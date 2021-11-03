Who’s Who: Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani, director of the IT at the Institute of Public Administration

Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani has been director of the IT and information consultation center at the Institute of Public Administration since 2019.
Partnering with Deloitte Digital, the center provides consultations to government organizations and helps them achieve their digital transformation strategies. It also improves work procedures using data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and emerging technologies.
Prior to his current job, Al-Turkostani served for two years as director of the IPA’s educational technology center, beginning in 2017. He was responsible for managing and supervising classroom educational technology, conference call systems, and multimedia production for educational films. He also supervised the IPA’s studio production, including photography, video and audio. He also led the multimedia team for the institute’s e-training initiative, Ethrai.
From 2010 to 2012, he directed the institute’s department of IT network and tech support, where he managed the IT infrastructure and data center, network operations, IT infrastructure projects, and quality of service technologies, gaining hands-on experience with Microsoft, HP, Cisco and VMware solutions and providing consultancy services to government agencies. He also contributed to preparing a digital transformation strategy for the IPA with e-government program Yesser.
In 2005, Al-Turkostani received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Umm Al-Qura University. He also underwent a training program on the fundamentals of computer networking, logical design and digital circuits.
Five years later, he was awarded a master’s degree in the same field of study from George Washington University, US.
In 2016, he obtained a Ph.D. in the same subject from the University of Idaho, US, where he worked in an intelligent transportation project with the US Department of Transportation, conducted research in vehicular ad hoc networks, and presented at the US National Labs.
Al-Turkostani’s publications include his 2019 translation of one the most reliable references in the field of information systems and technology: “The Strategic Management of Information Systems: Building a Digital Strategy,” authored jointly by Joe Peppard and John Ward.
His published works include “On the Reliability of DSRC Safety Applications: A Case of Jamming” (2013), “On the Design of Jamming-Aware Safety Applications in VANETs” (2015), and “The Impact of Jamming on Threshold-Based Agreement in VANET” (2018).
