Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Noon.com signs a 5-year partnership with Visa
  • The partnership will increase support and security for SMEs and shoppers across the region
Arab News

Middle East consumer goods marketplace, noon.com, signed today a five-year partnership with Visa, the digital payment company. 

The partnership will increase support and security for SMEs and shoppers across the region through faster payouts and co-marketing support, Noon said in a statement. 

“According to our 2021 Small Business Recovery study, the majority of SMBs we surveyed believe digital payments are important for their recovery, making it more crucial than ever that we expand their access to the digital economy,” Visa’s general manager for UAE, Shahebaz Khan, said.

“Through our partnership with noon, we will help more small businesses adapt to our increasingly digital world, and at the same time deliver the innovative and secure digital payment experiences more consumers seek,” he added. 

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Co.’s merger request
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Wednesday approved the request of Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to merge with Al-Ahli Takaful Co., Tadawul reported.

The merger will raise the cooperative insurance firm’s capital to SR638 million ($170.2 million) through a securities exchange offer.

Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 
RIYADH: Food manufacturer Halwani Bros Company has appointed Abdulaziz M. Yamani as chairman of the board and Abdullah I. Al-Howaish as the vice chairman.

The company made the announcement in a filing to Tadawul, and also confirmed a new managing director, board’s secretary, and representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Tadawul Group. 

Members of the board of directors were elected for its new terms, which started on Nov. 7 for three years, ending on Nov. 6, 2024.

Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

US consumer prices leap in October, jobless claims fall again: Economic wrap
Consumer prices in the United States rose significantly by a yearly rate of 6.2 percent in October, climbing from the previous month’s 5.4 percent, the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

This is the highest rate since November 1990 and was partly driven by sky-rocketing energy costs, which increased by 30 percent. Particularly, the costs of gasoline soared by 49.6 percent.

Prices of food also rose by 5.3 percent while new vehicles now cost 9.8 percent more compared to last year’s October.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate reached 0.9 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month and was also fuelled by jumps in food and energy prices.

However, even when the effects of food and energy prices are removed, the annual rise in consumer prices still reached 4.6 percent in October.

Meanwhile, the number of initial jobless claims in the US fell once more to reach 267,000 claims for the week ending on 6 November, edging down from the previous week’s 271,000 claims, data from the US Department of Labor showed.

This is the lowest level since 14 March 2020.

Brazil’s inflation

Brazil's annual inflation rate grew slightly to 10.7 percent in October compared to 10.3 percent in September, official data showed. 

This was the highest reading since January 2016. The rebound in the economy, supply chain disruptions, a weaker currency and droughts contributed to the rising inflationary pressures.

Transportation costs surged annually by 19.6 percent while prices of housing and utilities went up by 14.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation increased to 1.25 percent in October compared to 1.16 percent in the prior month.

Italy’s industrial production 

Italy's industrial production increased by a monthly rate of 0.1 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month, according to the country’s official statistics agency. 

Industrial production of consumer goods jumped by a month-on-month rate of 3.3 percent while output of the energy sector went up by 1.3 percent.

On the other hand, production of capital goods fell by 1 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production went up by 4.4 percent in September, following August’s 0.1 percent decline.

Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Coffee-machine maker loses patent breach claim against Danube Company
JEDDAH: Danube Co. for Foodstuffs and Commodities has won a court battle over claims by an electric coffee-maker machine company it had violated a patent.

Arab Dalla was claiming compensation of SR124.13 million ($33.10 million), in addition to SR300,000 for attorney fees, according to Argaam.

However, the Jeddah Commercial Court dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday. 

BinDawood Holding company, which owns Danube Co., made the announcement in a filing to the Tadawul. 

Updated 47 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

World needs a market for carbon offsets to reach climate change goals, says leading energy economist
  • Increasing net-zero commitments is raising a “huge and widely under-appreciated problem”, says top economist
RIYADH: The COP26 gathering of world leaders in Glasgow that ends on Saturday should focus on the creation of a viable market in carbon “offsets” in order to help the world reach carbon neutrality goals, according to one of the leading experts on energy economics.

Christof Ruehl, former chief economist for BP — now a senior research scholar at the Centre for Global Energy Policy at New York’s Columbia University — told Arab News that increasing commitments to net-zero deadlines raised a “huge and widely under-appreciated problem” for energy policymakers.

“We already know that, without fundamental technological breakthroughs, it will be in very many cases impossible to realize these decarbonisation pledges without deploying offsets — measures which reduce carbon emissions or take carbon out of the atmosphere — elsewhere. Yet there is no market for these offsets, no globally accepted certification, and no regulatory standard,” he said.

“The desperate need for offsets which I see coming risks to create fraud at an unprecedented scale, bigger even than in the (much more limited) European experience a few years back. This has the potential to undermine not only existing decarbonisation pledges but also other efforts at global coordination,” he added.

Saudi Arabia recently committed to net zero by 2060 as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, and earlier this year announced it was to launch a voluntary exchange for carbon offset trading in a plan backed by its sovereign Public Investment Fund and the Tadawul stock market.

Ruehl — responding to a survey organized by Arab News among leading energy experts ahead of both the Glasgow meeting and the G20 talks on climate in Italy that ended in late October — pointed to other challenges faced at the COP26 gathering, especially in relation to the nationally determined contributions set by countries as targets to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

“There may be agreements by some countries to raise NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), but this does not mean that these targets are in any way binding, enforceable or realistic. For some countries could be cynical and say the more promises proliferate today, the easier it will be to collectively break them later,” Ruehl said.

He took a skeptical view on the prospects for progress at the Glasgow meeting.

Ruehl said: “COP26 is supposed to further consolidate national commitments and hence global alignment behind a pathway which eventually would allow the world to reach the Paris target of a 1.5 degree Celsius average global temperature rise.

“Given the way this target is calculated, this would require a tightening of national development goals; progress on establishing an international carbon price; and rules to regulate the greenhouse gas ‘offsets’ without which we will fail to reach our more ambitious decarbonisation targets.

“Except on the first point, limited to non-binding promises, I do not see much progress on the cards,” Ruehl said.

