RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries met with various CEOs and leaders of major international companies operating in the military industries sector on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by several companies including French defense group Thales, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, General Dynamics Corp., Leonardo SpA and Lockheed Martin.
During the meeting, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali discussed strategic directions in the military industries sector in Saudi Arabia.
He also discussed the Kingdom’s investment environment, which is witnessing an unprecedented push to empower local and international investors in light of the objectives of the Vision 2030 reform program to localize military industries in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Ohali highlighted the qualitative opportunities, great potential and unlimited support that the military industries sector enjoys in the Kingdom.
He said it is important for these companies to open headquarters in Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation in the industrial sector and contribute to technology transfer and job creation.
GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII
https://arab.news/g8eyz
GAMI governor meets with major defense, security companies at FII
- Al-Ohali discussed strategic directions in the military industries sector in Saudi Arabia
- He also highlighted the qualitative opportunities, great potential and unlimited support that the military industries sector enjoys in the Kingdom
RIYADH: The governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries met with various CEOs and leaders of major international companies operating in the military industries sector on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative on Thursday.