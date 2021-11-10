You are here

Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline

Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline
US oil trading hub in Cushing (Getty)
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline

Oil rises on surprise US crude stockpile decline
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near-term travel demand picked up with COVID-19 pandemic curbs easing.

Brent crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $85.10 a barrel by 07:16 Riyadh time, after rising 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $84.24 a barrel, adding to Tuesday's 2.7 percent gain.

Both benchmarks closed at their highest since Oct. 26 on Tuesday, supported by tightening global oil inventories during the past several months, and the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute reinforcing the view that supply remains constrained.

According to market sources, API data showed US crude stocks declined by 2.5 million barrels for the week to Nov. 5, defying analysts' estimates for a 2.1 million build in crude stocks in a Reuters poll.

“Supplies are tight with OPEC sticking to its guns,” Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures in Singapore said, referring to the recent agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to maintain an output growth of 400,000 barrels per day in December.

Growing air travel is also supporting oil demand, he said.

“I still see a bull charging on; it might be taking a break now, but (if there’s) any small spark, it might just continue its march,” Sandu said.

The market will be awaiting weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday to see whether it confirms the drawdown in crude stocks.

Further underpinning the view the market remains tight, trading giant Vitol Group's CEO Russell Hardy said on Tuesday that oil demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels and that the first quarter of 2022 could see demand exceed 2019 levels.

“The possibility of a spike to $100 per barrel is clearly there,” Hardy told the Reuters Commodities Summit.

Market gains on Tuesday were mainly driven by a short-term outlook from the EIA, which projected gasoline prices would fall over the next few months.

That was a key factor US President Joe Biden had been watching to determine whether to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid concern over recent soaring gasoline prices.

“The EIA report ... does curb concerns that the US will release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
  • The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell is currently committed to exploring in Africa for hydrocarbons and doing so fits the company's purpose, its exploration manager for deepwater Africa Benjamin Mee said on Wednesday at an industry event.


More than 80 percent of Shell's exploration will be focused on core positions with an emphasis on deepwater and the company plans to spend about $1.5 billion per year on upstream exploration, Mee added.


The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025.

Topics: Shell hydrocarbon

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
  • The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank
Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mashreqbank, Dubai’s third-biggest bank, will pay $100 million to settle allegations that it violated US sanctions by illegally processing more than $4 billion of payments tied to Sudan, Bloomberg reported citing a New York financial regulator.

As part of the accord, the bank will provide a report on its anti-money laundering policies and procedures to the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), which acknowledged the bank’s “substantial cooperation".

“Mashreq is committed to complying with all laws and regulations governing our industry and has been fully cooperating with its government regulators on this matter,” a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank.  

The transactions to Sudan were processed by the bank from 2005 to 2014. The oldest privately owned lender in the UAE instructed employees to leave out key details in messages sent between banks that would have linked the transactions, according to a consent order with DFS. 

This prevented other bank's compliance departments from detecting them, which could have triggered alerts or asset freezes, DFS said.

Mashreqbank closed all US dollar accounts held by Sudanese banks after news in 2009 about putting a Swiss bank used by Mashreq under investigation. 

The Dubai lender still didn’t disclose the prohibited transactions to New York’s regulator, as required by regulations, until 2015, DFS said. From 2010 to 2014, Mashreq’s New York Branch processed another $2.5 million in Sudan-related payments.


The US imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997 for supporting international terrorism and human rights abuses. 

Topics: Dubai UAE Banks US sanctions South Sudan

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

GLASGOW: Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the UN climate summit in Scotland on Wednesday that international efforts to combat climate change should not undermine global energy security or shun any particular energy source.

He stressed the need to recognize the diversity of solutions to fight climate change. Prince Abdulaziz called for a global response to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The energy minister said Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to protect the environment.

 

 

Topics: COP26

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
  • Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation, covering urban consumer price, decreased to 6.3 percent on an annual basis in October from an annual rate of 6.6 percent in September, CAPMAS, the country’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.  

The decrease in headline inflation is attributed to a weaker non-food inflation, which fell to 3.7 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent year-on-year in September. 

Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation. 

Topics: Inflation Egypt

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 10 November 2021
Roger Baird

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 10 November 2021
Roger Baird

LONDON: Rolls-Royce is set to work alongside the UK government to develop a fleet of small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner energy.

The UK engineering firm said in a statement it had created a Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor unit, following £195 million ($264 million) of cash from US energy company Exelon and privately-held BNF Resources UK over three years.

The remaining £210 million of funding comes from government research grants.

A single Rolls-Royce small power station will cover the space of two football pitches, one-tenth of the size of a conventional nuclear energy plant, and power around one million homes.

The new company plans to create up to 40,000 jobs by 2050.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs the move, which falls in line with his ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’, released last year.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence.”

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East added the new unit was “one of the ways that Rolls-Royce is meeting the need to ensure the UK continues to develop innovative ways to tackle the global threat of climate change”.

The new unit could build up to 16 reactors across the UK for £2 billion each, reported the BBC.

This is less than the £20 billion each for the larger plant under construction at Hinkley Point in Somerset and at its sister site at Sizewell in Suffolk, which is yet to be approved.

Rolls-Royce added that it “is engaging with export customers across many continents who need this technology to meet their own net-zero commitments”.

Other countries in the West, the US and France, are also developing small nuclear plants for use in their domestic markets and abroad – a challenge to China, which is a leader in exporting nuclear power stations around the world.

Topics: Rolls-Royce nuclear power

