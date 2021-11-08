AquaChemie to Manufacture 20KTA Specialty MDEA in Saudi Arabia

Empowering local talents: AEC sponsors KSU student projects

For the 23rd consecutive year, the Advanced Electronics Company, a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company, sponsored the Best Graduation Project Award ceremony at King Saud University — College of Computer and Information Sciences and College of Engineering. The award aims to highlight the best graduation projects through which the students of both colleges provide practical technical solutions that can contribute to innovation, design, research, and building outstanding applied projects in technical fields that benefit society and the Kingdom.

AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam expressed his pride in supporting the awards, which he said further the company’s strategic goal of localizing and developing technology, and embody the wise leadership’s vision in achieving the interests of the Kingdom and its citizens. The awards are especially instrumental in supporting young minds and benefiting from their abilities and potential, he said.

In the race were 115 projects developed by students of the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering. These projects were reviewed and evaluated by a joint jury consisting of representatives from King Saud University and the AEC.

The design of an electroencephalography-based motor imagery classification won first place, and in second place came a smartphone application using eye-tracking technology for people with motor impairments, while a smart waste management project using the Internet of Things came in third.

In addition, Abdulrahman Al-Mutlaq, Faisal Al-Duwaihi, and Lamia Al-Thunayan won the Best Student Award. While students Noura Al-Muhaisen, Rima Al-Owaimer, Sarah Al-Abdul Salam and Sheikha Al-Najim won the Best Smartphone Application Idea Award.

“The company’s support for the Best Graduation Project Award at the College of Computer and Information Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering at King Saud University stems from AEC’s belief in the importance of motivation and encouragement, and that it is one of the most important factors in raising the level of individual and institutional performance. Thus, the government and institutions realized its positive impact at a Pan-Arab and global level on the quality of work, building competencies and supporting talents,” said CEO Al-Musallam.

“Sponsoring the awards comes as a continuation of the company’s contribution to its role in serving the local community, in a way that serves the goals of community development, and the preparation of national talents specialized in computer and information technology,” he added. AEC’s continued support to the award has resulted in several pioneering projects that enriched local talents and advanced the Kingdom’ technology sector.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC is a leader in the field of the electronics, technology, and manufacturing industries. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.