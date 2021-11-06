Libya FM suspended days before international conference

You are here

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush speaks during a joint press conference. (File/AFP)
  • The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by El-Mangoush
TRIPOLI: Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla El-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said Saturday, days before a major international conference.
The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel, while El-Marsad news website close to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12.

  • Militia accused of increasing indoctrination, recruitment of children
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government troops pushed back Houthi attacks and scored limited advances in contested areas south and west of the central province of Marib, local sources and media reports said on Saturday.

Fighting broke out on Friday when the Houthis attacked troops on hilly terrain overlooking the Al-Amud area, south of Marib, and around a strategic road that links the central city of Marib with Juba district.

With the help of the Arab coalition, the troops and allied tribesmen repelled the assault and later attacked the retreating Houthi forces.

By Saturday afternoon, government troops announced the liberation of small locations and villages in Juba after killing and wounding dozens of Houthis.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said coalition warplanes had carried out many airstrikes, targeting Houthi gatherings and military equipment.

In the west, heavy clashes also broke out when troops repelled Houthi attacks in Serwah district.

The current round of fighting started in February, when the Houthis resumed an offensive to seize control of the energy-rich city of Marib, the government’s remaining bastion in the northern half of the country.

Despite the deaths of hundreds of civilians and suffering heavy casualties in Marib province, the Houthis have ignored local and international calls for de-escalation and instead intensified their ground attacks and shelling of government-controlled areas.

Army commanders and senior government officials in Marib have vowed to keep fighting the militia and foil its attempts to undermine security in the city.

On Saturday, the Marib Security Committee, chaired by Governor Sultan Al-Aradah, thanked the Arab coalition for its “unlimited” military logistics and air support to government forces battling the Houthis outside the city, ordering local security and military units to remain on high alert to counter their attacks.

Al-Aradah said the coalition’s airstrikes had supported troops, destroyed the Houthis’ military reinforcements, and neutralized their military capabilities on the battlefield.  

The government has accused the Houthis of increasing their indoctrination and recruitment of children in areas under their control and of sending them to fight troops.

“(The) Houthi militia intensified recruitment of children under 18 to compensate (for) its depleting fighters, due to unprecedented losses it incurred since its escalation on Marib fronts, in the widest crimes of recruiting children in combat operations in the history of humanity,” Yemen's Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani tweeted.

  • Crisis being rectified, says communications minister
  • Lebanese in diaspora say administration is ‘useless’, fear being unable to communicate with their families
DUBAI: Lebanese expats are angry with the government in Beirut, fearing they could lose touch with their families if the Internet goes down because of the country’s ongoing energy and financial problems.

The director general of telecoms company Ogero, Imad Kreidieh, warned on Thursday that Lebanon’s Internet service could go down within 10 days due to a lack of US dollars and insufficient quantities of the diesel needed to keep broadcast stations and backup generators operating.

Electricite du Liban has only been able to secure power for a few hours a day for institutions and households since June, especially after a government subsidy on diesel was lifted, and fuel prices have continued to increase.

Fuel is being made available only in dollars and at a black market rate. Kreidieh said that Ogero’s budget was in Lebanese pounds, which has been devaluing against the dollar, leaving the company unable to obtain the currency needed to purchase the required quantities of diesel.

The situation has led Lebanese expats in the Gulf and Europe to slam Beirut.

UAE-based corporate banker Rana Arbid said that if the Internet collapsed, then so would she.

She accused Beirut of being “irresponsible and useless” and blamed the ruling elite for jeopardizing people’s lives and the means of communication.

“No Internet means no channels that connect people together, especially for us Lebanese living abroad,” she told Arab News.

“Internet and mobile applications are our tools and means to communicate with our relatives and friends.”

Najib Youssef, a Germany-based sales manager, blamed an “unproductive government and administration” for disconnecting the diaspora from their families.

“This government is just like previous ones, it is an infertile cabinet. By far, it has failed at administering the country. It has participated in killing all service sectors including telecommunications. If this happens, and I guess it will, that means killing us (expats) emotionally and mentally as the Internet is the only means to communicate with people inside,” said Youssef, who feared his two children would miss out on video chats with their grandparents every weekend.

Barcelona-based photographer Moe Shamseddine described the current situation as “shameful” and also accused authorities of being irresponsible.

“If the Internet collapses, this will add up to their long list of failures,” he told Arab News. “Personally, I’m truly scared of not being able to communicate with my 78-year-old mother.”

He stressed that most Lebanese people living in Europe could not afford to make international calls if the Internet went down as they needed to communicate using social media and messaging apps.

“I am so upset and sad. Like most Lebanese living in the diaspora, we cannot wait for the 2022 elections to vote for new lawmakers, who are capable and won’t make us face such a communication crisis that would disconnect us from our families,” he added.

Nada Khalil, who has been based in Istanbul since Lebanon’s economic decline started in 2020, said that those in power were not rulers. “They are a bunch of greedy thieves dressed up in suits and killing us slowly.”

She said they had created a telecommunication crisis with their “ignorance, failure and incompatibility.”

“This constant warning about Internet collapse has been ongoing and they always blame it on fuel and dollar shortage. It’s nothing more than a cheap form of blackmail to cover up their bid to increase tariffs like in most productive sectors,” added Khalil, who works in content development.

“If it happens, it would be such a disaster if Lebanon gets completely isolated.”

Saudi Arabia-based Bassam Al-Deek, a senior business professional, said an Internet collapse would be a continuation of isolating Lebanon from its surroundings.

“As if what has been happening isn’t enough, now comes this fuel and dollar shortage issue to impede the telecommunication system and deprive us from communicating with our families at home,” he added.

Frustrated and angered by what she described as the “stupid Lebanese administration,” Doha-based Shireen Ibrahim told Arab News: “This is so mean and hurtful. Imagine not being able to communicate with your parents because a bunch of ignorant morons cannot handle a country! How do you expect them to handle the telecom industry?”

Ibrahim believed that nothing would start to change in Lebanon, except after voters got lawmakers out of the system in the 2022 elections.

Communications Minister Johnny Korm told MTV news on Friday that the crisis was being rectified and that he was working on securing sufficient funding to buy diesel.

He promised that Lebanon would not witness the complete collapse of the Internet, but warned there could be “intermittent disruptions” in some parts of the country.

He said the secured quantities of diesel were enough for the next 20 days.

  • It detonated as a vehicle with 7 on board passed through a desert road outside the historic city of Palmyra
  • The Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor recorded 182 casualties last year in Syria
BEIRUT: A land mine explosion killed seven people, including a child, in Homs province of central Syria on Saturday, a war monitor reported.
It detonated as a vehicle with the seven on board passed through a desert road outside the historic city of Palmyra, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“It destroyed the vehicle and killed all the passengers inside, which included two women, a child, and four men,” said the monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.
Explosives left in fields, along roads or even in buildings by all sides in Syria’s decade-long conflict have wounded thousands of civilians and killed hundreds of others.
The Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor recorded 182 casualties last year in Syria, mainly from cluster munition remnants.
The figure accounted for nearly half of the 360 cluster munition casualties documented across the world in 2020, according to the watchdog.
It has recorded a total of 4,099 cluster munition casualties in Syria, including 2,102 in attacks and 1,997 from cluster munition remnants.
Across Syria, one in three populated communities are thought to be contaminated by explosive ordnance, the United Nations said in March.
One in two people are at risk from explosive ordnance contamination, it added in a report.
Syria’s war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions since it began with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

  • The movement called for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy
  • Umma party’s secretary general Al-Wathig al-Berier urged the international community Friday to pressure the military to de-escalate
KHARTOUM, Sudan: Sudan’s protest movement has rejected internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup, announcing two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday.
The movement called for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy.
The call came as a leader of the country’s main political party accused the military leadership of negotiating in bad faith.
The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
Since the coup, the international community has accelerated mediation efforts to find a way out of the crisis, which threatens to further destabilize the already restive Horn of Africa region.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the uprising against Al-Bashir, said late Friday that mediation initiatives which “seek a new settlement” between the military and civilian leaders would “reproduce and worsen” the country’s crisis.
The association vowed to continue protesting until a full civilian government is established to lead the transition.
Under the slogan of: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing,” the association, which has a presence across the country, called for strikes and civil disobedience Sunday and Monday.
On Thursday, the top US diplomat spoke separately by phone with the military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and Abdalla Hamdok, the deposed prime minister who was put under house arrest during the coup.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged for an immediate return to a civilian-led government and for the release of those detained in connection with the coup. Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency reported that Burhan vowed to “complete the transition and preserve the country’s security … until reaching an elected civilian government.”
Al-Wathig Al-Berier, the secretary general of the Umma party, urged the international community Friday to pressure the military to de-escalate. Since the coup, the generals have continued to dismantle the transitional government and arrest pro-democracy leaders. The Umma is Sudan’s largest political party and has ministers in the now-deposed government.
“We truly need to prepare the atmosphere and de-escalate matters so that we can sit at the table,” Al-Berier told The Associated Press. “But clearly the military faction is continuing with its plan and there are no efforts to show good will.”
He was referring to Thursday’s arrest of leaders from the Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition that was born out of the 2019 protest movement. The military detained three leaders of the movement shortly after they met with UN officials in Khartoum. The meeting was part of UN-led mediation efforts.
Al-Berier said the mediation efforts have yet to produce results, blaming the military for that failure. He warned of possible bloodshed since the military and the protest movement have become increasingly entrenched in their positions.
He urged the international community to increase pressure on the military leaders to reverse the coup.
“In these initial stages, we hope that they continue strong pressure. This pressure has to be more than just tweets. This pressure needs to have mechanisms that could create real pressure on the military component,” he said.
In other developments, the board of deans of Khartoum University officially suspended classes indefinitely after security forces stormed the university grounds on Oct. 25, the day of the coup, and beat and insulted students and professors. The classes had already stopped since the coup.
Later Saturday, the Sudanese Professionals Association proposed a transitional government to rule the country for four years that would include a five-member Sovereign Council, with a ceremonial role, and a 20-member technocratic Cabinet, headed by an independent figure.
The proposal envisages a 150-member legislative council, to be formed within two months, and restructuring the military and dismantling all militias, including the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The association said its proposal is open for discussion among other protest movements and non-governmental organizations.
There was no immediate reaction from Sudanese political parties or the coup leaders to the proposal.

Italy looks to strengthen ties with Algeria

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was speaking after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit to the north African country. (Reuters/File Photo)
Italy looks to strengthen ties with Algeria

ROME: Italy intends to consolidate its strategic relationship “in every possible sector with Algeria” and will call EU attention to give further support to such an important country, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said.

He was speaking after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit to the north African country.

Mattarella is the first Italian president to visit Algeria in 18 years. He was due to visit last year, but the trip was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Algeria and Italy have had deep relationships for quite some time,” the Italian president told his Algerian counterpart. “This country is a strategic partner for us and we intend to consolidate this strategic relationship. Our economic collaboration is excellent and is in great recovery, and we believe that a further expansion is possible and desirable.”

Mattarella expressed his wish that the fourth Italy-Algeria intergovernmental summit would take place soon to fine-tune and develop all possible forms of cooperation to intensify the dialogue between the countries.

“As an Italian and a European, I consider the Mediterranean as a component that has defined the identity of my country and of the whole of Europe. My presence here in Algeria, which is definitely a Mediterranean and African country, symbolizes our common identity and our shared values,” he said.

He added that Italy was pushing for collaboration with countries on the other side of the Mediterranean. “Those countries are the gateway for cooperation between the European Union and Africa in which Algeria has a decisive role.”

Tebboune said the friendship between the two countries was “solid and ancient” and that it has been strengthened during the “black decade,” when Algeria was plagued by terrorism. “In that phase Italy was the only country left on our side,” he added.

He confirmed he had the same views on Libya and its future as Mattarella did, and that Algeria and Italy would work on increasing cooperation between their small and medium-sized enterprises. 

“We are optimistic and we hope that the Italian-Algerian cooperation can lead to positive results,” he said.

Bilateral agreements were signed at El Mouradia Presidential Palace to enhance judicial and cultural heritage cooperation.

Mattarella also met the president of the National People's Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, and representatives of the Italian community living in Algiers. 

On Sunday he will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Enrico Mattei Garden, which is named after the founder of the Italian oil company ENI. 

He will also visit the Basilica of Saint Augustine of Hippo in Annaba.

