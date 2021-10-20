TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded up 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning, at 11,822 points.
Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:
Saudi Fisheries Co. signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Arabian Agricultural Services Co. to consider future cooperation regarding the factory at Al-Huraydah in Aseer region.
National Agricultural Marketing Co. (Thimar) signed a framework agreement with AlKhair Capital for advisory services.
Sipchem recorded a net profit of SR2.270 billion in the most recent nine-month period.
Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for Q3 2021.
Al Rajhi REIT Fund appointed a legal counsel, after negotiations and judicial sessions, for the litigation against Al-Fouzan Trading & Contracting Co.
The board of Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance has announced plans to increase capital by offering right issues