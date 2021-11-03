Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa launches digital carbon offsetting app

Virgin Mobile customers in the United Arab Emirates can now offset the carbon footprint they leave behind when using their device thanks to a new app.

Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa launched the feature in the UAE on Wednesday November 3, and it will soon be rolled out in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

The new app feature allows customers’ voluntary contributions to be topped-up by local operating companies, and then invested in local offset projects and initiatives.

This comes in line with the company’s ongoing efforts towards carbon negativity.

“We are now committed to becoming a carbon negative business to really make an impact towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To do this, we are keen to provide our customers with a platform to join us on this journey,” the company’s founder and CEO, Erik Dudman Nielsen, commented.