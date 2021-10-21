You are here

India's Reliance gets shareholders' nod to add Aramco chairman as director

India's Reliance gets shareholders' nod to add Aramco chairman as director
Updated 21 October 2021
Reuters

India's Reliance gets shareholders' nod to add Aramco chairman as director

India's Reliance gets shareholders' nod to add Aramco chairman as director
Updated 21 October 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday that a required majority of its shareholders have passed a resolution to appoint Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the conglomerate's board.
A little over 98% of the total votes polled on the resolution were in favour of Al-Rumayyan's addition, Reliance said in a statement https://bit.ly/3B233xd.
Last month, Reliance said Al-Rumayyan met all regulatory criteria for his appointment as an independent director, pending the shareholder vote on the decision.
That announcement came after media reports of shareholder California State Teachers' Retirement Fund saying it would vote against the move, based on U.S. proxy advisory research firm Glass Lewis' recommendation.
Al-Rumayyan's inclusion was earlier widely seen as part of a process to formalise Reliance's agreement to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemical business to Aramco for $15 billion. The Indian conglomerate, however, said last month that his appointment has no connection to the deal.
Al-Rumayyan has been the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia since 2015. 

NEOM's green hydrogen plant to operate in 2026: Air Product's CEO

NEOM’s green hydrogen plant to operate in 2026: Air Product’s CEO
Updated 21 October 2021
Arab News

NEOM’s green hydrogen plant to operate in 2026: Air Product’s CEO

NEOM’s green hydrogen plant to operate in 2026: Air Product’s CEO
  • Seifi Ghasemi noted that the project is the biggest in the world and that it is the first time for the company to handle a project with this scale, echoing a similar comment from ACWA Power CEO to Arab News. 
Updated 21 October 2021
Arab News

NEOM’s green hydrogen plant will start operations in 2026, the chief executive officer of Air Products & Chemicals revealed in an interview with Alarabiya.

The project will export hydrogen in the form of liquid ammonia to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems.

Seifi Ghasemi noted that the project is the biggest in the world and that it is the first time for the company to handle a project with this scale, echoing a similar comment from ACWA Power CEO to Arab News. 

This comes amid the Kingdom’s directions towards green energy. 

 

US jobless claims fall; Turkey's central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap

US jobless claims fall; Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed
Ziad Sabbah

US jobless claims fall; Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap

US jobless claims fall; Turkey’s central bank slashes interest rate again: Economic wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed Ziad Sabbah

Americans applying for jobless benefits declined to 290,000 in the week ending 16 October, compared to the previous seven day's 296,00 claims, official data showed. 

This is the lowest level since March 2020 as job hirers hold on to their employees as a result of worker shortages.

Turkish interest rate falls once more

The Turkish Central Bank decided to cut its interest rate again from 18 percent to 16 percent, despite rising inflation and a depreciating currency. 

This decision came after the president renewed calls to alleviate borrowing costs to promote economic growth. Economists considered this confirmation of the bank's loss of independence as the president sacked the last three central bank governors.

South Korea's exports

Based on data released by its customs agency, South Korea's exports jumped in the first 20 days of October by 36.1 percent compared to a year earlier, while imports soared by 48 percent, causing a provisional trade deficit of $2.49 billion.

Exports rose the most for petroleum products and vessels as they leapt by 128.7 percent and 93.5 percent respectively.

The data showed that exports to China, the United States and the European Union increased during this period by 30.9, 37.1 and 42.1 percent respectively.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s recovery at risk 

The IMF said that the weak vaccination rollouts in sub-Saharan Africa could setback the region’s economic recovery in the coming period.

While higher commodity prices and favorable harvests were beneficial for some countries, the overall outlook is pessimistic as the region is likely to considerably lag behind developed countries.

The international organization expects sub-Saharan economic growth to be 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022. 

Russia’s producer prices

Russian producer prices went up by a 26.3 percent annual rate in September, official data revealed. This is the lowest level since March and was mainly driven by a 41.4 percent surge in costs of raw materials extraction and a 25.4 percent jump in manufacturing costs.

China’s investments abroad

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) grew by 2.4 percent in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year to reach $80.78 billion, the commerce ministry said.

Ukraine’s interest rate 

The Central Bank of Ukraine kept the interest rate on hold at 8.5 percent. However, the bank said there was a possible chance to increase the rate in December if needed to manage rising inflationary pressures.

TASI closes 0.3 percent higher at 11,940 points: Market Wrap

TASI closes 0.3 percent higher at 11,940 points: Market Wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI closes 0.3 percent higher at 11,940 points: Market Wrap

TASI closes 0.3 percent higher at 11,940 points: Market Wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All-Share Index was up 35 points on Thursday, or 0.3 percent, closing at 11,939,58 points.

Some 202.4 million of shares changed hands in 305,000 deals.

Al Rajhi Bank, SABIC and Saudi Aramco rose by 1 percent.

Baazeem was the top gainer, rising 5.6 percent, to SR124.80, with about 2.2 million shares traded.

Sulaiman Al Habib jumped 5.2 percent, to SR178.20.

Alinma Bank, Arab Sea, Sipchem and Saudi National Bank recorded their highest closings since the listing.

The parallel market index “Nomu” decreased by 719.49 points, or 2.94 percent, and closed at 23730.47 points. The liquidity amounted to about SR15.6 million.

Makkah Construction declined 1.9 percent to SR77.10. In Q3 2021, the company recorded a net profit of SR12 million.

NADEC and National Gypsum closed at SR34.95 and SR46.80, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies benefit from Bitcoin's gains: Crypto wrap

Cryptocurrencies benefit from Bitcoin's gains: Crypto wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies benefit from Bitcoin's gains: Crypto wrap

Cryptocurrencies benefit from Bitcoin's gains: Crypto wrap
Updated 21 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Leading cryptocurrencies have mirrored Bitcoin’s gains with strong performances in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum and Solana are up more than 10 percent, after Bitcoin surged above $66,000 on Wednesday.

Edan Yago, the lead contributor to the Bitcoin DeFi protocol Sovryn, said: “As big as Bitcoin is now, it’s a mere fraction of what it will be.

“An entire borderless economy will be powered by sound money. An economy far larger than our current global economy. Why? Bitcoin finally brings property rights and economic access to billions of people.”

 Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper predicted that Bitcoin’s value will continue to grow.

“As expected, Bitcoin reached its all time high. It’s expected that the long volatile route to the top starts now, where I expect Bitcoin’s peak around Christmas. We often see that when Bitcoin makes a move, the altcoins follow in the two weeks after, which could explain the latest surge in Ethereum and Solana,” he said.

Trading
 

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.55 percent to $65,286 at 4:49 pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,251 up 6.74 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

'stc' profits hit $2.3 billion in 9 months, an increase of 3.5%

'stc' profits hit $2.3 billion in 9 months, an increase of 3.5%
Updated 21 October 2021
Arab News

'stc' profits hit $2.3 billion in 9 months, an increase of 3.5%

'stc' profits hit $2.3 billion in 9 months, an increase of 3.5%
  • stc attributed the increase during the third quarter of 2021 to the rise in revenues by and a decrease in operating expenses. 
Updated 21 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi telecom giant 'stc’ reported a 3.5-percent increase in its net profit for the first 9 months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, reaching SR8.7 billion ($2.32 billion). 

The company’s net profit in the third quarter alone of 2021 increased by 5.71 percent, reaching SR2.9 billion. 

stc attributed the increase during the third quarter of 2021 to the rise in revenues by and a decrease in operating expenses. 

