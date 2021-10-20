You are here

  • Home
  • Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsscf

Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’

Mideast airlines ‘will need 3,000 new planes by 2040’
  • Boeing says regional aviation industry likely to generate 223,000 new jobs
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: As regional and international travel and cargo demand recover, airlines in the Middle East will require 3,000 new aircraft valued at $700 billion and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair worth $740 billion, Boeing predicted in a report on Wednesday.
In its 2021 Commercial Market Outlook — a forecast of 20-year demand for commercial airplanes and services — the aerospace company said more than two-thirds of airplane deliveries to the Middle East will accommodate growth, while one-third of deliveries will replace older airplanes with more fuel-efficient models such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X.
The report expects the Middle East passenger traffic and commercial fleet to more than double over the forecast period.
“The Middle East’s role as a global connecting hub continues to be important for developing markets to and from Southeast Asia, China, and Africa,” said Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of commercial marketing for the Middle East. 
“The region has been a leader in restoring confident passenger travel through multi-faceted initiatives that aid international travel recovery.”
Airfreight represents an ongoing area of opportunity for Middle East airlines, with the freighter fleet projected to nearly double from 80 airplanes in 2019 to 150 by 2040. 
Air cargo traffic flown by Middle East carriers has increased since 2020 by nearly 20 percent, with two of the world’s top-five cargo carriers based in the region.
According to the report, regional airlines are expected to grow their fleets to 3,530 jets through 2040 to accommodate increased passenger and cargo traffic.
“The region will continue to see robust wide-body demand, with 1,570 deliveries supporting a growing network of international routes,” it added.
The report estimates the current single-aisle fleet of 660 airplanes to nearly triple to 1,750 jets.
Boeing’s 2021 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts that the region is estimated to require 223,000 new aviation personnel by 2040, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians, and 91,000 cabin crew members. 

Topics: aviation Middle East Growth industry Market

Related

Special Whilst not seeking to eradicate cockpit crew altogether, Project Connect and other systems could reduce numbers. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Aviation industry looks to reduced-crew long-haul flights for cost savings
Egypt aviation sector sees jump in flights, passengers, cargo
Middle-East
Egypt aviation sector sees jump in flights, passengers, cargo

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Updated 6 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap

Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Updated 6 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after US crude inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand.

Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of 0.9 percent or 74 cents and the highest since October 2018.

November US West Texas Intermediate crude, which expires on Wednesday, settled at $83.87, up 91 cents, or 1.1 percent. The more active WTI contract for December settled up 98 cents to $83.42 a barrel.

Crude prices have risen as supply has tightened, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintaining a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to add more barrels to the market, and as US demand has ramped up.

Globally, refiners have been boosting output thanks to high margins, one that can only be restrained by maintenance. US refining capacity use dropped in the most recent week, but analysts noted that supply may continue to tighten if US refiners also pick up processing again.

Emissions cut

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and forward its target of 2025 for a 15 percent reduction in emissions from 2018 levels.

LNG deals

China has agreed to three huge liquefied natural gas deals with US exporter Venture Global LNG.

According to documents posted on the US department of energy website, the agreements with China’s state oil giant Sinopec include two 20-year deals for a combined 4 million tons of LNG per year.

Germany’s oil imports

German crude oil import volumes fell 7.1 percent from January to August and related lockdowns hit the industry, official data showed on Wednesday.

Oil volumes in Jan-Aug fell to 51.9 million tons from 55.8 million in the same months of 2020, statistics from the BAFA foreign trade office showed.

Forecast 

Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel in the first or second quarter of next year as global inventories are at their lowest level, the Iraqi oil minister said.

Topics: Oil OPEC EIA LNG

Related

Update Saudi energy min sees demand from gas-to-oil switching at up to 600,000 bpd
Business & Economy
Saudi energy min sees demand from gas-to-oil switching at up to 600,000 bpd

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket

Sipchem records highest profits in its history, shares skyrocket
  • The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
  • It also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021.
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Shares of Sahara International Petrochemical Co. “Sipchem” on Wednesday hit the highest level since debut on the Saudi stock market. Share of the petrochemical company closed at SR46.95 ($12.2). 

Nearly 15.4 million shares were traded during the market session. The company posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since its establishment. 

In a statement, the company attributed the reason for the rise in shares price to high selling prices of all the company’s products, which it said contributed to the increase in profit margins despite pressures from the rise in the prices of raw materials such as butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s profits rose by about 24 percent, compared to the profits of the previous quarter, which amounted to SR829.9 million.

The company also achieved a net profit after zakat and tax of about SR1.24 billion in the first half of 2021, compared to losses of about SR151.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Sipchem CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told CNBC Arabia that he expected demand for the company’s products to remain strong in the fourth quarter of the year and the first three months of 2022.

Sipchem’s strong marketing plan helped buoy its third quarter earnings, he said. 

The company has  strong presence in the European and Asian markets, through Sipchem Europe and Sipchem Asia. It markets more than 70 percent of its products to end consumers.

Al-Saadoon said the company seeks to reduce its debt since the beginning of the year. It reduced its leverage by almost 12 percent to reach 40 percent of capital, he added.

 

 

Topics: SIPCHEM shares trading

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap

Oil prices, government spending see TASI hit highest level since 2006: Market Wrap
Updated 20 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index increased on Wednesday by 0.94 percent, or 111.2 points.

Oil prices and the announcement of $2 trillion in government spending contributed to the rise in stocks.

TASI liquidity today amounted to about SR7.2 billion, while 189.8 million shares were traded, in 313,000 deals. 

National Gypsum Co. (NGC) topped the list of companies trading above three month average at 344, followed by Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sepchem) at 295.

The petrochemical producer posted a net profit of SR1.029 billion for the third quarter of 2021, the highest profit since inception.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market index, Nomu, gained 81.7 points, or 0.34 percent, closing at 24,449.96 points. 

The biggest risers today were, Al-Rajhi Bank which records the highest level since 2006 to close at SR141.2, up 1.6 percent, and SABIC shares by 2 percent at SR133.6.

Among other shares that rose were NCB by 0.6 percent, and Riyad Bank by 4.4 percent.

Topics: oil prices #tadawul

Related

TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI crosses 11,822 point mark in early trade: Market wrap
TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap
Business & Economy
TASI up 0.3 percent; supported by the banking sector: Market Wrap

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Updated 20 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi market saw mergers and acquisitions jump 68 percent to 237 applications in the first nine months of the year — led by the IT, healthcare and petrochemical sectors according to a Saudi expert.

The General Authority for Competition head of mergers and acquisitions Talal Alhogail said the year-on-year comparison shows that it has been an exceptional period for business as it recovers from the pandemic, reported Asharq.

He added he expects the high rate to continue into the middle of 2022.

Topics: mergers General Authority for Competition

Related

A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
Business & Economy
A&M sees more Saudi bank mergers after blockbuster quarter
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations
Updated 20 October 2021
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations

IMF has most favorable outlook for the Saudi economy in 2021 compared to other organizations
Updated 20 October 2021
Lamyaa Bagazi & Ruba Alrashed 

The International Monetary Fund expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2021 — higher than forecasts by other global and local institutions.

In its latest regional economic outlook, the international organization said that oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia are expected to expand their production after August 2021. 

In addition, strong vaccination campaigns and higher oil prices are projected to boost the non-oil sector of the Kingdom’s economy, prompting an expansion in economic activity.

The Saudi Ministry of Finance expects the Saudi economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2021, in line with the World Bank's predictions. 

Capital Economics and OECD also had similar forecasts for 2021. 

Jadwa, on the other hand, had the lowest expected rise in output, predicting a 1.8 percent growth rate only despite raising it from the previous 1.3 percent forecast.

As for the 2022 outlook, Capital Economics had the most positive forecast for the Saudi economy, saying it would jump by 7.3 percent. 

The Ministry of Finance posted its projection for 2022 growth at 4.8 percent. The IMF and OECD had the same expectation as well.

Moreover, the World Bank prediction was a slightly higher 4.9 percent. Jadwa also had a similar forecast for Saudi growth at 5.1 percent.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Saudi economy

Related

IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
Business & Economy
IMF predicts 5.3% rise in oil output of Middle East, Central Asia producers
World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%
Business & Economy
World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2022 growth forecast to 4.9%

Latest updates

Barca edge past Dynamo to revive Champions League hopes at half-empty Camp Nou
Barca edge past Dynamo to revive Champions League hopes at half-empty Camp Nou
Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Oil rallies as US crude stocks decline in tight market: Energy market wrap
Syrian family sue EU border agency over removal from Greece
Syrian family sue EU border agency over removal from Greece
Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss security ties and regional issues
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his UK counterpart Liz Truss in Riyadh on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (SPA)
RCU, Darah sign deal to protect Saudi heritage
RCU, Darah sign deal to protect Saudi heritage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.