AquaChemie, a leading Regional chemical player, has declared expansion of its maufacturing footprint in KSA, by setting up a 20KTA MDEA plant in Sadara Plaschem Park, Jubail.
With licensing & technology tie-up with a large multinational, it would build one of the globally Safest, Sustainable, and Simulated for high + flexible product yield (with low energy), Alkyl Alkanolamines plant.
It would also blend formulated amines for bespoke gas treatment applicaiton for Aramco & fo exports to other GCC countries. It has secured the key raw material EO from Sadara; pending Ministry of Energy approval.
MDEA is one of critical chemicals required by Aramco and is currently being fully imported. Hence, it is a crucial project in KSA for Import substitution, Innovative technology absorption, Downstream product value creation, Local content & Saudization.
Planned investment of over 200 Million SAR, it should be onstream by Mid 2024. It certainly reflects true commitment towerds the Kingdom's "Vision 2030".