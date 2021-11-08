What We Are Buying Today: Emmy Chocolate

If you are on a diet and trying to beat chocolate cravings, try Emmy Chocolate, a Saudi chocolate brand offering only artisanal, high-quality, organic, vegan, and allergen-free chocolate.
With Emmy Chocolate’s rich flavors and healthy options, you don’t have to give up on either your tastebuds or your diet.
By only sourcing organic ingredients, the chocolate brand pays respect to both the planet and our health.
Emmy Chocolate produces chocolate from scratch in a variety of flavors, without using any artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives.
The brand’s options include 75 to 100 percent dark chocolate bars sweetened with coconut sugar, sugar-free chocolate bars sweetened with erythritol, and bonbons with different types of ganache, all made with raw cacao powder and cocoa butter from Europe. Any additives are either vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, sugar-free or keto-friendly.
The creative designs of Emmy Chocolate’s products make them ideal for gatherings and special occasions.
For more information visit @emmy.chocolate on Instagram.
JOUF: Throughout history, olive trees and the oil derived from their fruit have been vital, almost sacred, resources for many societies.
From the ancient Egyptians to the Greeks and the Romans, and continuing through to the modern age, olives and the benefits they offer have been of monumental importance to many. In addition to its use in cooking, olive oil is used for medical purposes, to treat conditions such as constipation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and blood vessel problems associated with diabetes, and as an ingredient in cosmetics and perfumes, among other things.
Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region has about 30 million olive trees across 7,300 hectares. The soil there is particularly fertile and well-suited to growing the trees, which produced thousands of liters olive oil annually. It is no surprise, then, that the region is known as the Kingdom’s “olive basket.”
Given the Kingdom’s status in the olive oil industry, authorities and producers in the country work hard to promote the quality of the oil produced there, and to develop the industry.
Musa Ahmad Al-Juraid, from the Camels and Livestock Research Center and Olives Unit in Sakaka, told Arab News that more than 30 varieties olive trees grow in Jouf, imported from France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey. Two of the best-known varieties in the region are Sorani and improved Nibali.
“Some of these varieties are suitable for oil production and some are used for fermented or pickled olives,” he said.
Traditional varieties of olive trees are slow-growing and only begin to bear fruit seven or eight years after planting.
“This type requires leaving at least a 30-foot space between every tree to encourage healthier growth and allow the roots to expand,” said Al-Juraid. “Olive production continues for a lifespan of 40 to 50 years, and these trees requires manual harvest.
“The other type of trees are hybrid olive trees, which are more suitable for automated harvesting. They are cultivated by combining two types of trees and usually require just one meter of space between each tree. They begin to bear fruit in the second year after planting and, unlike veteran olive trees, the production lifespan of these varieties varies from one to 15 years.”
Al-Juraid explained that harvested olives must be collected in ventilated boxes to prevent oxidation, and are taken immediately to a processing plant for pressing. The color of the olives as they ripen indicates the quality of the fruit and determines when they should be collected.
FASTFACTS
• Olive trees can recover even after burning and are believed to be the oldest type of cultivated tree.
• According to The Science Times, olive trees can live as long as 1,500 years and have an average life span of about 500 years. Hence, olive trees have been adopted as a symbol by countries such as Palestine, Syria and Jordan, and the Mediterranean Basin.
“Olive fruit must be harvested as soon as it is yellowish-green to pinkish-green,” Al-Juraid said. “Once it has turned fully black it will contain more acidity and less quality.”
The harvesting season begins at the end of September and continues until January. When it comes to grading the quality of olive oil, there are local and international standards. The quality is determined by the production method, acidity levels, flavor and aroma. Shoppers are familiar with the choice between virgin olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil at the store, but what exactly is the difference?
“What makes extra-virgin olive oil the best and top ranking is the temperature of pressing, the clarity, and it is low in or free from acidity,” said Al-Juraid. “The fact that it is extracted by cold-pressing allows it to maintain the best of its natural aroma and flavor. Setting the press machine to a higher temperature to extract a greater quantity of oil would highly alter the quality of the extracted oil, its taste and aroma.
“Extracting virgin olive oil requires other steps such as washing, decantation, centrifugation and filtration, which gives the oil a milder taste and makes it rank second, according to the acidity flavors that might accrue due to the longer process.
“The less acidic, the better the quality. Olive oil with a high level of acidity is not suitable for human food consumption. Instead it is used for soaps and various skin treatments.”
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, said he inherited his love of olive farming from his late father, who worked in the industry for 25 years. His trees grow in huge orchards in a very fertile area called “Busita.” Al-Juraid’s family is one of the best known producers in the region, and its extra-virgin olive oil is considered by some to be the best in the area. They are also the leading domestic supplier in the Kingdom. The new generation in the family business is ambitious and keen to expand the product line by diving deeper into cosmetics and using the remains of the olives after the oil is extracted.
“I call it the immortal tree; that is why every part of it is useful, from leaves to roots, in addition to olive oil,” said Al-Juraid. “We have produced soaps, antioxidant body soap, lip scrubs, perfumes, lotions — even the leaves are used for diabetes control.”
The three main varieties of olives grown on Al-Juraid farms are Sorani, improved Nibali and Spanish.
“The production of olives decreases in quantity from one year to the next,” said Al-Juraid. “On the other hand, the quality of the olive oil is improved.”
All of the family — brothers, sisters and their mother — work in the business. They developed their knowledge and skills by exchanging experiences with some of the leading farmers in the country.
“That helped me get a new perception of this career,” said Al-Juraid. “It requires patience, as we rely on a one-season harvest, and I am glad to tell you that most of our new product lines are planned and made by my mother and sisters.”
The olive oil industry in Jouf region is growing but financing the process requires huge capital investment. Meanwhile, the global growth in e-commerce has prompted many olive oil producers and brands in the region to market and sell their products online.
Asrah is a pioneering Saudi digital platform for agricultural products that works with Jouf municipality’s laboratory and olive farmers to support the domestic promotion and distribution of olive oil and related products. These are tested and certified by the laboratory to monitor acidity levels and suitability for human consumption.
Consumers can use the Asrah app or website to browse and buy products and have them delivered. The platform also promotes other agricultural products from the Kingdom including dates, coffee beans, and honey.
DUBAI: Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, who goes by the moniker Salt Bae on social media, has revealed that he will be leaving London to open a new restaurant in Saudi Arabia.
The chef launched his Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London’s Knightsbridge last month, with the restaurant quickly becoming infamous on social media for a menu containing items such as a $1,147 steak covered in gold.
Now, he has revealed to hungry fans that he is heading to Riyadh to open his 28th restaurant, although he did not share further details.
His Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain boasts locations at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and in the Four Seasons Resort in Dubai. He also has restaurants in Los Angeles, New York and Istanbul.
Taking to Instagram Stories early this week to share a picture of himself holding a gold-covered Tomahawk steak, he said: “Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant.”
If you’re in Jeddah and looking of a cozy but vibrant place to chill and chat with friends or family, then Patisserie Sucré Salé — a local favorite back in the Nineties — on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Road in the city’s Al-Rawdah district is worth checking out.
It offers a genuine café experience, with a mix of unique pastries from a range of international cuisines and cultures.
Highlights include the delicious maamoul, the ghuraiba, and the mille feuille, but nothing beats the mango tres leches cake (also available in mixed-berry flavor).
For those who prefer a savory snack, Sucré Salé’s signature dish is avocado toast with a breakfast burrito.
Sucré Salé opened in 1995 as a takeaway pastry shop. The original owner’s eldest daughter took over six years ago and relaunched the brand, adding a breakfast/brunch dine-in experience.
The café also caters for those with dietary restrictions, offering gluten-free and vegan cakes on request.
For more information visit Instagram @sucresale_jeddah.
To mark the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) last month played host to a mobile medical center, offering check-ups and screenings to members of the community.
More than 200 women from Diriyah took the opportunity to be seen by the mobile center’s expert medical team, who taught them about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of catching them early.
The mobile center traveled to a variety of areas around Diriyah and welcomed visitors, who were pleased to be checked for breast cancer and hear about how the disease can often be first identified at home.
The truck’s arrival was organized by DGDA, whose mandate, alongside transforming the birthplace of the Saudi state into a global hub for culture and tourism, is to empower, champion and care for the local community.
Maram Almuhaideb, a digital experience officer at DGDA, praised the success of the mobile center, saying: “The truck and all of the staff aboard have been immensely helpful in elevating the understanding of this disease amongst the people of Diriyah. We are all so grateful for their hard work and dedication in keeping our community aware of the early signs of breast cancer.”
She added: “Our mission at DGDA is to engage with the community through events such as these. Their well-being is a central consideration in everything we do, and this mobile center has helped us drive this mission forward.”
Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as Pink October, is an annual international campaign that aims to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer and funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. The mobile center in Diriyah formed part of a larger effort across the Kingdom to boost understanding of the disease.
Women are the group most affected by breast cancer, globally and in Saudi Arabia. There is still work to be done to increase awareness of the disease among women in the Kingdom. DGDA played its part in improving this by arranging the presence of the mobile check-up center.
DGDA also has a broader role to play in promoting better economic and social outcomes for women. Tourism is one of the most inclusive sectors, spreading opportunity across all ages and communities, with global tourism employing more women than average, historically making up 54 percent of the workforce.
The past year-and-a-half has been a monumental challenge to global health, with breast cancer prevention among the areas affected due to people staying at home during the pandemic. Although there have been obstacles to screenings and early detection, the world is now rising to meet the challenge head-on. Diriyah is no exception and it is hoped that the mobile check-up centers help women in the local community avoid the harmful consequences of undetected breast cancer.
RIYADH: The Danish embassy, with the cooperation of the Danish Dairy Board and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, launched its the three-year program, Danish Organic Dairy in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. The program is intended to improve nutrition and public health in the Kingdom.
“It is about promoting organic products from Europe and Denmark. We’ve been exporting dairy products to the Middle East and especially to Saudi Arabia for many years,” Jørgen Christensen, CEO of the Danish Dairy Board, told Arab News.
Christensen said Denmark is one of the foremost producers of organic products in the world, “We’ve been growing in Denmark for many years,” he said. “Now we are focusing on exports, as we feel that there’s a growing demand for organic products around the world... And especially in this region.”
Troels Vensild, director of The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, said that the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Denmark in food production has been growing recently, adding, “Tomorrow, I will have bilateral meetings with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, where we will discuss organic certification and organic production.”
In his opening remarks, Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ole Moesby said that this campaign would lead to greater collaboration between both countries and affect the consumption of organic products in the Kingdom.
“I believe that this campaign addresses the ambitions of Saudi Arabia, as outlined in Vision 2030, including establishing a healthier and more varied diet for the fast-growing population, achieving sustainable development, and protecting the environment,” he said.
“In my opinion, the campaign also speaks to Saudi Arabian consumer trends. For example, when I go to supermarkets like Danube, I see a larger number of square meters dedicated to organic products,” he added.
According to Moesby, the market share of organic products in Denmark is the largest in the world and is growing annually.
“Today, 13 percent of all foods sold in Denmark are organic. Approximately 30 percent of the liquid milk consumed in Denmark is organic,” he said.
Moesby also pointed out that Denmark has more than seven dairy companies producing organic products, including Arla Foods, which offered samples of its products at the launch ceremony.