StarCare, Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance merger to support industry, CEO says

Updated 15 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The merger of Riyadh-based StarCare Insurance Brokers Co. and Jeddah-based Abdul Latif Jameel Insurance Brokers Co. (ALJIBC ) will support the fragmented industry, StarCare CEO Turki Alsudairy told Arab News. 

"When two companies that have full management merge, they are able to manage costs better, also, you will be able to attract more talent to the sector due to your larger size," Alsudairy said.

The merger between the two 100 percent Saudi-owned companies has already created the largest insurance intermediary in Saudi Arabia, he said.

He indicated that this merger comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 which aims to enhance the financial sector.

"We have over 75 insurance brokers in Saudi Arabia, and it is very fragmented market, he said. Consolidation will help companies as "you consolidate the human resource, the technical skills, the financial power, you are able to manage costs better," Alsudairy added. 

International board set-up to tackle ‘greenwashing’ by companies

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A new international body will oversee companies’ environmental policies to ensure investors are not being duped by false sustainability claims known as 'greenwashing'.

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was revealed at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, and is expected to commence work next year.

It will have offices in Montreal, London and San Francisco, and will secure funding from governments and businesses in a number of countries.

Erkki Liikane, chairman of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, welcomed the creation of the ISSB, and said investors need assurance that ‘greenwashing’ of non-environmentally friendly practices is being tackled.

“To properly assess . . . opportunities and risks [related to sustainability and climate change], investors require high-quality, transparent and globally comparable sustainability disclosures that are compatible with the financial statements,” he said.

Q3 growth rate in Saudi Arabia to reach 5.7%: Capital Economics

Updated 05 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI

Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to have grown by around 5.7 percent in this year's third quarter thanks to a more robust hydrocarbon sector output, Capital Economics said in a report.

The London-based firm added that the expected expansion would leave GDP approximately 1 percent above its pre-pandemic level.

The flash estimates for Saudi Q3 GDP will be published next week by the country's official statistics agency, but growth was only 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.

In September, oil production grew to 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since April 2020. This corresponded to a yearly increase of 12.1 percent for oil output.

As for the research company's outlook, it indicated that increases in oil production, along with an easing of Covid restrictions and a loosened fiscal policy, will only boost recovery further.

Currently, Capital Economics forecasts GDP growth to be 2.5 percent this year and 7.3 percent in the next year. Its projections lie above the consensus.

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source

Updated 05 November 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japan will not change the basic policy that crude oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of its primary energy supply up to 2030, which is consistent with the ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target, Japan’s Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

“Oil is used for a wide range of activities such as transportation, people’s livelihood, etc., and also it is essential in the event of a disaster,” he said in reply to a question from Arab News Japan ata press conference in Tokyo.

Japan’s Sixth Basic Plan on Energy was approved by the Japanese Cabinet last month. the minister said adding that based on that, the government will not change the basic agreement that oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of the primary energy supply.

Japan aims to reduce energy consumption by 46 percent by 2030 and utilize an energy mix that supports it, he said.

“I think it is important to inform oil-producing countries that Japan is not only suffering from recent high oil prices, but also needs to ensure stable supply and demand in the future.”

Asked by a Japanese reporter to comment on Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Abdullah Aziz’s remark that the Kingdom has not received a request for increased production, Hagiuda said, “I think it means that the minister hasn’t talked to me directly because a video conference hasn’t been coordinated yet.”

When asked about a pending request from Japan for the United Arab Emirates to increase production of oil, the minister replied: “I clearly explained our needs to the UAE and Foreign Minister Motegi also contacted Kuwait. I think there is a feeling among oil-producing countries that if they increase production, they are not sure if we will really buy it, so I would like to continue to convey Japan’s thoughts on this matter.”

This story originally appeared in Japanese on Arab News Japan.

Saudi energy minister blames developed nations' policies for current crisis

Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH/CAIRO: In an unusual way to address the press in an OPEC+ conference, the Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman shared a document that goes back to 1979 to show that the energy crisis of today is rooted back in the decision of the most developed nations then under the G-7 group.

The prince said the G-7 nations took a decision to limit the use of oil in power generation, yet they allowed the use of coal, thereby favoring security over environmental concerns.

His comments were direct response to media questions who said that energy prices are high today and consumers are complaining of the situation.

In another document, he showed that oil prices saw the least increase compared to natural gas and coal.

OPEC+ will continue to manage oil production in a responsible manner to ensure that markets are responsive, the minister indicated.

The Prince said that having a regulator in the market, in this case OPEC+, makes a world of difference in the stability of markets.

He criticized the description of the alliance as a cartel, preferring the group to be rendered as "a responsive regulator to a market that needs regulating." "OPEC+ isn't a cartel but a group of responsible producers", the minister added.

He noted that the current hike in oil prices is far less volatile than in other energy markets. Brent oil prices rose by 28 percent in November compared to March's levels, a table shared by the minister during the press conference showed. This was in contrast to the skyrocketing prices experienced in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal in the European Union, which went up by 454 percent and 109 percent respectively.

Natural gas prices also increased by 394 percent in the EU while in the US the jump was by 105 percent. He said that oil prices are rising because of the wider volatility in the energy markets.

The minister also added that the group remains “attentive” to climate change.

Responding to questions concerning some member states not filling their quotas, Prince Abdulaziz answered that different countries have the right to decide their own quotas as it's a sovereign issue.

He finalized by saying that a severe winter could largely determine what happens to energy prices.

TASI up by 0.6% to 11,752 points: Market wrap

Updated 04 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,752 points, rising by 66.57 points or 0.6 percent from yesterday’s close.

A number of companies reported their results for the nine months to the end of September.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. made a net loss of SR147.8 million ($39.4 million).

Its net losses shrank by 39.4 percent this year. This was driven by recording SR60.2 million ($16.1 million) in profits in the current period.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. booked a before-zakat net loss of SR52 million ($13.9 million) for the nine month period. Net losses widened massively by 193.5 percent compared to last year as net underwriting and total investment income fell.

Hail Cement Co. reported a 44.4 percent drop in its net profit for the first 9 months of this year. It fell to SR47.2 million ($12.6 million) as revenues slumped this year.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. saw a rise in its net profit for the same period as it rocketed by 381.3 percent, compared to the same period last year, to reach SR7.2 million ($1.8 million). The pandemic boosted its sales.

AYYAN Investment Company made a net profit of SR14.3 million ($3.8 million) for the nine month period. Profits declined by 55.5 percent as general and administrative expenses, along with finance costs, went up.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. experienced a decline of 13.8 percent in its net profit to reach SR71 million ($18.9 million).

Deals and financing

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO) signed a SR150 million ($42.4 million) Murabha agreement with Saudi EXIM Bank.

Bank Aljazira announced that it will issue Tier 2 Sukuk at a value not exceeding SR2 billion ($533 million).

