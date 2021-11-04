Dubai bourse gets new board  

You are here

  • That announcement came one day after he unveiled plans to list utility DEWA in what is likely to be the city’s biggest share sale
RIYADH: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Head of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee Wednesday announced the appointment of the new board of directors of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri, WAM reported.

That announcement came one day after he unveiled plans to list utility DEWA in what is likely to be the city’s biggest share sale and one of 10 planned over the coming months.

Sheikh Maktoum directed the new board of directors to develop plans and strategies to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spur growth and double the size of Dubai's financial markets to 3 trillion dirhams in the coming period.

Topics: #economy #dubai #stocks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build and operate a high-tech hydroponic climate-controlled greenhouse.

According to a bourse filing, the first deal is a long-term lease agreement in the Nadec project in Haradh for a period of 20 years, starting from the date of agreement and able to extend.

This deal involves the construction, development, and operation of the tenant of high-tech smart agricultural greenhouses in the city of Nadec with an area of at least 40 hectares, NADEC said on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The second is a Utility Service Agreement for Energy, Electricity and Ancillaries, where NADEC will provide and sell utility services and energy outputs from the date of operation until the end of the lease agreement .


The third is a framework agreement regarding cooperation in the provision of common services.

NADEC and Pure Harvest Smart Farms will continue negotiations with regards to potential further strategic cooperation, NADEC said. 

Financial impact and any developments in this regard will be announced once completed.

Topics: #economy #agriculture #saudi crops #food #foodsecurity

Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) opened at 11,675, going down by 10.7 points or 0.1 percent from yesterday’s close.

Here is a wrap of the market’s latest news

Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO) approved the distribution of cash dividends amounting at a total of SR32.6 million ($8.7 million) for its shareholders. This corresponded to SR0.4 ($0.11) per share or 4 percent of the share’s par value. The dividend will be distributed on November 23 2021.

Jarir Marketing Co. also announced the distribution of cash dividends to its shareholders for the third quarter of 2021. The company will distribute a total amount of SR246 million ($65.6 million) to shareholders. Per share, this will be SR2.05 ($0.55) or 20.5 percent of the share’s face value.

National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) and Pure Harvest Smart Farms signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build and operate a high-tech hydroponic climate-controlled greenhouse.

Development Works Food Co. has submitted an official request to move to the main market following the board of directors’ approval of the plan, which took place on September 12 2021.

Al-Khaleeji Training and Education released the results of its extraordinary general assembly meeting. Most notably, the company agreed to increase its capital by SR200 million ($53.3 million) through the issuance of 20 million rights shares.

Similarly, the Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) approved the recommended increase in capital by SR350 million ($93.3 million). The increase in capital will be through the offering and listing 35 million shares. This is expected to support the expansion of the company’s business activities and to improve the margin of solvency.

Companies’ earnings

Jarir Marketing Company’s net profit for the first nine months of 2021 grew marginally by 1.8 percent to SR729.4 million ($194.4 million) as general and administrative expenses decreased this year.

Saudi Chemical Co. announced a net profit of SR75.9 million ($20.2 million) for the first three quarters of this year. Compared to last year, net profit fell by 21.8 percent due to rising cost of revenues.

Knowledge Economic City made a net loss of SR2.6 million ($0.69 million) for the nine-month period ending on 30 September 2021. In a sign of improvement, the company’s net loss fell by 88.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. saw a huge decline in its 9M 2021 net loss, falling from a loss of SR35.2 million ($9.4 million) to a loss of SR0.64 million ($0.17 million). This was driven by an upturn in profits from discontinued operations following losses from this component last year as well as a decline in administrative expenses.

Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company made a before-zakat net loss of SR1.53 million ($0.41 million) in this year’s first three quarters. The company’s net loss narrowed moderately by 30.9 percent when compared to last year as total combined net investment income from policyholders and shareholders jumped by 82.3 percent.

In addition, Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. announced a net loss of SR16.5 million ($4.4 million) for the three-quarter period ending on 30 September 2021. This is a massive decline when compared to last year’s net profit of SR9.96 million ($2.66 million) for the same period. Reasons for the deterioration in net income included higher net claims incurred, higher other underwriting expenses and lower investment income.

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Egypt plans to use clean fuel hydrogen as part of efforts to generate 42 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, the state news agency reported on Thursday, citing petroleum minister Tarek el Molla. 

Topics: #economy #egypt #MENA #renewables

RIYADH: Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest developer, has built up 6.8 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) in capital, and is considering investments in large real estate portfolios to grow its management business, Bloomberg reported.

Aldar has the resources to make purchases both in its home market and around the UAE, according to chief financial officer Greg Fewer. It is mostly interested in acquisition opportunities in retail, commercial, residential and education sectors, within Abu Dhabi and the UAE, he said.

Some 5 billion dirhams have been allocated for “immediate deployment,” of which 20 percent may go toward its acquisition of Egypt's developer Sodic, Aldar CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

Aldar is growing its domestic management business after acquiring Asteco Property Management last year. 

“We’ve got a rich pipeline of opportunities across all the areas that we’re focused on -- UAE real estate, Egyptian opportunities as well as Saudi opportunities,” Fewer said on a conference call Wednesday. 

The company is targeting real estate portfolios that are for the most part either owned by large families or zoned near government entities, he said. 

Aldar is vying for the status of the most valuable listed developer in the country with Dubai’s Emaar Properties. Both are currently worth about $9.2 billion but Emaar is close to overtaking Aldar's market capitalization, Bloomberg said.

Aldar is looking at spending more than 100 million dirhams across its existing assets on immediate energy improvements, with plans also to invest on making new projects more efficient, Al Dhiyebi said.

Topics: Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, otherwise known as OPEC+, are likely to continue to defy calls to ramp up production levels when they meet on Thursday to discuss targets for the next two months.

Several countries — including the US — have called on the alliance to raise its production levels, yet the group seems to be persistent on its plans.

The White House wants OPEC+ to increase its monthly supply ceiling to the range of 600,000-800,000 thousand barrels a day, according to delegates and diplomats cited by Bloomberg. 

This is compared to the current 400,000 barrels a day plan. 

Brent crude oil price was up by 0.85 percent to $82.69 a barrel as of 11:43 am Riyadh time while US Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased to $81.41 per barrel at 11:59 am Riyadh time. 

Investors seem to expect that the OPEC+ meeting will not result in increasing output despite a possible rise in oil exports from Tehran following the resumption of the country’s nuclear talks with the US later this month.

This comes at a time when the US president is pressuring oil producers to raise their output levels to avoid mounting inflationary pressures due to soaring energy prices. 

This might risk America’s economic agenda, Bloomberg reported. Also, many countries, most notably China, seem to be suffering from power shortages in the current period.

However, there are fears that some countries such as Angola and Nigeria are missing their targets and that the 400,000 goal will not be achieved.

Japan and India have also joined the US in its call for more oil production.

However, oil-exporting countries seem likely to brush off these requests. 

Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said that the alliance doesn’t expect shortages in crude oil in the market. In addition, Kuwait and Iraq announced recently that they remain supportive of plans to raise oil by 400,000 barrels per day.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil production

