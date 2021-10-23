United Nations praises Saudi Arabia's 'bold and courageous' climate change plans revealed at SGI 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has submitted its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) to the UN today, according to the country's Energy Minister.

INDCs are instruments set out under the Paris Agreement that allow the UN to assess how the world is tackling climate change.

Addressing the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman revealed the details had been sent via email.

Reacting to the annoucement, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said: "This is certainly the kind of leadership that the world needs precisely at this time and I want to commend His Royal Highness, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this very bold and courageous decisions that send a powerful signal just a few days before we start the conference in Glasgow.

This is the moment @PEspinosaC announced that she formally received Saudi Arabia’s emissions pledge (NDC). @UNFCCC #SGIForum pic.twitter.com/7eISJiTLGc — Saudi Green Initiative (@Gi_Saudi) October 23, 2021

She added: “This is what we need; we need countries to come to cope with great decisions, bold decisions with high level of ambition — we need to have the clarity of these pathways of the deadlines that we established so I wholeheartedly commend and express my gratitude for a very important oil producing country is really a game changing, history changing decision."