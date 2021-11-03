Royal Saudi Air Force participates in air-missile war exercise in UAE

Jewelry Salon exhibition sparkles at opening as part of Riyadh Season

RIYADH: This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public as part of Riyadh Season with some of the most luxurious and unique designs in the region.

Hosted in the Riyadh Front Exhibition Center, the salon covers 30,000 square meters and will be welcoming visitors until Nov. 6.

The event, that has been taking place in the Saudi capital for 10 years, is the largest to date in terms of the number of vendors and attendees, as well as diversity of jewels on display.

Representatives from more than 16 countries will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East.

Hatoon Al-Khaldi, an exhibition marketing manager, said that influencers, including Balqees and Fatima Al-Ansari, were also due to make appearances.

More than 500 VIPs from throughout the region were expected to visit the salon, with the opening day seeing royals, celebrities, and world business leaders in attendance.

The exhibition was also hosting local designers alongside international industry names such as Piaget, Harry Winston, and Yvel and some of the diamonds on display cannot be seen anywhere else.

One of the exhibits is the world’s most expensive mask, valued at $1.5 million. Created by Yvel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it contains 250 grams of 18-carat gold and is set with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds.

Luxury watch, rough diamond, and gemstone dealers, gold and precious collectibles retailers, and gold wholesalers from around the globe were among other exhibition participants.

Veschetti, an Italian family high-end jewelry business founded in 1949, was in Riyadh for the second time showcasing a collection of hand-crafted pieces inspired by Italian culture and made using rare and precious gems.

Business owner, Chiara Veschetti, told Arab News: “We are very honored and happy to be back here in the unique jewelry exhibition in Riyadh after two years with our collection from Italy.”

Another item on display was a carved Burmese sapphire, classified as a “gemological rarity,” found in modern-day Myanmar.

Launched in 2010, the Jewelry Salon was set up as a hub for local female designers to display their work and grow their brands. It has now grown into a regional gathering for jewelry enthusiasts, investors, and local and international businesses.