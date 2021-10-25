Zaid Abdullah Al-Yaesh has been the CEO of Tayseer Arabian Financing Co. since July 2018.
Before that, Al-Yaeesh was CEO at Aljabr Financing Corp. from October 2015 to June 2018, and between April 2014 to September 2015, he served as CEO of Samnan Holding Co.
Between May 2011 and October 2013, he was the CEO at Al-Ahsa Development Co. He assisted and advised the board of directors, formulated policies, and gave recommendations making sure that priority plans, performance measurements, and management controls took place on a timely basis.
He carried out different roles whilst working at Alawwal Bank, previously known as the Saudi Hollandi Bank, including project manager and district retail manager. He was in charge of identifying branch requirements on workflows and defining various possible solutions, and prepared detailed business and functional requirement specifications, as well as high-level planning for the delivery and implementation phase.
He also identified hardware and software requirements for his recommended solutions.
He served as CEO at Tamweel Al-Oula from March 2006 to April 2008, responsible for achieving the company’s targets, developing appropriate strategies and business plans, and improving credit approval and re-engineering processes to increase sales.
He created and re-designed the consumer credit products and increased sales with partners by 120 percent within one year, and raised the portfolio by 43 percent for the first year and 71 percent in the second year, as well as increasing car sales by 72 percent and home appliances by 31 percent.
He is a board member with Global Beverage Co. Saudi Arabia, an audit committee member at Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., and a certified arbitrator.
Who’s Who: Zaid Abdullah Al-Yaesh, CEO of Tayseer Arabian Financing Co.
