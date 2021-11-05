JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan.
Security forces launched a crackdown on protests against the military’s dissolution of the transitional government last week.
The IPHRC said reports of a communications clamp down and use of force to disperse peaceful protests are concerning and infringes on peoples’ freedoms and liberties guaranteed under international human rights law.
The commission called upon the relevant military authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the Sudanese people’s right to life, security and dignity.
“It is imperative to restore the rule of law and constitutional protections, legitimate functioning of the democratic institutions, ensure fundamental freedoms and refrain from unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors in accordance with the egalitarian Islamic values and universal human rights standards,” the statement said.
the commission urged the international community, including the UN, OIC and African Union to broker an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders to ensure democratic transition and protection of the human rights of Sudanese people in all circumstances.
OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights
