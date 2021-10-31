You are here

  SIIG shuts down its Saudi Chevron Phillips Company project

Updated 31 October 2021
  • Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be affected, but can not be estimated due to the changing prices of the sold products, the company said in a filing. 
Saudi Industrial Investment (SIIG), announced on Sunday the shut down of its project, Saudi Chevron Phillips Company (SCP), for scheduled turnaround maintenance and catalyst replacement. 

Maintenance is to start on 1st of November and shall last for 27 days. 

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be affected, but can not be estimated due to the changing prices of the sold products, the company said in a filing. 

