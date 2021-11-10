You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters
Short Url

https://arab.news/gq72j

Updated 10 November 2021
AP

Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters
Updated 10 November 2021
AP

DUBAI: A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran was free in open water Wednesday, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman early Wednesday, data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed. The vessel appeared anchored there, but there was no information about its crew.
Shahrokh Nazemi, a spokesperson for Iran's mission to the United Nations, told the AP on Wednesday that “Sothys left Iranian waters last night after transferring the oil.”
Vietnamese officials could not be reached for comment, though its officials earlier acknowledged trying to obtain more information about the seizure from Iran.
The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. U.S. forces had monitored the seizure but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.
Iran later celebrated its capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The Sothys had been on the radar of United Against a Nuclear Iran, a New York-based advocacy group long suspicious of the Islamic Republic. In a letter dated Oct. 11 addressed to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the group said its analysis of satellite photos showed the Sothys received a ship-to-ship transfer of oil in June from an oil tanker called the Oman Pride.
The U.S. Treasury identified the Oman Pride in August as being used to transport Iranian oil as part of a smuggling scheme to enrich the Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force. That Iranian oil ends up being sold into East Asia, the Treasury alleged, without identifying a specific country.
Iran’s seizure of the Sothys would be the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil the Gulf of Oman, which sits near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil passes.
The U.S. Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members earlier this year. Just a few months ago, Iranian hijackers stormed and briefly captured a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker off the United Arab Emirates.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

Topics: Oil tankers Iran

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
  • The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mashreqbank, Dubai’s third-biggest bank, will pay $100 million to settle allegations that it violated US sanctions by illegally processing more than $4 billion of payments tied to Sudan, Bloomberg reported citing a New York financial regulator.

As part of the accord, the bank will provide a report on its anti-money laundering policies and procedures to the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), which acknowledged the bank’s “substantial cooperation".

“Mashreq is committed to complying with all laws and regulations governing our industry and has been fully cooperating with its government regulators on this matter,” a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank.  

The transactions to Sudan were processed by the bank from 2005 to 2014. The oldest privately owned lender in the UAE instructed employees to leave out key details in messages sent between banks that would have linked the transactions, according to a consent order with DFS. 

This prevented other bank's compliance departments from detecting them, which could have triggered alerts or asset freezes, DFS said.

Mashreqbank closed all US dollar accounts held by Sudanese banks after news in 2009 about putting a Swiss bank used by Mashreq under investigation. 

The Dubai lender still didn’t disclose the prohibited transactions to New York’s regulator, as required by regulations, until 2015, DFS said. From 2010 to 2014, Mashreq’s New York Branch processed another $2.5 million in Sudan-related payments.


The US imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997 for supporting international terrorism and human rights abuses. 

Topics: Dubai UAE Banks US sanctions South Sudan

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

GLASGOW: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says no particular energy source should be shunned.

He said the global player should be conscious of the least developed countries while pursuing the Paris Agreement goals.

Topics: COP26

Related

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
World
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
  • Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation
Updated 33 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation, covering urban consumer price, decreased to 6.3 percent on an annual basis in October from an annual rate of 6.6 percent in September, CAPMAS, the country’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.  

The decrease in headline inflation is attributed to a weaker non-food inflation, which fell to 3.7 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent year-on-year in September. 

Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation. 

Topics: Inflation Egypt

Related

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022
Business & Economy
Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Roger Baird

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Roger Baird

LONDON: Rolls-Royce is set to work alongside the UK government to develop a fleet of small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner energy.

The UK engineering firm said in a statement it had created a Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor unit, following £195 million ($264 million) of cash from US energy company Exelon and privately-held BNF Resources UK over three years.

The remaining £210 million of funding comes from government research grants.

A single Rolls-Royce small power station will cover the space of two football pitches, one-tenth of the size of a conventional nuclear energy plant, and power around one million homes.

The new company plans to create up to 40,000 jobs by 2050.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs the move, which falls in line with his ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’, released last year.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence.”

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East added the new unit was “one of the ways that Rolls-Royce is meeting the need to ensure the UK continues to develop innovative ways to tackle the global threat of climate change”.

The new unit could build up to 16 reactors across the UK for £2 billion each, reported the BBC.

This is less than the £20 billion each for the larger plant under construction at Hinkley Point in Somerset and at its sister site at Sizewell in Suffolk, which is yet to be approved.

Rolls-Royce added that it “is engaging with export customers across many continents who need this technology to meet their own net-zero commitments”.

Other countries in the West, the US and France, are also developing small nuclear plants for use in their domestic markets and abroad – a challenge to China, which is a leader in exporting nuclear power stations around the world.

Topics: Rolls-Royce nuclear power

Related

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
Business & Economy
Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030

Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa

Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa

Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa
  • The partnership will increase support and security for SMEs and shoppers across the region
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East consumer goods marketplace, noon.com, signed today a five-year partnership with Visa, the digital payment company. 

The partnership will increase support and security for SMEs and shoppers across the region through faster payouts and co-marketing support, Noon said in a statement. 

“According to our 2021 Small Business Recovery study, the majority of SMBs we surveyed believe digital payments are important for their recovery, making it more crucial than ever that we expand their access to the digital economy,” Visa’s general manager for UAE, Shahebaz Khan, said.

“Through our partnership with noon, we will help more small businesses adapt to our increasingly digital world, and at the same time deliver the innovative and secure digital payment experiences more consumers seek,” he added. 

Topics: Noon.com Online business e-commerce small business retail e-retailer

Related

PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push

Latest updates

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.