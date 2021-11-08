Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030
“Saudi Arabia is focusing on developing new specialized museums, focusing on archaeological discoveries involving Saudi competencies and experts from research centers that have experience in dealing with antiquities and heritage”
JEDDAH: Since its inception, Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has worked on strategic projects to protect the Kingdom’s national heritage and achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.
The programs will promote culture as a way of life, enabling it to contribute to economic growth through 150 projects and education through the Cultural Scholarship program.
Recently, the commission organized a virtual forum titled “Archaeological Discoveries in Saudi Arabia” under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission.
Several archaeology specialists took part and highlighted discoveries made in the Kingdom, raising awareness of the rich and diverse heritage of Saudi Arabia.
By providing an open platform for the public in which experts and participants can learn about the Kingdom's position in history, the forum aims to exchange expertise on the results of archaeological excavation projects implemented by the commission.
In 2021, the Heritage Commission established the National Antiquities Register to record, manage and preserve archaeological and historic sites in the Kingdom. There were 624 new archaeological and historic sites recorded this year, with more than 8,000 locations registered so far.
Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said that the new archaeological sites include 38 in Makkah, five in Madinah, 48 in Hail, 54 in Jouf, 52 in Asir, 35 in Tabuk, four in the Northern Borders region, 342 in Riyadh, 25 in the Eastern Province, 18 in Qassim and three in Jazan.
Dr. Saad Abdulaziz Al-Rashed, member of the board of trustees of the Saudi National Museum, told Arab News that the ministry has been adopting several measures to develop the sector.
“Saudi Arabia is focusing on developing new specialized museums, focusing on archaeological discoveries involving Saudi competencies and experts from research centers that have experience in dealing with antiquities and heritage,” he said.
The forum included presentations of scientific papers on archaeological discoveries around the Kingdom, “covering prehistoric archeology, Islamic re-archeology, rock art, art and architecture, pilgrimage and trade routes, ancient and Islamic writings, archaeology of pre-Islamic Arabia and underwater cultural heritage,” as reported by the commission.
According to Al-Rashed, the archaeological excavation project discussed during the forum is the result of years of work in several different projects across the Kingdom.
It comes as part of efforts to advance the commission’s vision to preserve the heritage of Saudi Arabia as a cultural treasure for future generations.
“When we look at Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, we find it puts great emphasis on taking care of the heritage and cultural aspects of the Kingdom. The Ministry of Culture adopted 16 programs under its umbrella to develop the cultural sector. If we look at the 16 programs, we find the National Museum, archaeological sites and other museums, in which many of the components of the different sectors are derived from cultural heritage,” said Al-Rashed.
Global growth of e-commerce prompts olive oil producers to expand, sell products online
JOUF: Throughout history, olive trees and the oil derived from their fruit have been vital, almost sacred, resources for many societies.
From the ancient Egyptians to the Greeks and the Romans, and continuing through to the modern age, olives and the benefits they offer have been of monumental importance to many. In addition to its use in cooking, olive oil is used for medical purposes, to treat conditions such as constipation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and blood vessel problems associated with diabetes, and as an ingredient in cosmetics and perfumes, among other things.
Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region has about 30 million olive trees across 7,300 hectares. The soil there is particularly fertile and well-suited to growing the trees, which produced thousands of liters olive oil annually. It is no surprise, then, that the region is known as the Kingdom’s “olive basket.”
Given the Kingdom’s status in the olive oil industry, authorities and producers in the country work hard to promote the quality of the oil produced there, and to develop the industry.
Musa Ahmad Al-Juraid, from the Camels and Livestock Research Center and Olives Unit in Sakaka, told Arab News that more than 30 varieties olive trees grow in Jouf, imported from France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey. Two of the best-known varieties in the region are Sorani and improved Nibali.
“Some of these varieties are suitable for oil production and some are used for fermented or pickled olives,” he said.
Traditional varieties of olive trees are slow-growing and only begin to bear fruit seven or eight years after planting.
“This type requires leaving at least a 30-foot space between every tree to encourage healthier growth and allow the roots to expand,” said Al-Juraid. “Olive production continues for a lifespan of 40 to 50 years, and these trees requires manual harvest.
“The other type of trees are hybrid olive trees, which are more suitable for automated harvesting. They are cultivated by combining two types of trees and usually require just one meter of space between each tree. They begin to bear fruit in the second year after planting and, unlike veteran olive trees, the production lifespan of these varieties varies from one to 15 years.”
Al-Juraid explained that harvested olives must be collected in ventilated boxes to prevent oxidation, and are taken immediately to a processing plant for pressing. The color of the olives as they ripen indicates the quality of the fruit and determines when they should be collected.
• Olive trees can recover even after burning and are believed to be the oldest type of cultivated tree.
• According to The Science Times, olive trees can live as long as 1,500 years and have an average life span of about 500 years. Hence, olive trees have been adopted as a symbol by countries such as Palestine, Syria and Jordan, and the Mediterranean Basin.
“Olive fruit must be harvested as soon as it is yellowish-green to pinkish-green,” Al-Juraid said. “Once it has turned fully black it will contain more acidity and less quality.”
The harvesting season begins at the end of September and continues until January. When it comes to grading the quality of olive oil, there are local and international standards. The quality is determined by the production method, acidity levels, flavor and aroma. Shoppers are familiar with the choice between virgin olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil at the store, but what exactly is the difference?
“What makes extra-virgin olive oil the best and top ranking is the temperature of pressing, the clarity, and it is low in or free from acidity,” said Al-Juraid. “The fact that it is extracted by cold-pressing allows it to maintain the best of its natural aroma and flavor. Setting the press machine to a higher temperature to extract a greater quantity of oil would highly alter the quality of the extracted oil, its taste and aroma.
“Extracting virgin olive oil requires other steps such as washing, decantation, centrifugation and filtration, which gives the oil a milder taste and makes it rank second, according to the acidity flavors that might accrue due to the longer process.
“The less acidic, the better the quality. Olive oil with a high level of acidity is not suitable for human food consumption. Instead it is used for soaps and various skin treatments.”
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, said he inherited his love of olive farming from his late father, who worked in the industry for 25 years. His trees grow in huge orchards in a very fertile area called “Busita.” Al-Juraid’s family is one of the best known producers in the region, and its extra-virgin olive oil is considered by some to be the best in the area. They are also the leading domestic supplier in the Kingdom. The new generation in the family business is ambitious and keen to expand the product line by diving deeper into cosmetics and using the remains of the olives after the oil is extracted.
“I call it the immortal tree; that is why every part of it is useful, from leaves to roots, in addition to olive oil,” said Al-Juraid. “We have produced soaps, antioxidant body soap, lip scrubs, perfumes, lotions — even the leaves are used for diabetes control.”
The three main varieties of olives grown on Al-Juraid farms are Sorani, improved Nibali and Spanish.
“The production of olives decreases in quantity from one year to the next,” said Al-Juraid. “On the other hand, the quality of the olive oil is improved.”
All of the family — brothers, sisters and their mother — work in the business. They developed their knowledge and skills by exchanging experiences with some of the leading farmers in the country.
“That helped me get a new perception of this career,” said Al-Juraid. “It requires patience, as we rely on a one-season harvest, and I am glad to tell you that most of our new product lines are planned and made by my mother and sisters.”
The olive oil industry in Jouf region is growing but financing the process requires huge capital investment. Meanwhile, the global growth in e-commerce has prompted many olive oil producers and brands in the region to market and sell their products online.
Asrah is a pioneering Saudi digital platform for agricultural products that works with Jouf municipality’s laboratory and olive farmers to support the domestic promotion and distribution of olive oil and related products. These are tested and certified by the laboratory to monitor acidity levels and suitability for human consumption.
Consumers can use the Asrah app or website to browse and buy products and have them delivered. The platform also promotes other agricultural products from the Kingdom including dates, coffee beans, and honey.
172 arrested in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption efforts
Individuals charged with bribery, forgery, abuse of office and misuse of power
JEDDAH: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced the arrest of 172 people on charges related to financial and administrative corruption in government agencies, according to an article in Al Ekhbariya.
The authority stated on its Twitter account that it conducted 6,061 oversight rounds in the course of one month and investigated 512 people implicated in administrative and financial corruption.
With its efforts to fight corruption and protect the government’s integrity, the authority was able to arrest 172 individuals on charges of bribery, forgery, abuse of office and misuse of power in official capacity.
These crimes were detected in authorities including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi National Guard, the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
The authority confirmed that legal procedures were being completed in preparation for referring the accused to the judiciary, and called for the community’s contribution in reporting any suspicion of financial or administrative corruption to protect and preserve the public interest.
Saudi Arabia achieved numerous successes in anti-corruption on the local and international scale, the authority said. The Kingdom’s efforts to fight corruption, enhance transparency and preserve integrity were reflected in its consistent work, it said.
This was part of its zero-tolerance stance toward illegal activities in public office, and the authority continued to pursue legal action against individuals who propagated professional misconduct by misusing their trusted position of power.
In its strategic approach to counteract corruption and promote lawful compliance and accountability, the authority recently organized a workshop with the Saudi National Guard titled “Analyzing and evaluating risks in administrative and financial procedures,” which aims to raise awareness on detecting and reporting suspicious and unlawful activities in government offices.
Due to thousands of years of living in harsh desert environments, he said that the Arabian oryx had developed physiological adaptations that helped it to cope with dry and extreme conditions
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has successfully returned the Arabian oryx to the wild after years of uncontrolled hunting and capture brought it to the edge of extinction.
For centuries, the oryx called the Arabian Peninsula home. The animal has faced difficult times in the past few decades in the Kingdom and the GCC region, and attempts to preserve the number of oryx in captivity, ready for them to be released into the wild, have finally succeeded.
Ahmed Al-Bouq, supervisor of the National Center for Wildlife Development’s research and breeding centers and the national launch program, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s experience in preserving the Arabian oryx had inspired the world, with 1,200 of the animals to be returned to their natural environment.
About 7,000 are currently in captivity in preparation for other campaigns to return them to three regions in the Kingdom.
Al-Bouq told Arab News that the Arabian oryx was part of Arabia’s identity. There are four species of oryxes in the world but the Arabian oryx, native to the Arabian Peninsula, has a different size and distinguishing features.
“In the past years, the National Center for Wildlife Development succeeded in the relocation programs they launched, thanks to the Saudi experts and their partners in the region. That resulted in reducing the extinction levels, in accordance with the international standard of the International Union for Conservation of Nature whose classification starts with extinct, extinct in the wild (but found in captivity) — which is the previous classification of the Arabian oryx at the beginning of the project — critically endangered and endangered,” Al-Bouq said.
About 7,000 oryx are currently in captivity in preparation for other campaigns to return them to three regions in the Kingdom.
According to Al-Bouq, in 2013 the classification was changed to vulnerable. “We currently seek to revert it to ‘least concern’ in order to make the species widespread, and such efforts are rare at the international level.”
Due to thousands of years of living in harsh desert environments, he said that the Arabian oryx had developed physiological adaptations that helped it to cope with dry and extreme conditions. This made it an ideal example of how to adapt to harsh environments and climate change.
It has physically adapted with features such as its white color, which reflects heat, playing a significant role in lowering its body temperature. The Arabian oryx also has dark marks on its face and legs, making it appear larger than other desert predators, such as wolves and others, to deter attacks. Its almost straight, sharp horns give it the capability to protect itself from hunting dogs, Al-Bouq said.
The Arabian oryx also has the ability to alter its body temperature. Despite being a warm-blooded mammal, it can change its body temperature from 36 to 44 degrees celsius, helping it adapt to the hot and cold temperatures of the desert.
Al-Bouq said that the Arabian oryx was a symbol of beauty, as seen in Arabic poetry’s descriptive verses and Al-Mu’allaqat, embellishing the work of the greatest poets and representing the restoration of life.
ThePlace: Jabal Ikmah, where the many treasures hide among its rocky formations
The inscriptions are written in languages including Aramaic, Dadanitic, Thamudic, Minaic and Nabataean
Jabal Ikmah, or the “open library,” as it is referred to by AlUla locals, is one of the many treasures that the land hides among its rocky formations.
The mountain opening is located in the ancient city of Dadan. After a short hike, an opening welcomes visitors. At first glance, it may seem like just another crevasse among the mountains, but upon further observation, one can see that the rock face is filled with inscriptions.
There are 450 inscriptions in languages that were used by locals before Arabic, making it a site of interest for archaeologists and historians who study the history of the region.
The inscriptions are written in languages including Aramaic, Dadanitic, Thamudic, Minaic and Nabataean.
Some of the writings are estimated to be from the first millennium B.C. Many are presumed to be names, while others are likely to be written records of events and religious beliefs. Signs of the earliest forms of Arabic can also be found in the mountains. The location is included as an official section of the AlUla tour, letting visitors experience the rich local heritage.
Saudi Arabia launches phase 2 of Yemen student health project
The project will deliver public health awareness services for students and educational staff on hygiene and public health procedures, the prevention of malnutrition and controlling contagious diseases
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched the second phase of a project to enhance school health services for students and teaching staff in four Yemeni governorates.
The project is being completed in coordination with the Ministry of Health and school health administrations within the Ministry of Education.
It will last for five months and cover more than 35 districts in the governorates of Aden, Marib, Taiz and Hadramout to deliver services to more than 250,000 beneficiaries through 40 mobile medical teams.
Each team will conduct periodic visits to targeted public elementary schools with the aim of increasing the level of public health for students and preventing the spread of disease in communities.
Teams will include a general practitioner, nurse, community health specialist and psychiatrist, who will each conduct preliminary health checks on students before offering treatment against communicable and infectious diseases.
The project will also deliver public health awareness services for students and educational staff on hygiene and public health procedures, the prevention of malnutrition and controlling contagious diseases.
Psychological and social support services will also be offered to students through group sessions and activities.
It comes as an extension of the project’s first phase, which began in November 2020. It lasted for six months and covered schools in Aden, benefiting about 44,000 students and educational staff.
Ministry of Health Undersecretary for the Planning and Health Development Sector Dr. Ahmad Al-Kamal urged the importance of supporting the health sector and providing a safe, healthy environment to ensure the sustainability of Yemen’s education sector.
He praised the efforts of KSrelief in improving the quality of medical and educational services.