher oil production.

In the UAE, rising oil output and the World Expo are expected to fuel the economy’s growth. 

Despite an expansion in economic activity driven by rising gas output, Qatar’s rebound could prove to be weaker than other GCC countries due to risks in the non-oil sector.

Meanwhile, Oman and Bahrain could face setbacks in their recoveries as they grapple with contractionary fiscal policies and mounting public debt.

In addition, Egypt’s recovery could gain pace in the next quarters as the economy re-opens. However, a weak vaccination campaign and a tight fiscal policy might hamper this trend. 

The firm expects the country’s economy to grow by 4.8 percent and 5.8 percent in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Growth

TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap

TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap
Updated 19 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap

TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap
Updated 19 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday by 0.3 percent, or 34 points, to 11.792 points. 

Some 198.6 million of shares changed hands in 341,000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, AL Rajhi, and Petro Rabigh. 

The market's rise is supported by an increase in banking shares, led by Al-Rajhi Bank, which rose by 3.1 percent — the highest increase since 2006.

Etihad Etisalat shares also rose by 2.8 percent, supported by the company's profit growth in the third quarter, which amounted to SR281 million — up 56.6 percent. The firm also reported a 7.4 percent growth in revenues.

The biggest winners today were National Buildings and Marketing by 12.1 percent, Shams by 4.3 percent, Al Naqool by 3.5 percent, Al Rajhi by 3.1 percent, Mebco by 2.9 percent, Mobily and Saudi Re by 2.8 percent. 

Arabian Contracting Services Co. announced that 1.5 million shares will be offered to individual subscribers, the equivalent of 10 percent of the total shares offered for public subscription. The price of the offering ranges between SR90-100 per share, according to the director of the offering, GIB Capital.

The Arab Company for Internet and Communications Services "Solutions" achieved a net profit with the amount of SR257 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to SR240 million for the same period last year — an increase of 7.08 percent 

The company said that the profit growth is mainly due to the increase in gross profit by 6.7 percent (SR29 million), thanks to a rise in total revenues by 0.46 percent (SR 9million) and a decrease in revenue costs by 1.3 percent (SR20 million)

The parallel stock market index Nomu closed up 24368.26 points, or 2.23 percent, where 464.4 thousand shares were traded, with 1885 deals. 

The biggest fallers today were Yansab by 3.5 percent, Arabia Insurance cooperative, Alinma Tokio Marine, and Petro Rabigh by 3.1 percent respectively, and Sumou and United Cooperative Assurance by 2.9 percent each.

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

