Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries

RIYADH: The Regional Commission for Fisheries of the Food and Agriculture Organization has elected Saudi Arabia as chair of the eleventh session, for three years, by unanimous vote.

The Kingdom is represented in the RECOFI by Dr. Ali Al-Sheikhi, CEO of the National Fisheries Development Program. He also serves as director general of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and as president-elect of RECOFI.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that the Kingdom’s election came due to its prominent role — regionally and globally — in the fishing industry and its efforts to protect the environment, and preserve the sustainability of natural and marine resources.

It said that RECOFI aims to encourage the development, conservation, management, best use of living marine resources and the sustainable development of the aquaculture sector within its work area. It also reviews economic and social aspects of the fishing industry and recommends measures to develop natural resources.

In recent years, the efforts of the Kingdom in fishery conservation have resulted in an increase in the volume of seafood production, amounting to about 85,000 tons in fisheries and 100,000 tons in aquaculture.