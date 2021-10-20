You are here

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded up 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning, at 11,822 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Fisheries Co. signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Arabian Agricultural Services Co. to consider future cooperation regarding the factory at Al-Huraydah in Aseer region.

National Agricultural Marketing Co. (Thimar) signed a framework agreement with AlKhair Capital for advisory services.

Sipchem recorded a net profit of SR2.270 billion in the most recent nine-month period.

Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for Q3 2021. 

Al Rajhi REIT Fund appointed a legal counsel, after negotiations and judicial sessions, for the litigation against Al-Fouzan Trading & Contracting Co.

The board of Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance has announced plans to increase capital by offering right issues

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Market Wrap

Updated 12 sec ago
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

Updated 12 sec ago
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

The International Monetary Fund expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2021 — higher than forecasts by other global and local institutions.

In its latest regional economic outlook, the international organization said that oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia are expected to expand their production after August 2021. 

In addition, strong vaccination campaigns and higher oil prices are projected to boost the non-oil sector of the Kingdom’s economy, prompting an expansion in economic activity.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2021, in line with the World Bank's predictions. 

Capital Economics and OECD also had similar forecasts for 2021. 

Jadwa, on the other hand, had the lowest expected rise in output, predicting a 1.8 percent growth rate only despite raising it from the previous 1.3 percent forecast.

As for the 2022 outlook, Capital Economics had the most positive forecast for the Saudi economy, saying it would jump by 7.3 percent. 

The Ministry of Finance posted its projection for 2022 growth at 4.8 percent. The IMF and OECD had the same expectation as well.

Moreover, the World Bank prediction was a slightly higher 4.9 percent. Jadwa also had a similar forecast for Saudi growth at 5.1 percent.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Saudi economy

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 24 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Bitcoin surged past $66,000 on Wednesday after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world's biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street, according to AFP.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency soared to $66,208.88, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.

Topics: #bitcoin cryptocurrency

Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi British Bank (SABB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Horizons Environmental Association to carry on environmental activities to support Saudi Green Initiative starting with implementing a national park in Thadiq, Riyadh region, with the participation of SABB’s employees, as part of planting 10,000 trees, according to a statement.

Tony Cripps, Managing Director of SABB added: “I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Kingdom’s pioneering role towards addressing environmental issues such as climate change. We at SABB, under our new 2025 Strategy, are also working towards developing ESG initiatives that speak towards Vision 2030 environmental objectives.”

Topics: sgi2021 sustainability Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Green Initiative forum

Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: GeoPost, the French parcel delivery company, has acquired 20 percent of the UAE's Aramex for a AED1.4 billion ($381.1 million), according to the Dubai Financial Market statement.

The deal was signed off on Wednesday, today, with 295 million shares trading at a price of 4.77 dirhams per share.

Aramex's revenues increased during the second quarter of 2021 by 21 percent to reach AED1.571 million, compared to AED1.294 million during the same period last year.

GeoPost, owned by France’s Le Groupe La Poste powerful system, delivered 1.9 billion parcels worldwide during 2020, according to the company's website.

Topics: GeoPost Aramex

Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As regional and international travel and cargo demand recover, airlines in the Middle East will require 3,000 new aircraft valued at $700 billion and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair worth $740 billion, Boeing predicted in a report on Wednesday.
In its 2021 Commercial Market Outlook — a forecast of 20-year demand for commercial airplanes and services — the aerospace company said more than two-thirds of airplane deliveries to the Middle East will accommodate growth, while one-third of deliveries will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X.
The report expects the Middle East passenger traffic and commercial fleet to more than double over the forecast period.
“The Middle East’s role as a global connecting hub continues to be important for developing markets to and from Southeast Asia, China, and Africa,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of commercial marketing for the Middle East. 
“The region has been a leader in restoring confident passenger travel through multi-faceted initiatives that aid international travel recovery.”
Airfreight represents an ongoing area of opportunity for Middle East airlines, with the freighter fleet projected to nearly double from 80 airplanes in 2019 to 150 by 2040. 
Air cargo traffic flown by Middle East carriers has increased since 2020 by nearly 20 percent, with two of the world’s top-five cargo carriers based in the region.
According to the report, regional airlines are expected to grow their fleets to 3,530 jets through 2040 to accommodate increased passenger and cargo traffic.
“The region will continue to see robust wide-body demand, with 1,570 deliveries supporting a growing network of international routes,” it added.
The report estimates the current single-aisle fleet of 660 airplanes to nearly triple to 1,750 jets.
Boeing’s 2021 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts that the region is estimated to require 223,000 new aviation personnel by 2040, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians, and 91,000 cabin crew members. 

Topics: aviation Middle East Growth industry Market

