WHO: Rising pace of COVID-19 transmission in Europe of 'grave concern'

WHO: Rising pace of COVID-19 transmission in Europe of ‘grave concern’
A medical personnel provides assistance to a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of a hospital Kiev on Nov. 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

WHO: Rising pace of COVID-19 transmission in Europe of ‘grave concern’

WHO: Rising pace of COVID-19 transmission in Europe of ‘grave concern’
  • One reliable projection would mean ‘another half a million COVID-19 deaths’ by February if the current trajectory continued
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Europe is of “grave concern” and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday.
“The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region is of grave concern,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference, adding that one reliable projection would mean “another half a million COVID-19 deaths,” by February if the current trajectory continued.
The WHO’s European Region spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia.

TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap

TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
 Ziad Sabbah

TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap

TASI edges down slightly to 11,674; Dividends announced for SISCO and Jarir: Market wrap
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
 Ziad Sabbah

Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) opened at 11,675, going down by 10.7 points or 0.1 percent from yesterday’s close.

Here is a wrap of the market’s latest news

Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO) approved the distribution of cash dividends amounting at a total of SR32.6 million ($8.7 million) for its shareholders. This corresponded to SR0.4 ($0.11) per share or 4 percent of the share’s par value. The dividend will be distributed on November 23 2021.

Jarir Marketing Co. also announced the distribution of cash dividends to its shareholders for the third quarter of 2021. The company will distribute a total amount of SR246 million ($65.6 million) to shareholders. Per share, this will be SR2.05 ($0.55) or 20.5 percent of the share’s face value.

National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) and Pure Harvest Smart Farms signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build and operate a high-tech hydroponic climate-controlled greenhouse.

Development Works Food Co. has submitted an official request to move to the main market following the board of directors’ approval of the plan, which took place on September 12 2021.

Al-Khaleeji Training and Education released the results of its extraordinary general assembly meeting. Most notably, the company agreed to increase its capital by SR200 million ($53.3 million) through the issuance of 20 million rights shares.

Similarly, the Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) approved the recommended increase in capital by SR350 million ($93.3 million). The increase in capital will be through the offering and listing 35 million shares. This is expected to support the expansion of the company’s business activities and to improve the margin of solvency.

Companies’ earnings

Jarir Marketing Company’s net profit for the first nine months of 2021 grew marginally by 1.8 percent to SR729.4 million ($194.4 million) as general and administrative expenses decreased this year.

Saudi Chemical Co. announced a net profit of SR75.9 million ($20.2 million) for the first three quarters of this year. Compared to last year, net profit fell by 21.8 percent due to rising cost of revenues.

Knowledge Economic City made a net loss of SR2.6 million ($0.69 million) for the nine-month period ending on 30 September 2021. In a sign of improvement, the company’s net loss fell by 88.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. saw a huge decline in its 9M 2021 net loss, falling from a loss of SR35.2 million ($9.4 million) to a loss of SR0.64 million ($0.17 million). This was driven by an upturn in profits from discontinued operations following losses from this component last year as well as a decline in administrative expenses.

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company made a before-zakat net loss of SR1.53 million ($0.41 million) in this year’s first three quarters. The company’s net loss narrowed moderately by 30.9 percent when compared to last year as total combined net investment income from policyholders and shareholders jumped by 82.3 percent.

In addition, Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced a net loss of SR16.5 million ($4.4 million) for the three-quarter period ending on 30 September 2021. This is a massive decline when compared to last year’s net profit of SR9.96 million ($2.66 million) for the same period. Reasons for the deterioration in net income included higher net claims incurred, higher other underwriting expenses and lower investment income.

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Egypt aims to generate 42 percent of power from renewables by 2030

Egypt aims to generate 42 percent of power from renewables by 2030
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt aims to generate 42 percent of power from renewables by 2030

Egypt aims to generate 42 percent of power from renewables by 2030
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt plans to use clean fuel hydrogen as part of efforts to generate 42 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, the state news agency reported on Thursday, citing petroleum minister Tarek el Molla. 

Topics: #economy #egypt #MENA #renewables

Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals

Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals
Updated 15 min ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals

Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes large property deals
Updated 15 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest developer, has built up 6.8 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) in capital, and is considering investments in large real estate portfolios to grow its management business, Bloomberg reported.

Aldar has the resources to make purchases both in its home market and around the UAE, according to chief financial officer Greg Fewer. It is mostly interested in acquisition opportunities in retail, commercial, residential and education sectors, within Abu Dhabi and the UAE, he said.

Some 5 billion dirhams have been allocated for “immediate deployment,” of which 20 percent may go toward its acquisition of Egypt's developer Sodic, Aldar CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

Aldar is growing its domestic management business after acquiring Asteco Property Management last year. 

“We’ve got a rich pipeline of opportunities across all the areas that we’re focused on -- UAE real estate, Egyptian opportunities as well as Saudi opportunities,” Fewer said on a conference call Wednesday. 

The company is targeting real estate portfolios that are for the most part either owned by large families or zoned near government entities, he said. 

Aldar is vying for the status of the most valuable listed developer in the country with Dubai’s Emaar Properties. Both are currently worth about $9.2 billion but Emaar is close to overtaking Aldar's market capitalization, Bloomberg said.

Aldar is looking at spending more than 100 million dirhams across its existing assets on immediate energy improvements, with plans also to invest on making new projects more efficient, Al Dhiyebi said.

Topics: Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Jon Pike

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?

T20 World Cup: Are the tigers about to pounce again?
  • By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed
  • here have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Jon Pike

The bookmakers had India as favorites going into the T20 World Cup, followed by England and Australia. By Thursday, 21 of the 30 Super 12 stage matches had been completed. In this stage, teams play each other once in two groups of six, with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. There have been upsets and very close finishes that almost brought upsets.

At one point towards the end of the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan match, the former looked as if it might well pull off a shock, but Asif plundered 24 in the penultimate over to propel Pakistan to victory, one that led Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to laud the efforts of the Afghanistan team.

Two frantic finishes brought victory for South Africa and the West Indies. All looked lost for South Africa against Sri Lanka, following the loss of three wickets in three balls to one bowler. However, victory was achieved by hitting 16 runs from the final over, with one ball to spare. Bangladesh required 13 runs from the final over against the 2016 champions West Indies but could only manage nine. This result leaves the West Indies’ chances of reaching the semi-finals in the balance, while Bangladesh cannot progress.

South Africa’s thrilling victory was achieved on the back of internal strife. A directive from Cricket South Africa was issued on the morning of the match against the West Indies to say that the team must take the knee ahead of play. One player opted not to and did not play in the match, which South Africa won. The player has subsequently relented and has returned to the team.

Since being re-admitted to international cricket in 1992, when it participated in the 50-over World Cup, successive South African teams have suffered from the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. In 1992, the team was denied a semi-final victory over England, courtesy of a controversial “rain-rule.” In 1999, the team tied its semi-final against Australia in dramatic fashion but were edged out because Australia had finished higher in the Super Sixes table. In 2003, as joint hosts, South Africa failed to progress in the Super Sixes as the match with Sri Lanka ended in a tie, determined by a re-fashioned rain-rule. In both 2007 and 2015, it suffered semi-final losses.

Despite having produced some of the world’s finest cricketers, South Africa is regarded as having under-performed at World Cups. In 2021, there are fewer expectations of the team but, under an impressive captain, the team is within sight of a semi-final place, which it would secure with victory over group leaders England in their final game.

When it comes to mercurial performances, Pakistan has produced its fair share. This was very much the case in 1992. After five matches out of eight, the team had only one win, plus a point from a fortunate wash-out against England. Ahead of a last-chance group match against Australia, the captain, Imran Khan, wearing a tiger shirt, allegedly inspired his team with the words “wounded tigers get angry, don’t get disappointed.” It won that match, and the next two, to win a place in the semi-finals. In the final, it defeated England in a tense contest.

Subsequently, there have been other tense matches between the two teams, tensions which have been heightened by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s decision not to tour Pakistan last month. This enraged the new Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, and he vowed that Pakistan would use it as a motivation to become the best team in the world. So far, the team has won its first four matches, including a comprehensive victory over India and has booked a semi-final place. Along with England, Pakistan have been the pace setters in this tournament and, should they meet in the final, old and new tensions will be at large.

India’s early performance has been well below par, losing to not only Pakistan but also New Zealand. After the attention the Indian team brought upon itself by deciding not to play the final Test against England in Manchester in September, coupled with the speedy retreat of players to prepare for the Indian Premier League, some observers will undoubtedly allow themselves a wry smile at its predicament. India must win its last two matches by big margins and hope that New Zealand, having beaten Scotland, falters in its matches against Afghanistan and Namibia, both of whom have displayed an ability to surprise.

Australia is another party that has brought negative attention to itself. As previously discussed in this column, this has been in the run-up to the Ashes series. The team has played very little international cricket, mostly of the T20 variety. This perceived lack of preparation has translated into three skittish performances to date, including a trouncing by England. A semi-final place is still possible in a three-way battle with South Africa and West Indies.

Since Sri Lanka’s heady days of winning the T20 World Cup in 2014 and previous runners-up positions, its team has been in constant churn. In this year’s tournament, there have been clear signs that a new generation of talent has emerged. If it had not been for displays of inexperience at critical moments, its team could have caused several upsets. Their future looks bright.

The stage is set for the concluding Super12 matches to determine which two teams will join Pakistan and, barring a sensational turnaround of fortune, England, as semi-finalists. Ultimately, net run rate may be the deciding factor. This is calculated by deducting the average runs per over scored against a team throughout the competition from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the competition. In the last lap of Super12, the favourites, India, have much to do to catch up on run-rate, England have performed to expectation, while Pakistan have been on fire. Who can stop them?

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column In Focus: Jon Pike Cricket Weekly Cricket T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes
Updated 34 min 40 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes
Updated 34 min 40 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Times are tough on Tyneside. But this is far from unexpected at Newcastle United, even if the Magpies’ new owners are having to learn the hard way.

Newcastle United needs a win. Desperately. They have gone 10 English Premier League games without one. And a manager — that bit is proving to be just as elusive as those first three points.

This week saw the club’s hunt for a Steve Bruce successor ramp up, and interviews, some of which were conducted off the radar, brought the three parts of the Newcastle ownership structure — the Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media, and PCP Capital Partners — together in unison. Villarreal’s serial winner Unai Emery emerged from weekend talks as the Magpies’ preferred candidate.

Further conversations between prospective manager and new employer progressed well, to the point United believed they had their man. But then, by Tuesday night, the trail, inexplicably, had gone cold.

Emery, one of the most decorated coaches in the world game, looks to have caught a severe bout of cold feet and decided Villarreal was to remain his safe place.

In a statement released via Twitter, ex-Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery, said: “No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country there was transparency and loyalty within Villarreal and the Roig family (club owners) and their staff.

“That is maximum for me and that is most important for me. Villarreal is my home, and I am 100 percent committed to stay here. I am honestly grateful to the interest from a great club, but I am even more grateful to be here.”

It felt, in many ways, like a bloodied nose for the drivers of this very public pursuit of No. 1 target Emery. Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley is understood to have been at the forefront of negotiations.

However, that only tells half the story.

Arab News has learned, from well-placed Newcastle United sources, that the club grew unconvinced of Emery’s conviction toward taking the job — and the suggestions coming out of Spain that the manager had reservations about the direction of the project were described as mere “excuse-making” on his behalf.

United are keen to recruit a manager who buys into the rebuild at Newcastle 100 percent and they do not have time for those who are wavering. There is a belief that Spaniard Emery could come to regret backing out of the Newcastle job.

As a result, Eddie Howe, who is said to have impressed the club’s hierarchy at interview, has now re-entered United’s thinking. Others such as Lucien Favre, Roberto Martinez, and Paulo Fonseca also remain under consideration.

While a return to the original PCP project plan A of targeting Everton manager Rafa Benitez was unlikely, it has not been totally ruled out. The Benitez web stretches from Merseyside to northeast England still, with ex-lieutenants Frank McParland and Owen Brown having the ear of Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

United sources suggest the club has already swiftly “moved on” from Emery, although the likelihood of an appointment before Saturday evening, when United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, fades with every passing hour.

So where does that leave Newcastle United?

They are a club floundering six points adrift of Premier League safety, 19th in the table and with no win since May. They are also rudderless, to an extent. No skipper at the helm, only deputy Graeme Jones, the club’s interim manager, in post for the vital-looking trip to the south coast. It is a role he is reluctant to hold onto for too long. Even Jones, winless in two games, knows a new boss is a must.

This weekend is the first of 10 games between now and the start of the January transfer window. While it is widely accepted United will spend in this much-needed, mid-season juncture, they cannot rely on this alone.

The Premier League is a 38-game slog and 20 will have passed by the time trading commences in 2022. Without a significant upturn in fortunes, the die may well be cast by that point. No amount of money or progressive recruiting is likely to be able to halt a decline which stretches from August into the new year.

The final ace in their pack of Newcastle’s owners is a shuffling around in the dugout. And while progress is happening on that front off the field, true change on it cannot come soon enough.

Topics: Newcastle United Takeover Newcastle United

