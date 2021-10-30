You are here

Saudi King Salman says poor countries face difficulties in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines

Saudi King Salman says poor countries face difficulties in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines
Updated 30 October 2021
Saudi King Salman says poor countries face difficulties in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines

  • A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played at a wedding in Sorkhrud, killing two and wounding two more
  • In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he could not confirm the incident, but promised that it was not Taliban policy to execute music lovers
KABUL: Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests who were listening to music, local officials and a witness said Saturday, forcing Afghanistan’s new government to insist such attacks are not authorized.
A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played at a wedding in Sorkhrud, in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, killing two and wounding two more.
Music was banned the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan and, while the new government has not yet issued such a decree, its leadership still frowns on its use in entertainment and sees it as a breach of Islamic law.
“The young men were playing music in a separate room and three Taliban fighters came and opened fire on them. The injuries of the two wounded are serious,” he told reporters.
Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Nangarhar, confirmed the incident but did not provide further details. A security source said the two men who attacked the wedding are now in custody.
In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he could not confirm the incident, but promised that it was not Taliban policy to execute music lovers.
“Investigations are continuing. So far, it’s not clear how it happened,” he said. “Is it a personal matter or what?
“In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate no one has the right to turn anyone away from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. That is the main way,” he told a news conference.
“If anyone kills someone by himself, even if they are our personnel, that is a crime and we will introduce them to the courts and they will face the law.”
The previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 imposed a very strict interpretation of Islamic law and harsh public punishments.
But, since returning to power in mid-August after overthrowing the US-backed government the Taliban, seeking international recognition and an end to sanctions, has tried to show a more moderate face.

ADEN: A blast occurred on Saturday near the entrance to Aden international airport, in southern Yemen, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.
The security source said a car bomb went off at an outer entrance to the airport, targeting a security checkpoint near an airport hotel and resulting in some casualties.

ROME: The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed their "grave and growing concern" at Iran's nuclear activities, after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," they said in a joint statement, adding: "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."

  • The vessel, carrying about 400 migrants, could not sail independently and was being towed by a Greek coast guard vessel
  • It sent the distress signal near the island of Crete with the coast guard quoting passengers as saying it had sailed from Turkey
ATHENS: A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants is sailing slowly off the island of Karpathos after sending out a distress signal on Friday and will dock at a Greek port to disembark the migrants, a Greek coast guard official said on Saturday.
The vessel could not sail independently and was being towed by a Greek coast guard vessel, the official said. It sent the distress signal near the island of Crete with the coast guard quoting passengers as saying it had sailed from Turkey.
“The ship is sailing very slowly off Karpathos island, carrying mostly Afghan migrants. It will dock at a Greek port which has not been decided yet,” the official told Reuters, declining to be named.
Karpathos is the second largest of the Dodecanese islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea.
On Friday Greece’s Shipping Ministry had asked Turkey to accept the vessel’s return to Turkey, a migration ministry official said. Greece’s migration minister had contacted Turkish authorities and the EU Commission to resolve the matter.
Greece is the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.
Nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU in 2015 after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, many EU states fear a replay of that crisis.
On Tuesday, four migrants, three of them children, drowned after a boat in which they and 23 others were trying to cross from Turkey to Greece sank off the island of Chios.

  • Local police placed on high alert as officials warn of growing terror threat
LONDON: US police in Virginia have been placed on high alert in response to intelligence reports that Daesh is preparing to stage attacks on shopping malls in the northern state.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told the media on Friday: “On Thursday we received information concerning potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region.”

After the statement, CBS reported that Daesh was behind the threat, with police immediately responding with cruiser patrols around the giant Fair Oaks Mall, situated 20 miles from the US capital, Washington, D.C.

Davis said of the threat: “Sometimes the information we receive is not with great specificity, but we have to respond to it nonetheless.

“We have increased our police presence throughout the county to include major thoroughfares, transit hubs, shopping plazas and shopping malls.

“It’s just our responsibility to have a greater presence, to be more aware and to ask the community to have their eyes and ears peeled for suspicious activities.”

The increased police presence will remain throughout the Halloween weekend, he added.

The events came as John Cohen, head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch, warned that since the Afghanistan withdrawal on Aug. 30, Daesh has appealed for individual supporters to carry out deadly lone-wolf attacks in the US and Europe.

He said: “Right now we’re seeing a dramatic increase in online activity by media operations associated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda.”

A senior Pentagon figure also warned that Daesh-K, the Afghan offshoot of the militant group, could build the capacity to stage attacks on US soil within six months.

US President Joe Biden, in response to the warnings, has promised an improvement to the country’s counterterrorism capabilities, including an expansion of drone strikes to target threats to the US.

