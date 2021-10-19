You are here

Indonesia plans to ‘hit the brakes’ on raw commodity exports

Updated 19 October 2021
Reuters

Updated 19 October 2021
Reuters

BEBATU: Indonesia is planning to “hit the brakes” on the export of all raw commodities in an effort to attract investment in onshore resource processing and create jobs, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.

Indonesia has banned a number of unprocessed ore exports including nickel, tin and copper in a bid to encourage downstream industries, including producing batteries for electric vehicles and aluminum industry, among others.

The government is currently conducting a study for the downstreaming of other commodities with a long-term goal of no longer selling just raw materials, the president, who is popularly known as Jokowi, said in an interview in the village of Bebatu on Borneo island.

A new policy would hopefully emerge next year, he said.

“Don’t be surprised. We had nickel (export ban) before. Next year, we may stop bauxite, the next year we may stop something else,” Jokowi said.

Under current regulations, Indonesia will ban bauxite shipments in 2023.

Stopping exports of unprocessed palm oil was being considered, he said, although he declined to provide an estimate of when such policy could be issued.

RIYADH: The Saudi-Moroccan Business Council on Tuesday signed four memorandums of understanding to strengthen partnership in tourism, electricity, renewable energy, logistics and food sectors.

The council also revealed plans to launch the “Two Kingdom’s Forum and Exhibition” in Jeddah in the first quarter of 2022.

Ali Al-Yami, head of the council, said a list of participating companies is being prepared.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Fisheries Development Program on Tuesday launched a project to develop commercial algae technology and promote localization of the algae industry in the Kingdom.

The fisheries development program comes under the purview of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. 

Ali Al-Shaikhi, the CEO of the program, said the project aims to promote the algae industry in the Kingdom and in order to do so the first commercial model for the cultivation of algae will be established in 2022. 

Al-Shaikhi said plans are also underway to establish an algae center in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued SR8.5 billion($2.27 billion) in domestic sukuk for the month of October, the National Debt Management Center said on Tuesday.

The Islamic bonds were split into two tranches: SR3.905 billion  due in 2029, and another of SR4.595 billion due in 2033.

An executive director at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that he hopes program negotiations with Lebanon could start before the new year to try to pull the country's economy out of a crisis.

An IMF program is widely seen as the only way Lebanon can unlock foreign financial help which it desperately needs to emerge from one of the world's sharpest economic depressions.

“We hope the effort being made today will lead to access to all the data and to sufficient information ... all required data must be available first,” IMF’s Mahmoud Mohieldin said in a statement.

Mohieldin's remarks come after a meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday.

He added that any conditions the IMF would require “will not be harsher than what we see in Lebanon today.”

“I imagine that after the success of this program ... the required confidence can be restored to the economy and we positively bet on the ability of the economy and Lebanese people to respond to positive signals,” Mohieldin said.

CAIRO: Economic research firm Capital Economics expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.5 percent this year and by an impressive 7.3 percent in 2022. 

When compared to the firm’s pre-pandemic estimates, the country’s GDP would be about 3 percent higher by the end of 2023.

William Jackson, Chief Emerging Market Economist at CE, added: "This would make the Saudi economy one of the few in the world where GDP will be above its pre-pandemic trend over the forecast period.”

The company predicts that higher oil output, along with a less contractionary fiscal policy, would drive the economy’s recovery next year.

Saudi inflation is also projected to edge a little higher towards 1 percent by the end of this year and the first quarter of 2022. 

Following this period, the rise in consumer prices is expected to be in the 1-1.5 percent range. However, it could fall to a lower level in case the VAT rate dropped, the company pointed out.

The new report also offered an outlook for the whole region. Gulf countries’ economic recovery as a whole is expected to gain momentum due to their strong vaccination rates and higher oil production.

In the UAE, rising oil output and the World Expo are expected to fuel the economy’s growth. 

Despite an expansion in economic activity driven by rising gas output, Qatar’s rebound could prove to be weaker than other GCC countries due to risks in the non-oil sector.

Meanwhile, Oman and Bahrain could face setbacks in their recoveries as they grapple with contractionary fiscal policies and mounting public debt.

In addition, Egypt’s recovery could gain pace in the next quarters as the economy re-opens. However, a weak vaccination campaign and a tight fiscal policy might hamper this trend. 

The firm expects the country’s economy to grow by 4.8 percent and 5.8 percent in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

