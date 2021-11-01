What We Are Eating Today: Sea Balls

Sea Balls restaurant brings a blast of flavor straight from the sea. The restaurant is not your typical seafood restaurant, and is inspired by Arabic cuisines such as the biryani tagine and special siyadia rice with cumin flavor.
The idea of the restaurant was conceptualized by a group of Saudis, led by Salem Baathman. Their idea was to create a seafood restaurant using only boneless seafood, ideal for family and children.
The restaurant’s atmosphere is also ideal for small quick meetings, and light meals for those who have just left work.
One of their best sellers, a special shrimp kofta known as shrimp balls, uses the most delicate fresh shrimps with special spices and a crunchy golden crust.
The restaurant was the first to introduce the fish biryani tagine to the market. The dish is special in its ingredients, a mixture of biryani with pieces of shrimp or fish.
The owner has created a special sauce called Sea Balls — the mixture of ingredients is unique. The restaurant also features tartar and garlic sauces.
Baathman dreams of having many branches around the Kingdom while still striving to develop and present dishes different from the usual seafood dishes found across the city. Several dishes will be added to the menu soon.
To learn more, find them on Instagram @sea.balls.
The key to your family’s health is locked away in your genes
Some genetic disorders are inherited, others develop later in life; genetic testing lets you know if you are at risk and need to take precautions
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Many diseases have a genetic component. Thanks to scientific and technological advances, however, and better understanding of human genes, genetic testing can help people to better understand their bodies and take precautions to protect themselves and their families.
A genetic disorder is caused in whole or part by a change or mutation that alters a person’s DNA from a normal sequence. In some cases this is inherited by a child from its parents, in others it happens during a person’s life randomly or as a result of environmental factors, for example exposure to cigarette smoke.
There are a wide range of genetic disorders. Down Syndrome, for example, is reported to affect 1.8 out of every 1,000 live births in Saudi Arabia. Sickle cell disease is more common in some parts of the country than others, with between 91 and 99 cases for every 10,000 live births in the Eastern Province.
Sickle cell disease covers a group of inherited red blood cell disorders. In sickle cell anemia, for example, there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. There is no cure but treatments are available to reduce pain and prevent complications.
In 2005, Saudi authorities sought to address the issue of genetic disorders by introducing a mandatory premarital screening program with the aim of identifying common genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, along with infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS.
According to the Health Ministry, this knowledge helps couples to plan a healthy family. It also slows the spread of such disorders and diseases, thus reducing the pressure on the healthcare system and blood banks, and the financial burdens on families and society of providing care.
Fawz Al-Harthi, a genetic counselor, told Arab News that the incidence of consanguineous marriage, or marriages involving blood relatives, is relatively high in Saudi Arabia. This can increase the risk of genetic disorders.
“Many genetic diseases have been found, suggesting that couples may have deleterious, lethal genes inherited from a common ancestor,”she said. “When transmitted to their offspring, they can lead to prenatal, neonatal, child morbidity or mortality.”
FAST FACTS
• Sickle cell disease is more common in some parts of the country than others, with between 91 and 99 cases for every 10,000 live births in the Eastern Province.
• Down Syndrome is reported to affect 1.8 out of every 1,000 live births in Saudi Arabia.
After noticing a lack of availability of genetic counseling services, in 2019 Al-Harthi launched yourgeneticcounsel.com, an Arabic-language website that provides information about genetic disorders. For those who are identified as being at risk of passing on disorders to their children, counselors can offer support and advice to help them make personal decisions about their health and future pregnancies.
“I used to work in a public hospital and I discovered that there was a shortage of genetic counselors and a lot of patients had to come from remote areas just to get a consultation,” Al-Harthi said. “I thought to myself, maybe there is an easier way to do this.
“The main goal of the website is to provide access to and communication with genetic counselors who are accredited by the Commission for Health Specialties, and to request consultations.
“The counselors collect family health history and provide disease-risk assessment, provide psychosocial support and counseling to promote informed choices and adaptation to risks or conditions. The counselors will help the relatives of an affected patient get the right genetic testing and will provide them with a genetic counseling session when the results are ready.”
SPEEDREAD
• If a congenital disease is discovered, the mother has the option of having an abortion up until 120 days, under specific conditions.
• Fawz Al-Harthi said that it is imperative to seek out genetic counseling before and after the premarital screening, but that ignorance prevents many people from seeking help.
Since its launch, Al-Harthi said, counselors have provided more than 800 consultations, which have had a positive effect on those people’s lives.
Stressing the importance of the services provided through the website, Al-Harthi said: “When you go to the hospital, the role of the geneticist physician ends with diagnosing the genetic disease. It’s the duty of the genetic counselor to educate the parents and family members about the diagnosis, inheritance, genetic testing, management and prevention options.”
She added that it is imperative to seek out genetic counseling before and after the premarital screening, but that ignorance prevents many people from seeking help.
“There are still some people who believe in evil eye, for example, she said. “If there is a family that has seven children and one of them has a disability, they will blame it on the evil eye.”
Thirty-six-year-old Mohammed Babkair from Jeddah told Arab News that advances in genetics research could help many families.
“My sister is married to my cousin, who is related to us from both sides of the family,” he said. “They had two boys and both had brain atrophy. The first died when he was 23 years old and the other one died when he was 18. Both were natural deaths but because of their condition. They never had children after that.”
Al-Anoud Al-Bukhari from Jeddah said that her uncle married his cousin and they had six children, three of whom had problems with their feet.
“When I was a kid, I always wondered why my cousins always wore specific shoes,” she said. “Then my mother told me it is because they have flat feet.”
Al-Harthi said that while some pregnancy risks are simply out of an individual’s control, there are options available that can reduce the chances of children being born with disabilities. They include prenatal tests such as chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis, which are carried out during pregnancy to detect specific abnormalities in the fetus.
In the former, a sample of cells is taken from the placenta and tested for genetic defects. If a congenital disease is discovered, the mother has the option of having an abortion up until 120 days, under specific conditions.
In an amniocentesis, a sample of amniotic fluid is taken for testing. Another option is preimplantation genetic testing, which involves the genetic profiling of embryos before they are implanted.
Concern about the possibility of passing on a genetic disorder to a child is not the only reason people should consider visiting a genetic counselor. October was breast cancer awareness month, and women with a family history of this form of the disease can visit a genetic counselor to learn more about it and the risks.
“If you have a family history of breast cancer, you have a higher risk of getting breast cancer yourself,” said Al-Harthi. “However, most women with a family history of breast cancer do not have an inherited gene change that greatly affects their risk. Still, an inherited gene change is more likely in women with a strong family history of breast cancer, especially if the family history also includes certain other cancers, such as ovarian, pancreatic, or prostate cancer.”
Jeddah is a city with many pizza places, so finding that perfect slice can be tough.
The newly opened Somo Pizza serves New York-style pies and sides. Its two-day-fermented dough is super-flavorful and airy with an ideal crust, the sauce-to-cheese ratio is excellent, and there’s a wide range of perfect toppings on offer.
The restaurant’s simple-but-vibrant interior is inspired by cartoons, games and other pop culture from the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties — the red lighting and arcade machines are sure to give you that nostalgic feeling.
Somo Pizza’s live kitchen station allows visitors to see their dough being kneaded and toppings prepared, to guarantee you a true fresh taste. The chefs are happy to create half-and-half pizzas too: half-chicken ranch, half-truffle or half-pepperoni, half-margherita are our recommendations. They also offer some interesting sides, including popcorn chicken and truffle waffle fries.
And when you finish your meal, you can enjoy playing one of the free retro arcade games, which include “Pac-Man” and “Mortal Kombat.” Somo Pizza is in Box Park Center in Al-Zahra district.
Three-Michelin starred chef Jason Atherton to open fine dining restaurant in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: AlUla is set to get its first-ever permanent fine-dining restaurant. Maraya Social, helmed by three-michelin star English chef and restaurateur Jason Atherton, will cut the ribbon on its newest location at Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO World Heritage Site on Oct. 27, 2021.
Atherton said in a statement that he “jumped at the chance to be one of the first permanent fine-dining venues in AlUla.”
He added: “My team and I are so impressed by the natural beauty, history and culture of AlUla. I jumped at the chance to be one of the first permanent fine-dining venues in AlUla. The beauty of the Ashar Valley, the native produce and the iconic Maraya architecture are all the ingredients we need for what is sure to be a sought-after destination dining experience.”
Echoing his statement, Phillip Jones, chief destination management and marketing offices, royal commission for AlUla adds: “Maraya Social is set to be a destination restaurant for Middle East and the world. We are delighted for AlUla to be the home of Chef’s first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. AlUla presents a unique opportunity both in terms of the historical setting as well as the untapped pantry of produce and flavors.”
The venue will be located on the rooftop of the mirrored Maraya Hall, offering diners unparalleled 360-degree views of the stunning rock-strewn valleys and canyons of the Ashar Valley as they enjoy a hearty menu featuring seasonal fruits, vegetables and locally-produced ingredients.
“AlUla has an amazing diversity of produce unique to the region and an incredible history and culture which I am excited to explore both in the landscape and in the menu,” said Chef Atherton.
The not-yet-opened restaurant will feature an open-plan design with bespoke furniture made out of luxe fabrics and materials such as silk and cotton in a harmonic color palette, selected to reflect its environment.
Maraya Social will be the newest addition to the Michelin-starred chef’s portfolio of international restaurants as well as his first foray into the Kingdom.
Those who wish to dine at the new venue will be able to make reservations online.
SALT set to delight foodies in Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season
Updated 25 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: SALT, the popular food truck, is opening its doors in Saudi Arabia’s capital for 2021 Riyadh Season, taking place from October 2021 to March 2022.
The metallic food truck illustrated with burgers, ice cream cones and a saltshaker is the brainchild of two entrepreneurs, Emirati Amal Al-Marri and Saudi Deem Albassam. Established in 2014, SALT revolutionized and legalized the concepts of food trucks in the region — the two women single-handedly propelled Dubai’s food truck movement with their forward-thinking eatery.
The founders spoke to Arab News about their latest foray into Saudi Arabia, just in time for Riyadh Season.
“SALT being a lifestyle movement, we always aim to stay away from locations that will only serve food and target a destination that delivers an experience. Therefore, we have chosen to be part of 1st Golf in Riyadh Boulevard — a new type of sport that we are excited to be part of and serve our salters.
“We are very excited to celebrate and enjoy the season with our salters,” the founders added, referring to Riyadh Season’s jam-packed schedule of events.
The Gulf-born eatery reinvented how people experience food while filling a major hole in the dining landscape and attracting tourists from around the globe.
Before setting up permanent locations in Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi, SALT was always on the move. It initially launched as a social media campaign — social media users looking to fuel up had to follow @FindSalt on Instagram to get the inside scoop on where the truck would be parked, rush to the undisclosed location and enjoy the dining project’s fresh, premium food, sourced locally where possible, to go.
The eatery has delighted Saudi fans in the past by bringing a popup concept to the capital and Dammam, with SALT Camp and SALT Island respectively.
“We have a very strong (base of) loyal Saudi followers that appreciate our concept of enjoying the simple things and are always curious to find where the next SALT is,” the founders said.
SALT celebrates casual but delicious street food. Think succulent beef and chicken sliders, refreshing lemonade and mouth-watering ice cream cones to satisfy any sweet tooth, with the owners adding they “always adapt the experience to the destination we are in.”
Baking Bouquet is not your typical local bakery. Owners and professional bakers Shatha Engawi and Baraa’ah Mullah wake up every day to create a perfectly balanced and probiotic-rich sourdough.
Engawi began her sourdough business back in 2016 from the comfort of her own home, honing her skills until 2019 when she and Mullah opened their first bakery in Jeddah.
Despite the four-day long process of creating the perfect sourdough, Baking Bouquet offers a variety of goods apart from bread, from regional favorite maamoul and even delicious and gut-friendly waffles.
The time and effort it takes for the two bakers to make the homemade rising agent for every single baked good justifies the price tag on their products. Making sourdough bread is a highly complicated process and requires years of practice.
Believed to have originated from ancient Egypt, in 1500 B.C, the long fermentation process using natural yeasts and friendly bacteria gives the dough its mildly sour taste and distinctive chew.
Engawi and Mulla are striving to create public awareness of the meticulously baked sourdough’s overall health and gut benefits. The cozy ambiance and the aromatic scent of freshly baked dough are guaranteed to give customers a one of a kind experience of an artisanal bakery.
To learn more, find them on Instagram @baking.bouquet.