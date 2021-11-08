King Abdulaziz Foundation organizes historical writing workshop
The workshop aims to motivate Saudi authors to develop writing skills, benefit from facts, events, personalities and diverse stories from history, and to invest in literary work that combines history and creativity
RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) is hosting a third enrichment workshop focusing on the techniques involved in writing historical novels, enabling attendees to master and refine their approaches to historical writing.
As part of the foundation’s program (Our History’s Story), the workshop which will be held virtually over the course of three days, and will be presented by English historical fiction author and novelist Emma Darwin, with the participation of a group of Saudi novel writers.
The crafted workshop will address the topics through theoretical and practical sessions, as well as direct discussions between attendees and specialists.
Since its inception in 1972, The King Abdulaziz Foundation’s mission is to serve the history of the Kingdom, its geography and intellectual literature, and to collect and clarify various historical sources and documents related to the Kingdom, the Arabian Peninsula and Islam.
Visitors see AlUla in new light during nighttime tours
Ancient monuments illuminated as part of 4-week Hegra After Dark program
Updated 09 November 2021
AMEERA ABID
AlUla: Visitors to the ancient sites of AlUla are being offered the chance to see the Saudi destination in a whole new light — through a series of illuminated nighttime tours.
Tourism chiefs at the UNESCO World Heritage Site have launched a four-week program titled Hegra After Dark, allowing visits to some of the area’s most significant monuments.
The Royal Commission for AlUla came up with the idea for the star-lit trips while conducting tourist research during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown period.
Andrew Hall, the commission’s executive director for site and asset management, told Arab News: “COVID-19 has affected us in the past year. We have learned a lot about the sites over that time, and also learned that people like to visit places at night.
“I think this is the first time we have activated it on a major scale, especially at Hegra. People get a different feeling of the place, and it is part of a strategy to attract people back for second visits.”
As part of the Awaken the Senses attraction, up to 3,000 battery operated candle lights have been set up around the tomb at Hegra to give onlookers a fresh perspective on the historic site.
Hall said: “Awaken the Senses is a way to visit, relax, and enjoy the ambiance in a beautifully lit-up place. The lights create a wonderful atmosphere; we don’t do heavy explanations or anything like that, we just want it to be a place of contemplation.”
By illuminating the heritage sites, officials hope to heighten the natural senses of visitors, helping them to experience what it must have like living there for the ancient Nabataeans.
Tourists arriving after sunset are greeted by people dressed in traditional clothing before going on to explore the grounds and then being served with warm Nabataean drinks made from locally grown ingredients.
Khulood Ahmad, a journalist visiting the site, said she had noticed a big difference from her previous trip to AlUla in 2018.
“It is very different from how you would see it during the daytime. The best way I can describe these sites at night is by saying that they are poetic. The weather made the experience so much better,” she added.
To add to the atmosphere, actors also perform a play about Nabataean history and the reign of Queen Shaqilat, a warrior empress, telling how the land and its people became prosperous as migrants were drawn to the oasis from other countries.
Battle scenes are also re-enacted, and visitors are led to Al-Farid Palace where they learn about the importance of the stars and night sky to the Nabataeans.
“It has come a long way and I can really see the effort put into every single detail of AlUla, from the hotels and food to the sites. I can also see the amazing opportunities on the horizon for the people of AlUla.
“It brings me joy to see the openness in AlUla that will give the locals a chance to show their land,” Ahmad said.
RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Charity Foundation for the Care of Orphans (Ekhaa).
The agreement, which falls under the framework of the commission’s social responsibility to increase economic development with social impact in the field of culinary arts, was inked in the presence of Mayada Badr, chief executive officer of the commission, and Saleh bin Khalif Al-Dahmashi, Ekhaa’s secretary-general.
Under the terms of the MoU, both organizations will work together to enable orphans with special circumstances to benefit from services provided by the commission.
It also highlighted plans for qualified students to take part in commission scholarship programs, training sessions, and workshops, to help develop their careers in the culinary arts. The commission falls under the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s umbrella.
Saudi Arabia gears up to host world’s largest camel fest
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host its sixth year of the world’s biggest camel festival, drawing camel owners from around the world.
The camel festival, which will continue for 40 days, is scheduled to start on Dec. 1 in Riyadh, bringing together camel owners from the Gulf, the US, France, Russia and the Kingdom, according to SPA.
The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival is an annual international cultural, economic, sports and entertainment event organized by the Saudi Camel Club.
About 33,000 camel owners are expected to participate in the festival this year, which will be located in an area of 32 sq. km. north of Riyadh.
The carnival is a destination for tourists from across the world with more than 100,000 visits a day, SPA reported.
Participants will compete in 19 different categories with the aim of winning the grand prize of more than SR250 million ($66 million).
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has recorded 1.4 million camels across the Kingdom.
In previous years, the festival has included activities such as racing, best-looking camel awards, auctions and camel training.
In 2019, the festival featured its first Saudi female competitor, Princess Sirene bint Abdulrahman.
Initiatives such as the festival represent an important part of the camel club’s efforts to build on the Kingdom’s rich history and culture and showcase the importance of camels in Saudi Arabia’s heritage.
OIC backs Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Event to ‘embody Saudi entrepreneurship and status’
Updated 09 November 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has stressed the organization’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Dr. Al-Othaimeen said: “Hosting Expo 2030 in Saudi Arabia will be a coronation for the big exerted efforts to realize Saudi Vision 2030 and a real view of its products and outcomes.”
He said that the Kingdom has the “necessary potential and capabilities” to host a distinguished and historic edition of the international event, especially considering that Saudi Arabia is “a global destination and a land where cultures and civilizations meet.”
He added that the Kingdom has in the past succeeded in hosting major international summits and events, whether virtually or in person.
The secretary-general noted that the Kingdom’s hosting of Expo 2030 will offer an opportunity for the world to “benefit from the Saudi experiment in making qualitative leaps in all sectors.”
He added that the event “embodies the entrepreneurship and status of Saudi Arabia” as headquarters of the OIC and a major investment and economic destination, in addition to the Kingdom being among top developed countries in the field of artificial intelligence, among others.
Dr. Al-Othaimeen said that the Saudi citizen has a lot to offer at the event in terms of technology, international cooperation, economics, commerce, arts, culture and science, in light of the support of the Saudi leadership.
In October, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that Riyadh has submitted a formal request to host the mega event.
The theme proposed by the Kingdom is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”
In a letter to the World Expo’s organizing body, Bureau International des Expositions, the crown prince said: “We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action.
“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change.”
Prince Mohammed highlighted that “the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
The Saudi Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism and was launched by the crown prince in 2016.
Who’s Who: Abdulrahman A. Alolayan, CEO of Dammam Biotech Valley
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News
Abdulrahman A. Alolayan is the CEO of Dammam Biotech Valley.
He is also the CEO of Taibah Valley, an emerging tech hub for blockchain, AI and IoT that he founded in 2018.
He sits on several boards and committees, including Riyadh Techno Valley and the Princess Nourah University Investment Committee. He has been a board member at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University since August 2021 and on the advisory board at Wethaq Capital Markets since November 2020.
He is also a senior consultant at the Saudi Business Center and has led several initiatives to boost industries in Saudi Arabia. His investment and business experience is a combination of theory and practice.
He served as executive assistant VP for Business and Innovation and Investment Endowment Director at Taibah University from March 2017 to December 2020.
He held the position of consultant at the Ministry of Tourism from April 2018 to December 2019. He worked on two major projects: the King Salman Science Oasis, a live museum that presents scientific experiments in an engaging way for youth, and the Noble Qur’an Oasis.
Fascinated by the evolution of business, innovation, and investment, he has ventured into various fields to achieve positive changes on businesses and people’s lives, where he aims to bring meaning through facilitation and simplification. He is passionate about investment innovation, watching documentaries and engaging in intellectual conversations. He has collaborated with governmental organizations, such as the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, to develop national e-commerce platforms for a wide variety of crops and products.
Alolayan holds a Ph.D. degree in Business Administration and is a faculty member at King Saud University, College of Business Administration. His research interests include investment, entrepreneurship and strategic management. He has presented several papers at different conferences such as USASBE, EAM, and ICSB.