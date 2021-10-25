You are here

Opinion

Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia’s methane pledge is a big step forward in fight against climate change

Author
MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
Saudi Arabia's Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, acting governor of Riyadh Region, receives Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden during the Summit of the Green Middle East Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 24, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, acting governor of Riyadh Region, receives Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden during the Summit of the Green Middle East Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 24, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Deemah Al-Khudair

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living

MGI: Charting a regional road map for sustainable living
  Saudi initiatives demonstrate Kingdom's willingness to address environmental challenges
Updated 12 sec ago
Deemah Al-Khudair

JEDDAH: The final event of the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative, is taking place today to create a sustainable road map for the region and highlight green transition, green policy solutions, the finance sector’s contribution to the goals of the SGI as well as insight from an international perspective.

It will be attended by several heads of state, with key speakers including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, UN Deputy Secretary Amina Mohammed,  BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, and André Esteves, senior partner, BTG Pactual, Brazil.

Earlier this year, the crown prince highlighted that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are a continuation of the environmental efforts in the Kingdom over the past few years in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The two initiatives demonstrate the Kingdom’s strong willingness to address the environmental challenges it has faced, from increase in temperatures and dust waves to low levels of rain and desertification.

The SGI and MGI are also aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.

The SGI aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly produced by burning fossil fuels, by 2060.

Saudi Arabia said the transition to net zero carbon emissions “will be delivered in a manner that preserves the Kingdom’s leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets.”

Announcing a plan to reach “net zero” in carbon by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday said the move was in line with the Kingdom’s development plans, “while preserving and reinforcing its leading role in the security and stability of global energy markets.”

The Kingdom has pledged to double the amount of carbon it will cut in its domestic economy, removing 278 million tons of the pollutant per year by 2030.

“As a region, we have always had to live with harsh climate conditions and we will have to continue to innovate in both mitigation and adaptation,” said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, at a forum on COP26 in Riyadh.

“The UAE highly commends the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia, particularly the youth, for such a landmark, bold and long-term strategic initiative. It represents a paradigm shift in ambition for this region,” the minister said.

The SGI aims to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine ecosystems.

Updated 24 October 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister

Lebanon’s negotiations with IMF likely to start in November: minister
  • Foreign Minister Bou Habib also spoke about the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
Updated 24 October 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s foreign minister said on Sunday negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were likely to start in November, Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV reported.
Economy Minister Amin Salam had said on Friday, in an interview with Reuters, that the new government aimed to make progress toward starting full negotiations for an IMF deal by the end of this year or early next, but was not expecting funds to be dispersed before elections in March.
Foreign Minister Bou Habib also spoke about the maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, telling Al Jadeed that he was “optimistic about reaching an agreement.”
Lebanon and Israel are in dispute over the delineation of their territorial waters and negotiations between the old foes could lead to Lebanon being able to unlock valuable gas reserves amid its worst-ever financial crisis.
The two countries have been holding on-off US mediated talks since October to try to resolve the issue. 

Topics: Lebanon International Monetary Fund (IMF) Amin Salam

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  

Jubail Commercial Port handles more than 53,000 containers in September  
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jubail Commercial Port’s containers handling increased to 27 percent by more than 53,000 containers during September 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

The port also achieved a record in handling container ships by clearing procedures within five minutes.
The speedy and efficient handling is part of the Saudi Ports Authority strategy to attract international shipping lines and expand the Kingdom’s ports capacity and operations to transform the country into a logistics hub.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports jubail containers

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding with three major Omani banks to boost financing ties and exchange expertise.

The MoUs were signed with the National Bank of Oman, Muscat Bank and Sohar International Bank.The banks also discussed cooperation in extending credit financing and securing financing guarantees for Saudi exporters’ Omani clients.

The banks agreed to develop training programs in financial trade, risk analysis, loan management, Saad Al-Khallab, CEO of the Saudi bank said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Bank exports imports

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Reuters/File
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom

MODON signs deal for 1st factory to manufacture prosthetic limbs in Kingdom
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial and Technology Zones, known as MODON, signed on Sunday a contract with a company to manufacture prosthetics in the Kingdom.

The first factory to manufacture prosthetics in Saudi Arabia will be established in Asir Industrial City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Qusai Al-Abdulkarim, a spokesman for MODON, said the establishment of the facility is a valuable addition to Saudi Arabia and it is in line with Vision 2030.

The factory, to be established with an investment of SR40 million, aims to localize manufacture of prosthetics in the Kingdom. It seeks to meet 20 percent of the local demand in the first phase of its operations. It aims to expand its operation to export Saudi products to other countries.

Topics: MODON Prosthetic limbs localization

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Social media
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts

STC Solutions signs $53.66m NEOM data centre contracts
Updated 24 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (Solutions by STC) on Sunday signed several contracts with the Saudi Telecom Company to build a modern data center in NEOM, according to a stock exchange filing.

The contracts, valued at SR201.3 million, will contribute to the establishment of the data center’s infrastructure, cloud platform and other applications.

The project aims to design and build digital solutions for NEOM Telco Park’s digital platform as well as data center support starting from the concept to project delivery. 

It also includes data center campus enablement, system integration, infrastructure services, and physical security solutions, digital platform enabling NEOM to provide private cloud services to its customers, solutions and technology maintenance and support.

The project delivery and implementation will be within one year starting from the contract signing date, involving support services for three years.

Topics: STC NEOM Data deal

