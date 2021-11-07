You are here

First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in North America

Updated 07 November 2021
Reuters

  • Some battery metals, such as nickel and cobalt, are already produced in North America
Canada's First Cobalt aims to create North America's first specialist facility for producing electric vehicle battery materials such as cathode chemicals, it said on Sunday, as it announced a name change to Electra Battery Materials.


Automakers are racing to boost their electric vehicle offerings, which need quick and easy access to materials such as cobalt and nickel used to make the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power these cars.


Some battery metals, such as nickel and cobalt, are already produced in North America, but the Electra facility could be the first dedicated specifically to EV battery materials.


The company is aiming to produce battery-grade nickel and cobalt and precursor chemicals for the cathode component of the batteries for North America.


Chief Executive Trent Mell expects Electra to be producing cobalt sulphate by the fourth quarter of next year, which is also when its expanded hydrometallurgical battery recycling facility will be producing 5,000 tonnes of cobalt.


"Globalisation has created an electric vehicle supply chain that is too long, too costly and increasingly unreliable," said Mell.


"Our automaker clients have a strong interest in greater localisation of the supply chain to achieve greater reliability, security of long-term supply and a lower carbon footprint."


Electra is in talks to secure nickel for its nickel sulphate facility in 2024-25 which, when combined with its near-term cobalt output, could supply sufficient raw material to build more than 1.5 million electric vehicles a year.


The Biden Administration's 100-day review of critical supply chains said earlier this year that the U.S. government should invest in nickel refining capacity in coordination with its allies.

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow
Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

MOSCOW/RIYADH: The long-term portion of the credit provided by Saudi banks to the private and public sector continues to account for a greater share than short-term credit, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

The long-term credit made up of loans, advances, and discounted bills has risen at a much faster rate than short-term credit since the pre-pandemic period. 

Bank total long-term credit amounted to SR971.3 billion at the end of September 2021 and experienced a growth rate of 70 percent from September 2019. 

Short-term credit grew by 13 percent to SR791.3 billion from SR699 billion over the same period.

Making long-term credit increasingly available for businesses and individuals bodes well for the economic conditions of companies and households as it helps them manage funds for longer projects.

However, SAMA as a regulator requires commercial banks to comply with certain ratios showing the maturity of their assets relative to that of their liabilities.

In this regard, Saudi bank liabilities are still dominated by demand deposits, with their share in total deposits at the end of September 2021 unchanged from September 2019 at 64 percent. 

Demand deposits grew at a rate of 21 percent compared to a 7-percent increase in time and saving deposits over the same period.

Growth in time and saving deposits was driven by government entities as their contribution to total time and saving deposits rose to 50 percent from 38 percent at the end of September 2019.

The share of the private sector — businesses and individuals — dropped from 62 percent to 50 percent, respectively.

In April 2018, Saudi Central Bank modified the loan-to-deposit calculation methodology as it “placed higher weights for longer-term deposits to encourage banks to introduce savings products.” 

The ratio saw an increase to 0.8 at the end of September 2021 from 0.75 at the end of the same month a year ago but marked just a marginal increase from 0.79 at the end of September 2019.

As for personal loans, their maturity profile suggests a more positive picture. According to SAMA definition, these loans comprise consumer loans provided to individuals to finance non-commercial personal and consumer needs other than real estate as well as card loans. (Personal loans = Consumer loans + Card loans) 

For this credit category (personal loans), the share of long-term loans grew by 40 percent at the end of September 2021 from the same month of 2019 whereas loans with short maturities witnessed only 14-percent growth. 

As a result, the share of long-term credit in banks' total personal loans increased to 50 percent from 45 percent at the end of September 2019. 

At the end of September 2021, personal loans accounted for 21 percent of total credit provided by Saudi banks to private and public sectors, data compiled by Arab News from the most recent monthly statistical bulletin published by Saudi Central Bank showed.

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%
Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Sunday, up 89 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 11,841 points.

Rising bank shares, led by Al-Rajhi Bank, led the increase on TASI, where traded liquidity amounted to SR5.5 billion.

Some 140.9 million shares changed hands in 246,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Electricity Co, Alinma Bank.

Shares of IT and technology business Naseej led Sunday’s gains, while Banque Saudi Fransi, Almarai, Sipchem, Saudi Kayan, Tasnee, and SIIG ended the session with an increase ranging between 2 and 5 percent
The shares of Herfy Food and Abu Moati each gained 5.9 percent.

Gaining 3 percent on the day were Al-Tameer, Cisco, Sadr and Petro Rabigh recorded gains, as well as Takween.
Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and SABIC rose by 2 percent to close at SR145.20 and SR129.40, respectively.

Eighty-eight companies declined, led by Amiantit shares, which fell to the minimum after the company announced a loss in the third quarter SR87.3 million, an increase of 57 percent. Its losses now amount to 69.11 percent of its capital.

The parallel Nomu index was up 257.85 points, or 1.03 percent, It closed at 25,221.89 points, after 377,000 trades.

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 
Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 

RIYADH: China posted an all-time high trade surplus of $84.5 billion in October, compared to a surplus of $57.3 billion a year earlier, official data revealed.

This was fueled by a surge in China’s exports in October, growing by 27.1 percent from a year ago to stand at $300.2 billion. Most noticeably, exports of rare earths experienced considerable expansion, increasing by 89 percent.

Imports jumped by a slower yearly rate of 20.6 percent in October to reach $215.7 billion. Imports of coal soared by 96.2 percent while purchases of natural gas went up by 24.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased slightly in October, reaching $3.22 trillion up from $3.20 trillion in the previous month.

Indonesia’s growth 

Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 recorded a quarterly expansion of 1.6 percent, falling from last quarter’s growth of 3.3 percent, Statistics Indonesia said.

Government spending growth shrank considerably from last quarter’s 28.7 percent to 9 percent. Similarly, household consumption went down by 0.2 percent compared to a growth of 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, exports jumped by 9.3 percent while imports declined by 1.2 percent. 

On an annual basis, Indonesia’s economic growth eased from 7.1 percent in the second quarter to 3.5 percent in this year’s third quarter. This was mainly caused by restrictions implemented to limit the delta variant’s spread. 

Canada’s unemployment 

The Canadian unemployment rate decreased for the fifth consecutive month in October to reach 6.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in September, Statistics Canada revealed. 

This is the lowest level of unemployment since the start of the pandemic and was driven by a reopening of non-essential venues following implementation of vaccination requirements.

 

Eurozone’s construction

The euro zone’s construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose moderately to 51.2 in October compared to the 50 recorded in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed.

This is the first expansion in the indicator since June of this year and was partly caused by healthier demand and rising workloads. Additionally, house building was the strongest sub-sector in the Eurozone.

Also, the growth in job creation was the highest since February 2020.

Consumer confidence 

Consumer confidence in Mexico went up slightly to 43.6 percent in October up from 43.4 percent in the previous month, the country’s official statistics authority said. 

The improvement was partly due to a betterment in consumers’ outlook for the economy next year and an enhanced view on the country’s current economic conditions. 

On the other hand, Spain’s consumer confidence edged down to 97.3 in October compared the previous month’s 98.3, data released by the Spanish public research institute CIS showed.

A fall in consumer expectations was mainly responsible for the index’s decline.

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 
Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 

JEDDAH/DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — which targets a total of $1 trillion of investments by 2025 — has made investments worth $400 billion based on ESG principles, as the Kingdom’s drive toward ESG investment principles progresses. 

Earlier this year, the fund announced a plan to add $300 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by 2025, including renewable energy investments. 

Renewable energy, water, electricity, and carbon management projects are some of what the listed companies are engaged in.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Saudi Arabia’s high negative environmental risk exposure is mostly related to carbon transition as a result of its economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, which is mitigated in part by very low hydrocarbon production costs. 

The Kingdom is also one of the world’s most arid countries, and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. 

While most of Saudi Arabia’s water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are also vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the Kingdom has access to low-cost energy that mitigates some of this risk.

Due to the rapid growth of the Saudi Capital Market Authority since 2017, it is important for them to implement ESG principles through the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul. 

“Saudi Exchange sits at the center of the economic ambitions that will drive this transformation,” said Mohammad Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange on a note on its website. 

It is not just about establishing strength to support finance, but also about facilitating a global economic ecosystem that ensures its security. There have been 50 times more Qualified Foreign Investors (QFI) on the Saudi Exchange than there were in 2017. 

QFIs are foreign individuals, organizations, as well as residents from a country that is a member of the Financial Action Task Force.

Tadawul established six principles for responsible investment in addition to promoting ESG initiatives. These principles can be used to forecast a firm's performance because they provide a broader perspective of the organization.

Hawazen Nassief, vice president ESG and external affairs at National Energy Services Reunited, said the recent issuance of ESG disclosure guidelines by the Tadawul is a major step forward as it demonstrates the importance of ESG within the Saudi capital market. 

“This coincides with other major announcements made at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum that underscore the Kingdom’s commitment — in line with Saudi Vision 2030 — to building sustainable economies and environments, and to playing a leading role in the green transition of the planet,” she told Arab News.

Tadawul’s ESG disclosure guidelines will improve overall market transparency and help listed firms’ long-term success.

“The guidelines will also help companies better align with global best practices and improve standardization and consistency in ESG reporting and disclosure among issuers,” she said. 

“They make it easier for local and international investors to monitor and evaluate the ESG performance of listed companies in the Saudi market.”

Coinbase makes SHIB Cryptocurrency available to New Yorkers: Crypto wrap

Coinbase makes SHIB Cryptocurrency available to New Yorkers: Crypto wrap
Coinbase makes SHIB Cryptocurrency available to New Yorkers: Crypto wrap

RIYADH: The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has announced that it has made the shiba inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency available to New York residents, who can now trade, buy, sell and store it on Coinbase.

"It’s official, SHIB is now available to trade, buy, sell and store on Coinbase for NY residents," Coinbase stated on its official Twitter account.

This announcement follows Coinbase adding some SHIB trading pairs. "SHIB-EUR & SHIB-GBP order books are now in full trading mode. Limit, market and stop orders are all now available." Coinbase tweeted.

Earnings

Square's Cash app announced that it generated $1.82 billion in bitcoin revenue in the third quarter, an 11% increase over the same period last year.

Its bitcoin gross profit was $42 million during the time period, a 29% increase year-over-year.

"Cash App generated $1.82 billion of bitcoin revenue and $42 million of bitcoin gross profit during the third quarter of 2021, up 11% and 29% year over year, respectively," Square stated.

However, the company warned that in future quarters, bitcoin revenue and gross profit may fluctuate as a result of changes in customer demand or the market price of bitcoin.

"As of September 30, 2021, the fair value of our investment in bitcoin was $352 million based on observable market prices, which is $203 million greater than the carrying value of the investment,"  Square said.

Arrest

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed the arrest of Denis Dubnikov, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange platforms Coyote Crypto and Eggchange, in Amsterdam on November 1.

According to Sergei Mendeleev, CEO of the DeFi banking platform Indefibank the US seeks the extradition of Dubnikov in relation to a cryptocurrency theft dating from 2018.

It is also believed that a portion of the digital money passed through wallets operated by his crypto exchange business.

"Russian diplomats in the Netherlands provide assistance to a detained Russian citizen, they are in contact with local law enforcement agencies on the issue of observing his rights,” a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 1.92 percent to $61,869 at 5:54 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,607, up 4,61 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

