COP26

End of coal? COP26 summit deal takes aim at dirtiest fossil fuel

End of coal? COP26 summit deal takes aim at dirtiest fossil fuel
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

End of coal? COP26 summit deal takes aim at dirtiest fossil fuel

End of coal? COP26 summit deal takes aim at dirtiest fossil fuel
  • More than 90 percent of the 195 coal plants being built around the world are in Asia
Reuters

UN conference host Britain said 77 countries had pledged to phase out coal, dirtiest of the fossil fuels that drive global warming, as a study showed the carbon dioxide they release into the atmosphere had already rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels.

Indonesia, Poland, Vietnam and other nations on Thursday pledged to phase out their use of coal-fired power and stop building plants, a deal the COP26 climate summit host Britain described as putting the end of the fuel "in sight".


Underpinned by commitments from 20 governments to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, Britain hopes to deliver one of its main aims for the United Nations summit of "consigning coal power to history".


But the deal to end domestic use of the most polluting fossil fuel leaves out some of the world's biggest coal-dependent nations, such as Australia, China and India.


Alok Sharma, British president of the two-week COP26 conference in Glasgow said on Thursday 77 countries had signed a pledge to phase out coal-fueled power generation — which accounts for more than 35 percent of world’s power — and stop building new plants.


“Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight,” Sharma told the conference.


He said there had been rapid progress since 2019: “Who’d have thought, back then, that today we are able to say that we are choking off international coal financing or that we would see a shift away from domestic coal power?“


It remained to be seen whether the pledges would highlight divisions between wealthy nations, pushing for a swift end to the dirty fuels of the industrial revolution, and poorer developing countries that, despite all their disadvantages, rely on cheap, accessible coal and other fossil fuels to grow.


More than 90 percent of the 195 coal plants being built around the world are in Asia, and this year, coal demand is set for a new record.

In 2020, carbon dioxide emissions fell by a record 1.9 billion tons — a 5.4 percent drop — as countries locked down and economies ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new report, produced by the Global Carbon Project, forecasts emissions will rise by 4.9 percent this year.


Nevertheless, the International Energy Agency said that, if the emissions-cutting pledges made so far were all fulfilled, the rise in the global temperature could be limited to 1.8 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.


This would be a significant step toward the 1.5C the United Nations says is needed to halt potentially irreversible climate effects that would dwarf the intensifying storms, heatwaves, droughts and floods that the world is already experiencing.


The British government said on Wednesday it expected 190 nations and organizations to sign up to the non-binding pledge, in which richer countries would phase out coal-fueled power generation in the 2030s in richer countries, and poorer countries in the 2040s.


In September, China said it would stop funding overseas coal plants, although the pledge did not cover domestic projects. China has almost half of the more than 2,600 coal plants operating or under construction in the world.

At least 20 countries plan to commit at the summit on Thursday to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, according to two people familiar with the talks.


Banks and other financial institutions including the ADB, Citi and HSBC are also expected to step up by announcing financial mechanisms to help countries quit coal.

 

Topics: COP26 #climatesummit 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) #uk #coal #coalphaseout #china #India

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm
Arab News

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund invests in Indian PayTM payments firm
  • The private placement is India's largest to date, in line with PayTM's position as the country's largest public offering to date, Bloomberg reported.
Arab News

Jeddah: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and the University of Cambridge are among dozens who have bought $1.1 billion worth of shares in Indian digital payments company PayTM, according to Bloomberg.


BlackRock, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund have received some of the largest allocations, PayTM said in a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company, officially known as One97 Communications Ltd., is selling nearly half of its $2.4 billion IPO to institutional investors.
 
The private placement is India's largest to date, in line with PayTM's position as the country's largest public offering to date, Bloomberg reported.

“What the government has done with the common fintech network in the form of the UPI is phenomenal,” Raghav Maliah, vice chairman of global investment banking at Goldman Sachs said in an interview. “It’s the equivalent of the creation of the National Highway System in the U.S. and leads us to be very bullish on possible opportunities in India.”

 

Topics: #abudhabi fund #investment

Egypt’s Breadfast raises $26m

Egypt’s Breadfast raises $26m
Arab News

Egypt's Breadfast raises $26m

Egypt’s Breadfast raises $26m
  • The startup will use the money to shorten its delivery time from 60 minutes to 20 minutes by growing its network of dark stores. 
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s grocery delivery startup Breadfast has raised a $26 million Series A round, co-led by Vostok New Ventures and Endure Capital.

JAM Fund, YC Continuity Fund, Shorooq Partners, 4DX Ventures, and Flexport also participated in the funding deal, MAGNiTT reported.

The startup will use the money to shorten its delivery time from 60 minutes to 20 minutes by growing its network of dark stores. 

It will also be launching deliveries in Alexandria in early November 2021, with plans to expand into eight new cities across Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa. 
Founded in 2017, Breadfast offers delivery of groceries and other household essentials, having initially started its business with a focus on baked goods, to Egyptians across Cairo, Giza, and Mansoura.  

Topics: #egypt #startup Delivery delivery apps

Saudi EXIM Bank signs $101m Dhaman reinsurance deal

Saudi EXIM Bank signs $101m Dhaman reinsurance deal
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs $101m Dhaman reinsurance deal

Saudi EXIM Bank signs $101m Dhaman reinsurance deal
RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import (Saudi EXIM) Bank recently concluded reinsurance agreements worth about SR380 million (over $101 million) with the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman).

The agreements aim to support Saudi banks’ efforts to provide more credit facilities to facilitate the export of Saudi non-oil products.

Kuwait-based Dhaman is a multinational organization that provides guarantee services against commercial and non-commercial risks in Arab countries. 

It is owned by the governments of Arab states and four Arab financial institutions.

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank

Dubai bourse gets new board  

Dubai bourse gets new board  
Getty Images
Arab News

Dubai bourse gets new board  

Dubai bourse gets new board  
  • That announcement came one day after he unveiled plans to list utility DEWA in what is likely to be the city’s biggest share sale
RIYADH: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Head of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee Wednesday announced the appointment of the new board of directors of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri, WAM reported.

That announcement came one day after he unveiled plans to list utility DEWA in what is likely to be the city’s biggest share sale and one of 10 planned over the coming months.

Sheikh Maktoum directed the new board of directors to develop plans and strategies to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spur growth and double the size of Dubai's financial markets to 3 trillion dirhams in the coming period.

Topics: #economy #dubai #stocks

NADEC, Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build high-tech greenhouse

NADEC, Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build high-tech greenhouse
Getty Images
Arab News

NADEC, Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build high-tech greenhouse

NADEC, Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build high-tech greenhouse
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Pure Harvest Smart Farms to build and operate a high-tech hydroponic climate-controlled greenhouse.

According to a bourse filing, the first deal is a long-term lease agreement in the Nadec project in Haradh for a period of 20 years, starting from the date of agreement and able to extend.

This deal involves the construction, development, and operation of the tenant of high-tech smart agricultural greenhouses in the city of Nadec with an area of at least 40 hectares, NADEC said on Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The second is a Utility Service Agreement for Energy, Electricity and Ancillaries, where NADEC will provide and sell utility services and energy outputs from the date of operation until the end of the lease agreement .


The third is a framework agreement regarding cooperation in the provision of common services.

NADEC and Pure Harvest Smart Farms will continue negotiations with regards to potential further strategic cooperation, NADEC said. 

Financial impact and any developments in this regard will be announced once completed.

Topics: #economy #agriculture #saudi crops #food #foodsecurity

