Journalists criticize Israeli army claim that no foreign media was in Gaza building

Smoke rising from the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City as it is destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, May 15, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Smoke rising from the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City as it is destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, May 15, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Journalists criticize Israeli army claim that no foreign media was in Gaza building

Smoke rising from the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City as it is destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, May 15, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Israeli forces bombed a building housing foreign media outlets in the Gaza Strip in May
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Journalists have criticized the Israeli army’s claim not to have known in advance that foreign media outlets had offices in a building it bombed in the Gaza Strip last May. 

Israel further claimed that the army only discovered that the Associated Press and Al Jazeera had offices in the Jalaa tower during the “knock on the roof” procedure, which is a small missile strike meant to warn the building’s occupants to evacuate before an imminent airstrike.

“Israel claims not to have known AP and Al Jazeera had offices in the building it destroyed yet it claimed it contained Hamas assets,” said Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

“We are asked to believe it had precise intel on Hamas, and no idea where journalists worked. AP worked there for 15 years,” he said.

 Kaamil Ahmed, a journalist for The Guardian, said: “The claims in Israeli media that Israeli military didn’t know media offices were in Gaza’s Al-Jalaa tower until they started bombing it don’t match up with a recording we have here.

“The owner told them in the first call that Al Jazeera and AP were in the tower.”

Al-Jalaa tower, which housed international media offices and residential apartments, was bombed by the Israeli army during its conflict with Hamas last May. 

Despite their claim, however, sources revealed that the Israeli army did in fact contact residents in the building, and some senior military officials were informed of the presence of foreign journalists and international media outlets.

“We literally have a recording where the first person they called in the tower, an hour before the strikes, told them AP and Jazeera were there,” said Joe Dyke, a senior investigator for Airwars. 

“For this @haaretzcom piece to be true you have to somehow believe the IDF had good enough intelligence to discover a secret Hamas research entity in a tower block but not enough intelligence to find the openly declared AP and Al Jazeera offices in the same building . . .” Dyke said.

Topics: media Israel Palestine Gaza Gaza war

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months

OSN Streaming to introduce new content every day for 2 months
  • “Always Fresh” is the first regional streaming campaign to have new movies and shows dropping every day
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN is rolling out a new campaign that is a first in the regional streaming industry, called “Always Fresh,” which guarantees to deliver new content every day in November and December.

62 percent of TV consumers struggle to find anything to watch, according to a 2017 PwC study. At the time, 55 percent of consumers said they are looking for a new TV series or movie to watch at least once per week.

A more recent study by PwC showed that 83 percent were pleased with their options. But, with more options and an increase in time spent screening content, viewers are experiencing “platform burnout” and are unsure of what to watch next. For example, 29 percent said they were often “frustrated” or “overwhelmed” by the array of choices on offer, and 31 percent said easy, personalized content recommendations would be a reason for staying with a streaming service, according to the same study.

“Viewers’ watching habits have changed in our new post-pandemic environment. Having spent months connected to streaming platforms, viewers’ appetites have reached a stage where they seek new, always-on fresh content,” said Nick Forward, Chief Digital & Content Officer at OSN.

These consumer preferences drove OSN to launch the new campaign, which will bring fresh content, including movies, shows, and Arabic originals, to the streaming platform every day.

The new line-up includes movies such as “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, “The Croods: A New Age,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Cage; American shows such as “Yellowstone,” season 2 of “The Great,” season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Hacks”; and Arabic and Turkish series such as “Thalath Qurush,” with 3 new episodes dropping every Wednesday, and the fourth season of “Al-Tufah-Al Haram.”

“We’ve curated a special selection of entertainment for our ‘Always Fresh’ campaign that will refresh viewers’ palates and excite them with our latest range of premium entertainment,” Forward said.

Topics: OSN

Related

Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 
Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 

