Saudi, Albanian officials discuss enhancing ties

TIRANA: The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, in Tirana on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Nikolla stressed the strength and the depth of the relations that bind her country with the Kingdom.
She praised the great development and openness to the world that the Kingdom enjoys thanks to the efforts of its leadership.
Nikolla hoped for further cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expressing her wish to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
She also commended the cooperation between the Islamic Sheikhdom of Albania and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in all areas of common concern.
Al-Asheikh stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to build and strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation with Albania in relation to Islamic affairs.
He conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their sincere wishes to the government and the Albanian people for greater progress and peaceful living.
He said that “the Kingdom, under its leadership, aspires to build bridges of communication and enhance means of cooperation to achieve mutual interest of both countries.
“The Kingdom’s message is clear and simple: To show that Islam is the religion of tolerance, beauty and moderation.”
During his visit, Al-Asheikh also signed and executive program for cooperation in the field of Islamic affairs with the Grand Mufti of Albania and chairman od the Muslim Community, Bujar Spahiu.
The program includes holding three scientific courses in qualifying preachers, imams, and muezzins in Albania, to introduce Islam, explain its virtues and tolerance, fight extremism, and state its position on contemporary issues.
Spahiu also awarded Al-Asheikh for his efforts in spreading moderation during the signing ceremony.
He also visited a Sharia secondary school in Tirana, toured it’s facilities and listened to a brief explanation of it’s history and the services it provides for Albanian children.
He also met with teachers and a number of students, and stressed the importance of understanding Islam and its approach based on moderation in all affairs.
On Tuesday, Albanian President Ilir Meta met the visiting Saudi minister.
During the meeting, the president praised the Kingdom’s role in supporting Albania in the most difficult situations. He also praised the great Islamic values that the Kingdom calls for and the cooperation with his country to promote them.
Saudi, Albanian officials discuss enhancing ties
https://arab.news/4fukt
Saudi, Albanian officials discuss enhancing ties
- Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Albania’a Grand Mufti signed a cooperation agreement in the field of Islamic affairs
- He also visited a Sharia secondary school in Tirana
TIRANA: The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, in Tirana on Wednesday.