Saudi Arabia elected chair of FAO’s commission on regional fisheries
In recent years, the efforts of the Kingdom in fishery conservation have resulted in an increase in the volume of seafood production. (Shutterstock)
SPA

RIYADH: The Regional Commission for Fisheries of the Food and Agriculture Organization has elected Saudi Arabia as chair of the eleventh session, for three years, by unanimous vote.

The Kingdom is represented in the RECOFI by Dr. Ali Al-Sheikhi, CEO of the National Fisheries Development Program. He also serves as director general of the General Department of Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and as president-elect of RECOFI.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that the Kingdom’s election came due to its prominent role — regionally and globally — in the fishing industry and its efforts to protect the environment, and preserve the sustainability of natural and marine resources.

It said that RECOFI aims to encourage the development, conservation, management, best use of living marine resources and the sustainable development of the aquaculture sector within its work area. It also reviews economic and social aspects of the fishing industry and recommends measures to develop natural resources.

In recent years, the efforts of the Kingdom in fishery conservation have resulted in an increase in the volume of seafood production, amounting to about 85,000 tons in fisheries and 100,000 tons in aquaculture.

Arab News

Anas Al-Oqalaa was recently named vice governor of legal and enforcement at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Al-Oqalaa is a tenacious legal professional with a wealth of expertise acquired through providing legal counsel and management as part of regulatory compliance strategies.

He is also considered a legal expert in drafting legislation specializing in direct and indirect taxes, and capital markets laws. Through tenure, he has acquired an excellent working knowledge of commercial, tax and capital markets laws, and regulations.

Al-Oqalaa has 17 years’ experience in the industry, and has proven leadership skills in building and managing teams for more than 10 years. He possesses a reputation as a leader in his area of specialization.

As an experienced lawyer and legal professional who has worked in the public and private sectors, Al-Oqalaa built robust knowledge in different areas including real estate, economic and financial laws, and regulations.

Al-Oqalaa served in different roles at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority including deputy governor for legal affairs from October 2018 to October 2021 and general manager of the legal and compliance department from November 2017 to October 2018.

Before that, he served as the general counsel at the National Housing Co. from April 2017 to November 2017, and the general legal counsel and board secretary at the Middle East Financial Investment Co. from September 2015 to April 2017.

He also held different positions at the Capital Market Authority including head of the listed companies violations department from January 2014 to August 2015, head of investment funds and offering violations department from December 2013 to July 2014, and legal counsel from November 2006 to December 2013.

Before that, he worked as a lawyer in local law firms. Al-Oqalaa also leads and is a member of several committees and programs.

He received a master’s degree in corporate and commercial law from the University of New South Wales, Australia, and a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University.

Al-Oqalaa also holds several certificates in areas related to law, leadership, investment and accounting.

Arab News

RIYADH: Ambassador of Peru José Luis Salinas Montes praised the great scientific and cultural patrimony of Riyadh’s King Fahd National Library in a recent visit.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Peruvian Embassy said: “On Oct. 25, Peru’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia delivered to the secretary-general of the King Fahd National Library a set of works representing our culture and discussed the possibilities of cultural cooperation with that institution.
“Our Saudi friends will now be able to learn a little more about Peru and its literary, artistic and intellectual heritage. Culture is the best way to bring peoples closer together and strengthen bonds of friendship,” it added.
The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour A. Al-Zamil, who recently received the Peruvian ambassador and his accompanying delegation, said that the King Fahd National Library is an important destination for ambassadors to learn about the history and culture of Saudi Arabia.
Throughout the tour, the ambassador learned about the library’s goals and cultural and scientific activities. He also visited the exhibition of national documents and paintings by Saudi artists, as well as the public halls, studies department, reference services, and Kingdom Information Center.
At the end of the visit, gifts were exchanged, with Al-Zamil presenting the ambassador with a commemorative shield and some publications.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman held talks with Nigerian Minister State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed the global oil market, and strengthening joint cooperation among the OPEC countries to maintain market stability.
Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari left Madinah on Wednesday heading to Jeddah, after he visited and performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Madinah for Jeddah after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (SPA)

 

SPA

TIRANA: The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met the speaker of the parliament of Albania, Lindita Nikolla, in Tirana on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Nikolla stressed the strength and the depth of the relations that bind her country with the Kingdom.
She praised the great development and openness to the world that the Kingdom enjoys thanks to the efforts of its leadership.
Nikolla hoped for further cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expressing her wish to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
She also commended the cooperation between the Islamic Sheikhdom of Albania and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in all areas of common concern.
Al-Asheikh stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to build and strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation with Albania in relation to Islamic affairs.
He conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their sincere wishes to the government and the Albanian people for greater progress and peaceful living.
He said that “the Kingdom, under its leadership, aspires to build bridges of communication and enhance means of cooperation to achieve mutual interest of both countries.
“The Kingdom’s message is clear and simple: To show that Islam is the religion of tolerance, beauty and moderation.”
During his visit, Al-Asheikh also signed and executive program for cooperation in the field of Islamic affairs with the Grand Mufti of Albania and chairman od the Muslim Community, Bujar Spahiu.
The program includes holding three scientific courses in qualifying preachers, imams, and muezzins in Albania, to introduce Islam, explain its virtues and tolerance, fight extremism, and state its position on contemporary issues.
Spahiu also awarded Al-Asheikh for his efforts in spreading moderation during the signing ceremony.
He also visited a Sharia secondary school in Tirana, toured it’s facilities and listened to a brief explanation of it’s history and the services it provides for Albanian children.
He also met with teachers and a number of students, and stressed the importance of understanding Islam and its approach based on moderation in all affairs.
On Tuesday, Albanian President Ilir Meta met the visiting Saudi minister.
During the meeting, the president praised the Kingdom’s role in supporting Albania in the most difficult situations. He also praised the great Islamic values that the Kingdom calls for and the cooperation with his country to promote them.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took part in an international exercise organized by the UN nuclear watchdog agency to practice for a severe nuclear emergency.
The ConvEx-3 drill was held at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant on Tuesday and included 76 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in addition to 12 international organizations, SPA reported.
The 36-hour exercise was one of the most complex emergency exercise organized by the IAEA in terms of the diversity of procedures.
The exercise tested the national system for preparedness and response to a nuclear emergency. It also highlighted the Kingdom’s capabilities to respond to this type of nuclear accident at the international level.
The event was held under the chairmanship of the General Directorate of Civil Defense.
As a result of the drill, recommendations included a number of procedures related to communication with the Saudi embassy in the UAE and foreign embassies inside the Kingdom. 
They also included tightening security measures at Al-Batha port on the Saudi-Emirati border, and intensifying operations to monitor contaminated food and goods entering and leaving through the port.

