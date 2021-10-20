You are here

Sovereign Fund of Egypt CEO bids to double assets to $1.8bn in a year

Sovereign Fund of Egypt CEO bids to double assets to $1.8bn in a year
The fund’s growth drive will focus on infrastructure, water desalination and renewable energy (Getty)
Sovereign Fund of Egypt CEO bids to double assets to $1.8bn in a year

Sovereign Fund of Egypt CEO bids to double assets to $1.8bn in a year
The Sovereign Fund of Egypt plans to double its assets from between EGP13-14 billion ($827-$891 million) to as much as EGP28 billion next year, said chief executive Ayman Soliman, reported Al Sharq.

Soliman said the fund’s drive for growth will focus on infrastructure, water desalination and renewable energy, such as the production of green energy with Norwegian green energy firm Scatec and Abu Dhabi-Dutch joint venture fertiliser producer Fertiglobe.

Last week, the fund signed a deal with Scatec and Fertiglobe to build a 50 to 100 megawatt ammonia plant in Ain Sokhna, 75 miles east of Cairo, for an undisclosed sum, which it said, “is the first step towards developing a green hydrogen hub in Egypt”.

The head of the fund said its investments over the next 12 months would also include warehouses for strategic goods, medicine and education.

The fund, established in 2018, says it was set up to co-invest with local and foreign financial partners to “increase the private sector’s role in the economy and create jobs for Egypt’s young population”

Topics: #egypt Sovereign Fund of Egypt

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded up 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning, at 11,822 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Fisheries Co. signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Arabian Agricultural Services Co. to consider future cooperation regarding the factory at Al-Huraydah in Aseer region.

National Agricultural Marketing Co. (Thimar) signed a framework agreement with AlKhair Capital for advisory services.

Sipchem recorded a net profit of SR2.270 billion in the most recent nine-month period.

Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for Q3 2021. 

Al Rajhi REIT Fund appointed a legal counsel, after negotiations and judicial sessions, for the litigation against Al-Fouzan Trading & Contracting Co.

The board of Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance has announced plans to increase capital by offering right issues

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Market Wrap

China raises $4bn in U.S. dollar bond after attracting strong investor demand

China raises $4bn in U.S. dollar bond after attracting strong investor demand
Getty Images
China raises $4bn in U.S. dollar bond after attracting strong investor demand

China raises $4bn in U.S. dollar bond after attracting strong investor demand
  • The strong appetite came after finance ministry officials told investors on a call on Monday they were confident cash-strapped developer Evergrande posed no systemic risk
China has raised $4 billion through a U.S. dollar sovereign bond issue, a term sheet showed, with the offer attracting robust demand from offshore investors despite an ongoing regulatory crackdown across industries and problems in the property market.


Investor bids for the four tranche deal reached $23.2 billion, nearly six times the amount raised, official statistics published by advisers showed on Wednesday.


The sale comes at a tricky time for China: its economy is slowing, while investors are worried about a regulatory crackdown and potential contagion from China Evergrande Group's debt problems.


The strong appetite came after finance ministry officials told investors on a call on Monday they were confident cash-strapped developer Evergrande posed no systemic risk, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources could not be named as the information had not been made public.


The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.


A People's Bank of China official also said on Friday that the spillover effect of Evergrande's debt problems is controllable and individual financial institutions' risk exposures are not big.


Evergrande shares remain in a trading halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after it missed a number of offshore bond interest repayments in the past few weeks. It is grappling with more than $305 billion worth of liabilities.


The pricing for China's dollar-denominated sovereign bond was set at 6 basis points (bps) above U.S. Treasuries for the three-year tranche, 12 bps over for the five-year, 23 bps higher for the 10-year and 53 bps above for the 30-year tranche.


Final pricing for the deal was significantly lower than first flagged.


Initial pricing guidance was given to investors at 35 bps over Treasuries for the three-year tranche, 45 bps on the five-year tranche, 55 bps on the 10-year tranche and 85 bps on the 30-year tranche.


The spreads on each of the tranches were the lowest ever for a sovereign bond issue from China, the three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.


The three- and 10-year tranches each raised $1 billion, the 5-year raised $1.5 billion and the 30-year $500 million, the term sheet showed.


Asian banks were strong buyers of the shorter dated bonds because of their capital requirements, while U.S. investors were more active in purchasing the longer dated tranches, statistics on the deal showed.


The bond offering comes as the world's second-largest economy posted its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, sporadic COVD-19 outbreaks and a weakening property sector.


Investors questioned the economic implications of the power cuts but were assured China's fundamentals remained strong, the sources with direct knowledge said.


The finance ministry also flagged that China would likely carry out a euro denominated bond before the end of the year, copying the pattern of issuance it initiated in 2020, the sources said.


The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Topics: #economy #china Evergrande #bonds

Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022

Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022
Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022

Iraq oil minister sees oil prices at $100 in early 2022
Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in the first or second quarter of next year as global inventories are at their lowest level, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

Topics: Oil

UAE-based Fintech Galaxy closes $2m seed round for Open Finance development

UAE-based Fintech Galaxy closes $2m seed round for Open Finance development
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy closes $2m seed round for Open Finance development

UAE-based Fintech Galaxy closes $2m seed round for Open Finance development
RIYADH: The first UAE-based open finance platform, Fintech Galaxy, has successfully raised $2 million in its latest funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

Payouts were led by Jordan’s Ahli Fintech, with Saudi Raz Holding Group, OMQ Investments, EFG EV Fintech Fintech, and INSEAD Saudi Angel Investors also contributing.

Fintech Galaxy plans to utilize its newly acquired funds to further bolster the development and rollout of its Open Finance platform, as it looks to expand its reach and boost financial inclusion across key Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets.  

Founded in 2018, the platform will provide access to customer data from partner banks through its Open Banking APIs, while allowing developers to build new apps and services. 

This comes as Open Finance is the next step in the Open Banking journey, which is widely adopted now in many countries, including Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is launching a framework for Open Banking in the Kingdom during the first half of 2022, according to MAGNiTT.

By the third quarter of 2021, every fourth transaction in the UAE was closed by a UAE-based FinTech, observing more than 700 percent year-on-year growth in funding to rank as the top industry by volume of funding and number of deals, according to a MAGNiTT report.

Major rounds by Tabby, BitOasis, and Sarwa paved the way for an impactful conversation around the new generation of finance in MENA, the report revealed.

Topics: Fintech Galaxy #seedfunding

Fertiglobe sets mid-range IPO price, gross proceeds of around $795m

Fertiglobe sets mid-range IPO price, gross proceeds of around $795m
Fertiglobe sets mid-range IPO price, gross proceeds of around $795m

Fertiglobe sets mid-range IPO price, gross proceeds of around $795m
  • Its shares are expected to list on the Abu Dhabi stock market on October 27
 Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and chemical producer OCI, said its initial public offering was priced at 2.55 dirhams ($0.6943) a share, raising around $795 million for its shareholders.

The price is in the middle of the 2.45-2.65 dirhams per share range the company had set out and gives it a market capitalisation of about $5.8 billion, Fertiglobe said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The final offer price was set in the middle of the range by the selling shareholders, with the objective of providing an attractive investment opportunity for new shareholders," the statement said.

The maker of fertilisers and clean ammonia products said the offering received strong demand from international, regional and local investors.

Its shares are expected to list on the Abu Dhabi stock market on October 27, the statement said.
 

Topics: #economy #ipo Fertiglobe #saudi #MENA #dubai #uae Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC)

