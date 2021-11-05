Capital Market Authority delists Al Khodari securities

Japan plans to keep oil as 30% of its energy source

TOKYO: Japan will not change the basic policy that crude oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of its primary energy supply up to 2030, which is consistent with the ambitious 2030 greenhouse gas emissions target, Japan’s Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

“Oil is used for a wide range of activities such as transportation, people’s livelihood, etc., and also it is essential in the event of a disaster,” he said in reply to a question from Arab News Japan ata press conference in Tokyo.

Japan’s Sixth Basic Plan on Energy was approved by the Japanese Cabinet last month. the minister said adding that based on that, the government will not change the basic agreement that oil will continue to account for about 30 percent of the primary energy supply.

Japan aims to reduce energy consumption by 46 percent by 2030 and utilize an energy mix that supports it, he said.

“I think it is important to inform oil-producing countries that Japan is not only suffering from recent high oil prices, but also needs to ensure stable supply and demand in the future.”

Asked by a Japanese reporter to comment on Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Abdullah Aziz’s remark that the Kingdom has not received a request for increased production, Hagiuda said, “I think it means that the minister hasn’t talked to me directly because a video conference hasn’t been coordinated yet.”

When asked about a pending request from Japan for the United Arab Emirates to increase production of oil, the minister replied: “I clearly explained our needs to the UAE and Foreign Minister Motegi also contacted Kuwait. I think there is a feeling among oil-producing countries that if they increase production, they are not sure if we will really buy it, so I would like to continue to convey Japan’s thoughts on this matter.”

• This story originally appeared in Japanese on Arab News Japan.