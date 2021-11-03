You are here

Royal Saudi Air Force participates in air-missile war exercise in UAE

The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Saudi Air Force participates in air-missile war exercise in UAE

The Royal Saudi Air Force participates in a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force continued a joint air-missile combat exercise at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The RSAF participated in the exercise along with the counterparts from a number of countries.
“The exercise is one of the largest and longest-running maneuvers in the region and provides an environment rich in the mutual field and tactical experiences with the aim of benefiting from these experiences and strengthening relations and cooperation,” the ministry said.
The drill also aimed to develop operational coordination between the participating countries and improve the level of readiness to plan and implement air operations. 
The main focus is to protect vital interests, combat terrorism and confront threats and hostilities that target the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region and the Middle East.
“In the exercise, RSAF pilots demonstrated their combat, skill, and technical capabilities. They proved that their air superiority is not novice,” the ministry said.

Jewelry Salon exhibition sparkles at opening as part of Riyadh Season

This year's Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public. Representatives will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East.
This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public. Representatives will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi & Zaid Khashogji

Jewelry Salon exhibition sparkles at opening as part of Riyadh Season

This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public. Representatives will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. (Supplied)
  More than 500 VIPs from throughout the region are expected to visit the salon
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi & Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: This year’s Jewelry Salon exhibition has opened its doors to the public as part of Riyadh Season with some of the most luxurious and unique designs in the region.

Hosted in the Riyadh Front Exhibition Center, the salon covers 30,000 square meters and will be welcoming visitors until Nov. 6.
The event, that has been taking place in the Saudi capital for 10 years, is the largest to date in terms of the number of vendors and attendees, as well as diversity of jewels on display.
Representatives from more than 16 countries will be showcasing rare stones, diamonds, and gold at what is regarded as the biggest jewelry exhibition of its kind in the Middle East.
Hatoon Al-Khaldi, an exhibition marketing manager, said that influencers, including Balqees and Fatima Al-Ansari, were also due to make appearances.
More than 500 VIPs from throughout the region were expected to visit the salon, with the opening day seeing royals, celebrities, and world business leaders in attendance.

The exhibition was also hosting local designers alongside international industry names such as Piaget, Harry Winston, and Yvel and some of the diamonds on display cannot be seen anywhere else.
One of the exhibits is the world’s most expensive mask, valued at $1.5 million. Created by Yvel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it contains 250 grams of 18-carat gold and is set with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds.
Luxury watch, rough diamond, and gemstone dealers, gold and precious collectibles retailers, and gold wholesalers from around the globe were among other exhibition participants.
Veschetti, an Italian family high-end jewelry business founded in 1949, was in Riyadh for the second time showcasing a collection of hand-crafted pieces inspired by Italian culture and made using rare and precious gems.
Business owner, Chiara Veschetti, told Arab News: “We are very honored and happy to be back here in the unique jewelry exhibition in Riyadh after two years with our collection from Italy.”
Another item on display was a carved Burmese sapphire, classified as a “gemological rarity,” found in modern-day Myanmar.
Launched in 2010, the Jewelry Salon was set up as a hub for local female designers to display their work and grow their brands. It has now grown into a regional gathering for jewelry enthusiasts, investors, and local and international businesses.

Who's Who: Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani, director of the IT at the Institute of Public Administration

Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani.
Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani, director of the IT at the Institute of Public Administration

Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Hani Al-Turkostani has been director of the IT and information consultation center at the Institute of Public Administration since 2019.
Partnering with Deloitte Digital, the center provides consultations to government organizations and helps them achieve their digital transformation strategies. It also improves work procedures using data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and emerging technologies.
Prior to his current job, Al-Turkostani served for two years as director of the IPA’s educational technology center, beginning in 2017. He was responsible for managing and supervising classroom educational technology, conference call systems, and multimedia production for educational films. He also supervised the IPA’s studio production, including photography, video and audio. He also led the multimedia team for the institute’s e-training initiative, Ethrai.
From 2010 to 2012, he directed the institute’s department of IT network and tech support, where he managed the IT infrastructure and data center, network operations, IT infrastructure projects, and quality of service technologies, gaining hands-on experience with Microsoft, HP, Cisco and VMware solutions and providing consultancy services to government agencies. He also contributed to preparing a digital transformation strategy for the IPA with e-government program Yesser.
In 2005, Al-Turkostani received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Umm Al-Qura University. He also underwent a training program on the fundamentals of computer networking, logical design and digital circuits.
Five years later, he was awarded a master’s degree in the same field of study from George Washington University, US.
In 2016, he obtained a Ph.D. in the same subject from the University of Idaho, US, where he worked in an intelligent transportation project with the US Department of Transportation, conducted research in vehicular ad hoc networks, and presented at the US National Labs.
Al-Turkostani’s publications include his 2019 translation of one the most reliable references in the field of information systems and technology: “The Strategic Management of Information Systems: Building a Digital Strategy,” authored jointly by Joe Peppard and John Ward.
His published works include “On the Reliability of DSRC Safety Applications: A Case of Jamming” (2013), “On the Design of Jamming-Aware Safety Applications in VANETs” (2015), and “The Impact of Jamming on Threshold-Based Agreement in VANET” (2018).

Saudi Arabia and UN sign cooperation deal on crime control, criminal justice

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly sign an agreement.
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly sign an agreement. (SPA)
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and UN sign cooperation deal on crime control, criminal justice

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly sign an agreement. (SPA)
  Saudi interior minister held talks with the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime
  Ghada Waly also discussed combatting corruption with senior Saudi foreign ministry officials
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly in the capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed and a memorandum of understanding for technical cooperation was signed between the interior ministry and the UN.
The agreement aims to develop a general framework for cooperation and understanding between the two parties to achieve common goals and objectives in the areas of crime control and criminal justice.
Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji also held talks on combating corruption with Waly and Hatem Ali, the UNODC’s GCC regional director, on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During her visit, Waly also met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir where they discussed international issues and efforts aimed at achieving global peace and stability.
She also met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf, where he stressed the importance of Riyadh’s initiative to enhance international cooperation between anti-corruption law enforcement authorities, which was issued during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 last year.

Meeting discusses developing Saudi cinema industry

Saudis attend the
Saudis attend the "Short Film Competition 2" festival at King Fahad Culture Center in Riyadh.
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
SPA

Meeting discusses developing Saudi cinema industry

Saudis attend the "Short Film Competition 2" festival at King Fahad Culture Center in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  KSA's cinema industry was undergoing qualitative advancement that attracted local and global investors
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Ways to develop the Kingdom’s cinema industry have been discussed at a meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Esra Assery, CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, met Toby Tennant, vice president, EMEA Regional Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, and Mohamed Al-Hashemi, regional manager of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas & Lifestyle.
They discussed areas of cooperation to develop Saudi cinema, distribute movies, and develop national competencies in light of the industry’s enormous growth since its launch and the significant turnout of movie distributors to make films.
They said the Kingdom’s cinema industry was undergoing qualitative advancement that attracted local and global investors, especially amid the commission’s procedures that contributed to facilitating and speeding up licensing and rating.
A nationwide ban on cinemas in the Kingdom was lifted in 2018, and more than 1,000 films have been presented in the country in the past three years. There are 45 movie theaters in the Kingdom, with a combined 418 screens and 41,934 seats. Meanwhile, it was announced that the inaugural edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will feature some of the best Arab and international films.  

Action to be taken against labor law violators in Saudi Arabia

Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations.
Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations. (SPA)
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Action to be taken against labor law violators in Saudi Arabia

Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations. (SPA)
  "Going against these regulations creates security, economic, and social problems that affect our national interests"
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports, known as Jawazat, clarified that an employer who allows his expatriate worker to work for others or as self-employed will face penalties including a fine, jail time, deportation, or a ban from recruitment.
Jawazat wrote in a tweet: “Any employer who enables his workers to work for others or to be self-employed shall be subject to these penalties: A fine up to SR100,000 ($27,000), deportation if he is an expatriate in the Kingdom, imprisonment for a period up to six months, or a ban from recruitment for a period up to five years. Fines shall be multiplied according to the number of persons involved.”
Jawazat called on the public to report those who violate residency and border security regulations by calling 911 in Riyadh and Makkah and 999 in all other regions of the Kingdom.
Welcoming the move, Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The penalties for employers mentioned by Jawazat is a step in the right direction. It’s time to better regulate the labor market since a large percentage of crimes are committed by unlawful foreign workers. It is also important to punish those who benefit financially from such workers without actually being their employers.
“Going against these regulations creates security, economic, and social problems that affect our national interests.”
The professor went on to explain that obeying the law was also in the interests of foreign workers, as working in the absence of a “real and credible employer” would not guarantee the protection of their rights.
It is expected with this new directive that many employers and businesses will take the initiative to transfer unneeded workers under their sponsorship, he said.
“Such workers are creating a problem in the labor market since most of them do not have enough work, which raises their unemployment levels. Also, most of these laborers do not have the proper skill sets required by the Saudi labor market, which makes them a burden to the economic and social fabric of the nation,” he added.
Al-Obaidy further explained that the effect of such unlawful labor also weakens the Saudi economic infrastructure, bringing unregulated workers into competition with Saudi and legitimate foreign workers.
“Legally employed foreigners will benefit from this directive through the elimination of redundant illegal workers. This will also lead to the restructuring of many small and medium-sized firms that are controlled by such labor,” he added.
The Saudi economy is suffering from unregulated labor also due to the high consumption of energy and water and high demand for housing.
“This directive will lead to fairer competition by reducing the increased pressure on the Saudi economic infrastructure created by such workers,” the professor added.
Remittances made by such workers negatively affect the economy as well, he said, adding that it is difficult to determine the actual amounts earned since a percentage is made through illegal methods, like money laundering. If this money is instead invested inside Saudi Arabia, it will add substantially to its gross domestic product and its economic growth.

