Arab coalition destroys drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Lebanese PM hopeful after crisis-busting move as calls grow for Kordahi’s resignation

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was on Friday awaiting the results of behind-the-scenes consultations aimed at bridging the gap within his government and mending ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, after they severed diplomatic and economic ties with Beirut in protest over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi.

MP Ali Darwish, a member of Mikati’s parliamentary bloc, told Arab News: “Through the roadmap that Mitaki announced on Thursday, he put forward an initiative to defuse the crisis."

Darwish stressed that Mikati “is a moderate man by nature over whom there is consensus, which is essential in a country like Lebanon, so it is crucial for him to carefully and wisely handle issues.”

Mikati had once again called on Kordahi to “follow his conscience and prioritize national interest.”

Kordahi, however, is refusing to resign from the government.

Speaking about the possibility of Mikati’s government falling if Kordahi and his political team stand firm, Darwish said: “Mikati understands the Lebanese situation and believes that as long as he is prime minister, he can help Lebanon maintain good relations with the Arab countries.”

Darwish added: “If Mikati were to resign, Lebanon could face unimaginable consequences.”

The MP also said the current government “is based on a formula that brings together all the Lebanese, and if we were to lose the executive authority, we would be stripping Lebanon of the decision-making authority.”

Speaking on behalf of the anti-Hezbollah Sovereign Front, former Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi said: “Hezbollah formed governments based on its interests, controlled the state and took it hostage for Iran’s sake.”

He called on Mitaki to resign, saying: “You are the prime minister of a dysfunctional government, and the country does not need more Hezbollah governments.”

Rifi noted: “This entire regime needs to leave, starting with the president from Hell, Michel Aoun. We need to steer away from the axis of evil, and justice must be applied.”

International support for the Mikati government grew on Friday when the French Foreign Ministry announced that it is in “close contact with all parties concerned with the new conflict between Arab countries and Lebanon.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on “all parties, as well as Lebanese officials, to promote calm and dialogue for the sake of the Lebanese people and the stability of Lebanon,” stressing that this is “critical for the region.”

Le Drian said: “Separating Lebanon from regional crises is of fundamental importance. Lebanon must be able to count on all its regional partners to support it in implementing reforms.”

After she met with Mikati on Friday, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka expressed “full support for the work of the Mikati government,” encouraging it to proceed with the required reforms.

On Thursday evening, US State Department spokesman Ned Price stressed that Lebanon must work with its partners for the sake of the Lebanese people, and leave diplomatic channels open with the Gulf countries.

Price added: “We look for ways to alleviate the suffering of the people of Lebanon.”

MP Nicolas Nahas, a member of Mikati’s parliamentary bloc, described the current political complications as “major,” noting that efforts are ongoing to curb the escalation with the Gulf states.

He added: “The issue requires a clear and integrated roadmap to rebuild confidence, and the first step begins with Kordahi following his conscience.

“If he does not resign, the president, the prime minister and the parliament speaker would need to decide what measures to take.”

Nahas stressed: “Serious work is required, and it is not permissible in any way for the people to pay the price for political disputes.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also commented on the crisis.

Zakharova said: “Russia is looking forward to resolving the diplomatic conflict between Lebanon and the Arab Gulf states as soon as possible.”

Zakharova pointed out that Kordahi’s statements “were made at a time when he was not yet a minister representing the Lebanese state and its government.”