SPARK named Innovation Project winner by Construction Awards

RIYADH: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), the region’s only fully integrated energy hub, was presented The Innovation Project of the Year Award at the Construction Innovation Awards Middle East 2021 on November 3.
“It is truly a business imperative for a mega project such as SPARK, which is set to help grow and diversify the Saudi economy by localizing the energy value chain in Saudi Arabia, to adopt innovative sustainable construction techniques," said the president and CEO of SPARK, Said Al-Qahtani.
"By integrating sustainability into the community, we hope to inspire other industrial cities to follow our lead,” he said.