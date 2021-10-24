You are here

  Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
  • Other filings on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market showed shareholders wanted a vote later this week to possibly remove its board of directors
Federal prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday they've launched a major investigation into Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties.


A statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency said the investigation involved allegations of the firm selling property at less than its real value and hiding the name of the beneficiary of the sale, as well as forging documents and other violations.


Union Properties, known for building Dubai Motor City, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


A stock market filing by Union Properties suggested the sale may have involved a March 2020 transaction in which a woman named Amna al-Hammadi purchased a property for 30 million dirhams ($8.1 million) that had been earlier valued at 49.5 million dirhams ($13.4 million).


A top Union Properties official, chairman Khalifa al-Hammadi, shares the woman's last name. It wasn't immediately clear if the two were related.


Union Properties' filing sought to explain the sale by noting it came amid “the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying negative effects — and in light of the company’s commitment to settle its debt towards its lenders.”


Other filings on Sunday to the Dubai Financial Market showed shareholders wanted a vote later this week to possibly remove its board of directors. Separately, the company said one of its subsidiaries was involved in a lawsuit seeking nearly $1 billion, without elaborating.


Shares in Union Properties fell over 9 percent in early trading Sunday after the announcement.


The firm's current shareholder structure wasn't immediately clear, though a profile from the data firm Refinitiv showed its major investor as the Bluestone Fund.


“Today's news was shocking, but we need to be clear that this is a good thing that there is a system, a system that adheres to punishing people who are responsible,” said Waleed al-Khatib, a managing partner at the Abu Dhabi-based trading firm Global For Shares and Bonds.

Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Updated 28 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months

Saudi telecom giant 'stc' reports 3.5% jump in net profit in 9 months
Updated 28 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant 'stc" said its net profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased by SR295 million or 3.5 percent to SR8.7 billion compared to a year ago.

The company said in a filing that this was the result of the increase in revenues by SR3.6 billion and a decrease in operating expenses by SR627 million due to the decrease in general and administration expenses and selling and marketing expenses.

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says
Getty Images
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says

Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says
  • Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira would operate as a wallet
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Nigeria will on Monday launch a digital currency, the eNaira, the central bank said, months after it barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the eNaira would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold existing funds in their bank account.


"The eNaira therefore marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed in ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone," the bank said in a statement.


Nigeria has named Barbados-based Bitt Inc as a technical partner in developing the eNaira. 

Saudi Arabia plans to be world’s biggest hydrogen producer

Saudi Arabia plans to be world’s biggest hydrogen producer
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plans to be world’s biggest hydrogen producer

Saudi Arabia plans to be world’s biggest hydrogen producer
Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said the Kingdom has plans to be the biggest producer of hydrogen in the world.

The comments were made at the Youth Green Summit in Riyadh, which is part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
Getty Images
Updated 24 October 2021
Reuters

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license

QatarEnergy signs deal with ExxonMobil Canada on farm-in exploration license
  • The Hampden exploration well activities are planned in deep water, 450 km off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador
Updated 24 October 2021
Reuters

QatarEnergy has signed a deal for a 40 percent stake in one of ExxonMobil’s major offshore explorations in Canada, the Qatar state-owned oil and gas firm said on Sunday.


The deal marks QatarEnergy’s first foray into offshore exploration in Canada, the company said in a statement.


The agreement will give QatarEnergy a farm-in exploration license for EL 1165A, currently held by ExxonMobil Canada.


The Hampden exploration well activities are planned in deep water, 450 km off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. ExxonMobil Canada will retain the remaining interest in the exploration.


Over the past two years, Qatar Energy has expanded internationally, gaining stakes in oil and gas projects around the world by signing deals with major energy companies, including ExxonMobil.


Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and aims to expand production to 127 million tonnes annually by 2027 from the current 77 million tonnes.

