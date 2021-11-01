You are here

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio

Arcapita and Arden Group team up to acquire $2bn warehouse portfolio
Updated 01 November 2021
RIYADH: Bahrain-based Arcapita Group Holdings has joined with US firm Arden Group to acquire $2 billion of warehouse space across America, according to a statement.

The deal will see the companies buy up industrial properties in urban centers, with the value of the initial portfolio coming in at over $550 million. 

An additional $250 million of properties will be bought in the near future.

Atif Abdulmalik, Arcapita’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This joint venture is part of our broader industrial real estate strategy, having completed roughly $5.5 billion in industrial and logistics real estate transactions globally for nearly twenty years."

Craig Spencer, Chairman and CEO of Arden Group, added: “This niche industrial sector has been a thematic investment strategy for Arden and continues to provide attractive cash yields."

GLASGOW: Saudi Arabia is “ready, willing and able” to lead the world in tackling climate change and global warming, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UK told Arab News on Monday.

“It’s very simple, really. There is a problem. There’s a solution. And we’re working toward the solution to the problem,” Prince Khalid bin Bandar said at the COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow.

“This is an international issue, and it requires everybody working together in a common fashion to achieve a common goal. Saudi Arabia is ready, willing and able to take its position among the international community to solve the problem and do what it can.”

The Kingdom has set a target date of 2060 to achieve net zero carbon emissions and significant reductions in greenhouse gases as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Prince Khalid led the Saudi delegation on the first big day of set-piece speeches, bilateral negotiations, and candid exchanges of views at the Glasgow event. World leaders including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the gravity of global warming and the ambassador echoed theirsentiments.

“It’s a defining moment, for Saudi Arabia, and for the role it’s playing in climate change,” he said. “What you’ve seen is us not only committing to things in the long term, and the medium term, but also the short term.

“This isn’t something we’re doing for COP26. We’re doing this for the benefit of the Saudi population. We believe in quality of life. And in order to provide quality of life for Saudi Arabia, we need quality of life for the world.”

Prince Khalid saw no conflict between Saudi Arabia’s role as the world’s leading hydrocarbon exporter and its commitment to energy transition. “It’s not about the export of hydrocarbons,” he said. “We want to become an exporter of energy, period, whether it’s renewable, or a mix, with mixed hydrogen use like blue and green hydrogen.”

The Saudi experience could benefit the rest of the world, the ambassador said. “We live in a world in Saudi Arabia where we had very little, it’s a desert, there’s no water, there’s no food. It’s hot, it’s dry. It’s very, very difficult. We understand harsh climates. And we, through technological innovation, have managed to provide for our people a safe, comfortable place to live.”

The world had to tackle the challenge in a collaborative way but with one eye on each country’s economic and cultural circumstances, Prince Khalid said. “It’s a varied world, and different people and different countries have a different journey from where they are. Each has a different makeup, whether it’s culturally, socially, economically. And each one will require different solutions to solve their problems.”

Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deal to develop land, air transport

Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deal to develop land, air transport
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman on Monday signed two agreements to enhance cooperation in land and air transport.
“The memorandums of understanding aim to exchange experiences between the two sides and enhance cooperation in these sectors,” the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in a statement after the signing in the capital, Riyadh
The agreements were signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed Al-Maawali, during his visit to the Kingdom.
The two ministers also held a meeting to discuss strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries.
The Ministry of Transport and Logistics is working to consolidate cooperation between the Kingdom and the sultanate in the transport and logistics sectors by taking advantage of both countries’ strategic locations to achieve Saudi Arabia’s objectives for transport and services.

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives

Dubai announces new financial market initiatives
DUBAI: Dubai on Monday announced the listing of 10 government and state-owned companies on the Dubai Financial Market, in an effort to accelerate new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance, also announced the formation of a Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee and specialized courts for capital markets in the emirate.
The announcements came during the first meeting of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee, which is charged with developing the vision for the financial sector and evaluating plans and policies to meet strategic objectives.
The emirate aims to increase the total volume of its stock markets to 3 trillion UAE dirhams ($816.77 billion) as part of the vision of UAE Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
During the meeting, the committee approved the establishment of a 2-billion-dirham market-making fund “to increase liquidity in the markets,” and will launch a 1-billion-dirham fund “to support tech company IPOs (initial public offerings) and encourage innovative financial products and solutions,” a statement on state news agency WAM said.
“The committee will mandate the study of a regulatory framework to attract new digital assets to operate from Dubai, in addition to supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and reporting in operations, which will contribute to shaping Dubai’s future economy.”
The committee also approved the formation of the Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee, chaired by Dr. Abdulla Al-Ghafari, and the formation of two specialized courts within the Commercial Court to settle securities disputes starting from January.

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister

India to reach net zero by 2070 — Prime Minister
RIYADH: India's prime minister on Monday announced 2070 as the target for his country to become carbon neutral during his speech at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. 

Narendra Modi said India would reduce carbon missions by a total of one million tons between now and 2030 however the country will reach net zero by 2070.

During his address, Modi defended India noting that his country containing 17 percent of the world's population was responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

He told world leaders during these critical talks that India would increase “non-fossil energy” by 10 percent by 2030 and increase the share of renewables and from around 38 percent to 50 percent by the same date.

Modi also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilization," he said “These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further.”

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements

French president asks global leaders not to contradict climate agreements
RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron said European nations have to shift from promises to action, asking every country at the COP26 on Monday to honor the 2015 financial commitments made in Paris.

During his address at the climate summit in Glasgow, he called on the world’s largest contributors of climate change to double down on their commitment to cut emissions.

"The key over the next 15 days at this COP is that the largest emitters whose national strategies do not align with our objective of 1.5C of global warming raise their efforts,” Macron said.

He added that too many countries will make commitments but contradict this by signing commercial contracts that go against climate agreements.

The French president called for the coordination on climate, biodiversity and oceans, in addition to requesting the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) report annually on climate financing progress.

“That’s the only way of making our strategy credible again," he told world leaders in Glasgow.

