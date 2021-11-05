You are here

  • Home
  • Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town

Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town

Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, Spanish police said on Friday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n2x9x

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town

Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
  • It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out but Quiros Circus
  • They were spotted at around 5:00 am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is currently based
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, Spanish police said on Friday.
It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out but Quiros Circus, which owns them, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists.
They were spotted at around 5:00 am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is currently based.
“Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight this evening,” Spain’s national police wrote on Twitter, sharing images of eight two-humped camels and a lama hanging around a street corner.
“Police found them and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound,” they tweeted.
There was no word on whether the rogue revellers, who are known for spitting, put up any resistance when the police moved in to detain them.
Mati Munoz, one of the circus’ managers, expressed relief the furry fugitives — Bactrian camels who have two humps and thick shaggy coats — had been safely caught.
“Nothing happened, thank God,” he told AFP, saying the circus had filed a complaint after discovering the electric fence around the animals’ enclosure had been cut.
“We think (their escape) was due to an act of sabotage by animal rights groups who protest every year.”
Bactrian camels (camelus bactrianus) come from the rocky deserts of central and eastern Asia and have an extraordinary ability to survive in extreme conditions.
These days, the vast majority of them are domesticated.

Topics: Spain camels Quiros Circus

Related

Special Customers wait as barber Ali Hassan decorates their animal at a camel market in Karachi, Pakistan on July 20, 2021. (AN photo by S.A. Babar) photos
World
In seasonal makeover, Pakistani barbers decorate camels with ancient motifs
International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels
Offbeat
International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall
  • Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends
  • The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured
Updated 03 November 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Two people died and one was injured on Tuesday in Sweden’s Uppsala after a person fell seven floors, hitting two people, at a concert hall, police said.
Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.
“We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told AFP.
The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people. The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured.
Klarin told AFP it was still unclear what injuries the third person had suffered but they were “not life-threatening.” He declined to give any details on the deceased since the next of kin had not been informed.
Police first closed off the concert hall so that no one could enter or leave so they “wouldn’t miss any witnesses,” but then cleared the venue.
“It is too early to say whether a crime has occurred,” Klarin said.
The event occurred before 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start a 7:30 pm, but was canceled after the incident.

Topics: Sweden Abba concert accident

Related

Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
World
Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
Sweden arrests two women suspected of war crimes in Syria
Middle-East
Sweden arrests two women suspected of war crimes in Syria

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
  • An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news before Saturday night's concert
  • Bon Jovi and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive
Updated 01 November 2021
AP

MIAMI: Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.
An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.
Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.
“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.
He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.
There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Topics: Miami Jon Bon Jovi music concert COVID-19

Related

Bon Jovi surprises cancer-stricken fan
Offbeat
Bon Jovi surprises cancer-stricken fan
Bon Jovi opens hunger center in New Jersey
Offbeat
Bon Jovi opens hunger center in New Jersey

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case
Updated 28 October 2021
AP

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar’s son gets bail in drugs case
  • Khan, 23, and seven others were detained on Oct. 3 when India’s narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a luxury cruise ship
  • Shah Rukh Khan has made no official statement but many Bollywood stars have come to his side
Updated 28 October 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a high-profile drug case that led to the actor finding himself at the center of a boycott campaign on social media.
The Bombay High Court said it will release a detailed order on Aryan Khan’s bail on Friday, which means he is expected to spend another night in jail.
Khan, 23, and seven others were detained on Oct. 3 when India’s narcotics agents raided a party and seized drugs on a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He has been held in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since Oct. 8.
The case has been going on for three weeks and India’s narcotics agency says it has evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan was involved in illicit drug dealings.
On Thursday, lawyer Anil Singh, who appeared for the agency, told the court that Khan had a history of consuming drugs and has been in contact with peddlers.
Arguing on behalf of Khan, lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the agency did not find any drugs on Khan at the time of his arrest and allegations that he was in contact with drug dealers were untrue. Rohatgi called Khan’s arrest “arbitrary,” adding that the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show he had consumed drugs.
The agency had last week opposed Khan’s bail plea for the second time, saying it would affect their investigation because he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
The case has been dominating media headlines for weeks and has divided social media in India, with fans of the actor demanding Khan’s release while others calling for a boycott of his father’s films.
On Twitter, Khan and his father’s name have been trending alongside hashtag #BollywoodDruggies. India’s freewheeling TV news channels have also given wall-to-wall coverage to the case, with many of them siding with the narcotics agency.
Shah Rukh Khan has made no official statement but many Bollywood stars have come to his side.
The 55-year-old is India’s most loved star and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has starred in more than 105 movies over nearly three decades.
In September last year, some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide and doctors and police ruled out drugs.

Topics: Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan

Related

Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son
Offbeat
Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar’s son

Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home

Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home

Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home
  • The man was already under house arrest when he made his plea
Updated 30 October 2021
AFP

ROME: For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom.
A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars because life with his wife at home was unbearable, police said Sunday.
The 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in Guidonia Montecelio, outside Rome, “was no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife,” Carabinieri police from nearby Tivoli said in a statement.
“Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars,” they wrote.
The man had been under house arrest for drug crimes for several months and had a few years left to serve, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP.
“He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well anymore,” Ferrante said.
“He said, ‘Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can’t do it anymore, I want to go to jail.”
The man was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest and judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison.

Topics: Offbeat crime Italy

Related

Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up
Offbeat
Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans expecting twins
Offbeat
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans expecting twins

Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up

Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up
Updated 23 October 2021
AP

Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up

Police: Burglar gets new keys before she’s locked up
Updated 23 October 2021
AP

CORONADO, California: A woman pretended she owned a Southern California home so a locksmith would make her new keys. Then police locked her up.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of burglary Thursday night in Coronado, a resort city across the bay from San Diego.
The brazen burglary was foiled when the real homeowner called Coronado police and said her neighbor noticed suspicious activity at the home. The homeowner was out of town, yet the neighbor saw the home’s lights being turned on and off.
Officers arrived and the neighbor — a relative of the homeowner’s — gave them a spare key. But it didn’t fit the front door’s lock, and metal shavings and pieces of an old lock were on the ground nearby.
As police walked around the home, they saw back doors open and a fireplace turned on as music played inside. After calling for a helicopter and a K-9 unit, officers saw someone moving around on the second floor in what was supposed to be an empty house with only one spare key.
Police called out to the person inside, who came out a few minutes later and was arrested. The woman claimed there were two kids in the house, but a police search turned up empty.
The woman told police the home was hers and said she’d called a locksmith earlier to change the front door’s locks.
No word if the burglar gave anyone a spare key.

Topics: burglary Thief

Related

Police investigate $615,000 burglary at home of Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez
Sport
Police investigate $615,000 burglary at home of Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez
Saudi prosecutors use satellites to uncover burglary
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosecutors use satellites to uncover burglary

Latest updates

Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Got the hump: Spain police end escaped camels’ night on the town
Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
Hyperloop speeding towards Saudi Arabia debut
Hunger strike by husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe grinds on
Hunger strike by husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe grinds on
UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup
UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup
UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’
UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.