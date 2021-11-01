Who’s Who: Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan, vice chairman at Saudi Transport General Authority

Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan has been the vice chairman for the land transport sector at the Transport General Authority since October.

Recently, the Transport General Authority celebrated the 70th railway service anniversary in Saudi Arabia. The late founder, King Abdulaziz, in October 1951, laid the foundation stone for the first railway, connecting Dammam, on the eastern coast with the capital city, Riyadh.

Before assuming his new responsibilities he served for more than three years, beginning in 2018, as an assistant vice president for the development and quality of the land transport sector at the authority.

Since 2019, he has been the deputy president for authority affairs at the International Association for Public Transport, and an executive member of the board of the association in the MENA region.

From 2017 to 2018, he worked as the director general of the Transport General Authority‘s land transport development.

For more than five years, beginning in 2016, Al-Tasan has been a member of the municipal council at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.

From 2014 to 2017, he was a member of the Institute of Architecture and Construction at Qassim’s branch of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., where he also served as a trainer from 2010 to 2017. He also headed the civil construction department. For one year before that, he was a trainer at the TVTC’s branch in Riyadh.

Al-Tasan received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2019 from Qassim University before, four years later, he was granted a master’s degree in the same field, with focus on transport engineering, from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.