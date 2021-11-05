You are here

German Embassy stages group exhibition to support emerging Saudi artists

German Embassy stages group exhibition to support emerging Saudi artists
German Ambassador Dieter Lamlé hosts the exhibition of the work of a group of young Saudi artists at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Art galleries often have a coffee shop, but more and more coffee shops are now providing a creative space and acting as art galleries.
It was in one such café in Riyadh that the work of a group of young Saudi artists caught the attention of staff members from the German embassy, eventually leading to German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamlé hosting an exhibition of their work at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter on Wednesday.
Stella Scherer, first secretary of press and cultural affairs at the German Embassy, told the audience at the exhibition that staff from the embassy’s department of culture had been so impressed by the work they saw in the café that they had asked for information about the artists, and were then introduced to one of the group of artists responsible.

FASTFACT

The 12 participating artists are Mohammad bin Fahad, Aisha Almadani, Alanoud Almadloul, Saleh Alqarni, Atheer Alshlgan, Mohammed Alnogedan, Ali Alotaibi, Yasser Alshehri, Omar Alqarni, Mansour Alotaibi, Khaled Al-Enezi and Najlaa Alqahtani.

The embassy then launched a project to support these 12 emerging Saudi artists, asking them to create work based on the theme “Tales of Stars.” The team at the embassy then posted the work on its social media pages over the course of several weeks, before exhibiting all the works together at Lamlé’s residence.
Speaking at the event, the German ambassador stressed that one of the main pillars of cooperation between his country and the Kingdom is cultural relations. Saudi artists are participating in artist residency programs in Germany, and have exhibited their work in German galleries, he said.
“This is the first time we have created such a project,” Lamlé said. “I believe the arts are a perfect bridge to bring the spirits of German and Saudi culture closer together. We are very happy to help young emerging Saudi artists to turn their talents into a profession by promoting them on our social media. Supporting young, local, emerging talents is at the heart of our cultural mission in the Kingdom and we are planning more projects in various fields of the arts to achieve this mission.” He added that the embassy plans to stage concerts featuring German and Saudi artists in the near future.
After its opening at the ambassador’s residence the exhibition is now on display at WRD Art Gallery in downtown Olaya until Nov. 11.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany

Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Marzouq, shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Marzouq, shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co.
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Marzouq, shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Marzouq, shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co.
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

Mohammed A. Al-Marzouq has been a shared services strategic sourcing lead at the Industrialization and Energy Services Co. since September.
He has served as acting supply chain manager at the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co. since August 2020. His responsibilities include building the procurement project plan for onshore and offshore projects to ensure all requirements are procured and delivered on time. He also builds the infrastructure of the strategic sourcing hub for the region to ensure an adequate supply of materials, services and qualified sources in every country.
Prior to that, Al-Marzouq was the sourcing and contracting unit head at the same company from July 2019 to July 2020 where he led the processes of identifying, qualifying and approving new suppliers by conducting site assessments and first-piece qualifications. This was achieved with the support of the quality and HSE team. It involved producing the infrastructure of strategic sourcing and contracting in all regions.
Al-Marzouq served as the inventory planning and order management lead at Baker Hughes from July 2018 to April 2019. In this role, he managed a $146 million inventory for pressure pump, drilling fluid, drill bit and wire line product lines, and maintained optimal stock levels to ensure their timely availability. He also established and executed the repair and returns process to improve productivity.
He held the position of supply and logistic unit head at Rawabi Electric from August 2014 to June 2018 and sourcing manager at Cooper Industries Middle East from July 2012 to July 2014. Al-Marzouq has also served in a number of companies at different positions including as a material manager, sourcing manager and project manager from October 2006 to July 2012.
Al-Marzouq received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid
Updated 05 November 2021
SPA

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid

Saudi minister visits defense exhibition in Madrid
Updated 05 November 2021
SPA

MADRID: Saudi Assistant Defense Minister for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari and his delegation visited the International Defense and Security Exhibition from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Al-Bayari and the delegation were received by the Saudi military attache to Spain, Brig. Gen. Khaled Al-Ghafaili. They toured the pavilion of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries company and met its CEO Walid bin Abdul Majeed Abu Khaled, as well as a number of engineers who are part of the on-the-job training program.

The exhibition aims to promote modern technologies and innovation, establish strategic partnerships, strengthen international cooperation and exchange information between countries, companies and organizations interested in defense and security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Spain Saudi military

Saudi Arabia approves COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Saudi Arabia approves COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11
Updated 05 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia approves COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Saudi Arabia approves COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11
  • Experts say inoculating children will make it safer for them to return to school and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to their families
Updated 05 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi



MAKKAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Many countries have already approved the use of vaccines for children ages 12 and over. In some, attention is now turning to expanding vaccination eligibility to include younger children, following research into their safety and benefits. Some countries already offer vaccinations for this age group, and Saudi children are set to be next.
Last week the Saudi Ministry of Health sent a survey to parents asking for their views on the vaccination of younger children. The SFDA’s decision to approve the vaccine for younger children was based on data provided by the company demonstrating that it meets special regulatory requirements.
Epidemiologists in the Kingdom told Arab News that global studies had not detected any severe or unexpected complications resulting from vaccination in the 5-11 age group, suggesting that vaccines offer a safe and effective way for children to return to school and resume normal, everyday life, and to reduce the risk of them spreading the disease to their families.
Two weeks ago, citing safety reasons, the Saudi Ministry of Education announced that children under the age of 12 would not be returning to in-person classes.
“We want to emphasize that millions around the world have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Nezar Bahabri, the head of the Saudi Society for Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Jeddah.
“Studies have shown that hundreds of thousands of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have received the COVID-19 vaccine without showing any complications.
“They received the vaccine before getting permission from the international, accredited medical agencies where elite doctors, with broad experiences in dealing with epidemics and their symptoms and childhood vaccinations, work.”
He stressed that specialist doctors in Saudi Arabia examine all the scientific and experimental evidence before reaching their conclusions.
“Children … need to return to schools,” Bahabri said. “They tend to spontaneously mingle and play together. If one student gets infected with the virus, they can easily transfer it to the rest of a class and from there to entire families, including the elderly, and communities. This means we have to pay the utmost attention to this (younger) age group.”
He added that although the risk posed by COVID-19 to children and adolescents is relatively low, compared with other age groups, vaccination is still important to protect them from emerging variants and because it has been proven to reduce this risk of spreading the disease.
“We are all afraid if one of our children gets sick, even for a day, what if this sickness is due to a new variant of the virus that can cause significant damage?” Bahabri said. “Recent studies have shown the safety of the vaccination and its efficacy in alleviating infections in children of this age group.”
Dr. Wael Ali Bajhamoom, an infectious diseases consultant and head of the internal medicine department at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah, said the Kingdom has made great progress in the battle against the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of the government, in particular the Ministry of Health, with the support and commitment of the community.
“One of the most important things that made a significant change, and constituted the first step in ending a long pandemic, was the availability of an effective vaccine that would end the long struggle,” he told Arab News.
“Another step that has played an active and important role in reaching this stage is launching an inoculation campaign for kids aged over the age of 12,” he added, stressing that the results have
been impressive.
“Any vaccine or treatment that will be adopted in the Kingdom will go through various stages of research and scientific clinical studies before being approved.”
More than 46 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

Saudi students, experts join forces to raise ADHD awareness

Saudi students, experts join forces to raise ADHD awareness
Updated 05 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi students, experts join forces to raise ADHD awareness

Saudi students, experts join forces to raise ADHD awareness
  • Primary focus is to rid society of misconceptions and stereotypes about the medical condition
Updated 05 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi students and experts alike are spreading awareness among different age groups on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, otherwise known as ADHD, a misunderstood and often overlooked condition.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, ADHD is currently the most common mental disorder that affects children. If left undiagnosed, it can also seep into adulthood. The symptoms of the disorder include difficulty in focusing, impulsive behavior, and hyperactivity.
In Saudi Arabia, several awareness campaigns are shedding light on the medical condition. Razan Al-Ashmouri, an 18-year-old student at Effat University, is part of the “We Care” movement, an initiative launched on Instagram by a group of students to raise awareness about mental health.
Al-Ashmouri told Arab News that she first suspected she had ADHD when she was 14, but did not get diagnosed until two years later.
“It took my family a lot of convincing to let me go see a therapist and get an official diagnosis,” Al-Ashmouri said. “When I did get diagnosed, I also found out I had extreme generalized anxiety, which was a result of my late ADHD diagnosis.”
She struggled at school and always found herself in trouble.
“While in middle school, I was told to ‘grow up,’ and that the troubles I caused were childish,” Al-Ashmouri said. “I was called immature, disrespectful, and stupid a lot. I never understood why I was always the one to blame.”
The college student described having ADHD as being constantly overwhelmed.
“It is like trying to solve an exam with 10 songs playing on loudspeakers and then get blamed for not passing,” she said.
According to some experts, ADHD has traditionally been known as a disorder associated with children — primarily males — bouncing around and creating a lot of trouble in the classroom. It is often underdiagnosed. Even if some parents acknowledge these behaviors in their children, many are hesitant to get an official diagnosis because they do not want to label their children.
Khulood Al-Haddad, a disability consultant, told Arab News: “Usually, people who can not accept anything that is out of their perspective of the norm, do not accept people with such conditions. It is true that it is a challenge to make someone concentrate on something. They want to do a little bit of everything, which can prove to be a challenge for parents and educators.”
She said this is why she wants to educate people about accepting differences, promoting individual learning, allowing children to be expressive, and not conforming to one type of standard.
“Teachers in schools want all the children to have the same reactions. So, changing the mindset of people is the first key to enhancing our society and helping our children with ADHD,” Al-Haddad said.
Al-Ashmouri admitted she was happier when she was diagnosed, as it came with the reassurance that what she was going through was not her fault.
She said managing her symptoms was difficult, especially knowing that she has little to no control over her actions. Al-Ashmouri said her parents were in denial when she was first diagnosed, but her mother began to understand her condition.
“My father is still in denial and says things like ‘mental illness is not an excuse,’ and ‘you just need to work harder,’” she said. “It hurt before. But now it is OK because I know that no one will ever understand ADHD more than those who have it.”
According to Al-Haddad, there has been a recent increase in awareness among Saudi parents, who are taking a closer look at the behavior of their children. If an adult suspects they or their children have ADHD, there are plenty of options for treatment.
Al-Haddad, a medical expert, warned against reading about ADHD symptoms online. It could lead to falsely believing that students fall in the ADHD spectrum.
In reality, many are diagnosed late in adulthood and learn to deal with it long before their diagnosis is confirmed.
“A disorder is something that has a major effect on one’s life,” she said. “If your symptoms are under control, then you are fine. You need to have over five or six symptoms to be classified as someone with ADHD. If you missed your diagnosis and have learned to manage your symptoms, then you are going to be OK. But if you need help, there are always professionals who can help.”
Al-Haddad also said a cure for the medical condition is another common misconception. In fact, there is no known cure for ADHD and that it is something people need to work with. According to Al-Haddad, experts can teach people with the condition how to manage their symptoms and specific tactics to help them concentrate and cope.
“As a community, we need to accept these things as they are,” she said. “Sometimes there are things without a definite cure and that is OK. We need to stop wishing for these things to go away and learn how to co-exist and manage.”
Al-Ashmouri contributed to the list of misconceptions with her biggest pet peeve: “I hate it when people say, ‘you do not look like you have ADHD,’ just because I do not constantly run and shout, or I’m not focusing on my lecture?”
Al-Haddad strongly suggested that through education and awareness, many can liberate their minds from misconceptions and stereotypes and begin to accept and understand the facts when it comes to ADHD.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ADHD

OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights

OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights

OIC-IPHRC urges Sudanese authorities to protect human rights
  • Use of force to disperse peaceful protests infringes peoples’ freedoms
  • It is imperative to restore the rule of law and constitutional protections
Updated 05 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Thursday it is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan.
Security forces launched a crackdown on protests against the military’s dissolution of the transitional government last week.
The IPHRC said reports of a communications clamp down and use of force to disperse peaceful protests are concerning and infringes on peoples’ freedoms and liberties guaranteed under international human rights law.
The commission called upon the relevant military authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the Sudanese people’s right to life, security and dignity.
“It is imperative to restore the rule of law and constitutional protections, legitimate functioning of the democratic institutions, ensure fundamental freedoms and refrain from unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors in accordance with the egalitarian Islamic values and universal human rights standards,” the statement said.
the commission urged the international community, including the UN, OIC and African Union to broker an inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders to ensure democratic transition and protection of the human rights of Sudanese people in all circumstances.

Topics: Sudan Protests Organization of Islamic Cooperation freedoms and liberties

