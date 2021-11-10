You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cg9zb

Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
  • Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation, covering urban consumer price, decreased to 6.3 percent on an annual basis in October from an annual rate of 6.6 percent in September, CAPMAS, the country’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.  

The decrease in headline inflation is attributed to a weaker non-food inflation, which fell to 3.7 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent year-on-year in September. 

Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation. 

Topics: Inflation Egypt

Related

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022
Business & Economy
Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

Russia signals accepting crypto mining as legal activity: Crypto wrap

Russia signals accepting crypto mining as legal activity: Crypto wrap
Updated 13 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Russia signals accepting crypto mining as legal activity: Crypto wrap

Russia signals accepting crypto mining as legal activity: Crypto wrap
Updated 13 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The Russian government has signaled its willingness to recognize cryptocurrency mining as a legal entrepreneurial activity and tax it accordingly.

Officials believe the regulatory move will benefit both the state and the crypto industry.

The sector remains unregulated, the Russian Ministry of Finance has recently acknowledged in comments to the local press.

The industry is expanding in Russia, which is rich in energy resources and ranks first among global destinations in terms of share of the global hashrate.

Mining should be regulated precisely as an entrepreneurial activity as it fits in the legal definition provided in the Civil Code, according to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

It emphasized this would allow the government to tax miners’ revenue and increase budget receipts.

“This is exactly an area in which the state can benefit in the form of taxes, and people can legalize their income, big business is also becoming more and more interested in this,” Alexey Minaev, deputy director of the ministry’s Digital Economy Development Department told a Russian daily.

 

Coinbase trading volumes 

US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. reported a nearly 30 percent fall in the third quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes fell to $327 billion in the second quarter from $462 billion and Bitcoin trading comprised 19 percent, down from 24 percent last quarter.

The company’s shares tumbled 13 percent in trading after the bell. Total revenue fell to $1.31 billion from $2.23 billion in the prior quarter, also missing estimates of $1.57 billion.

“A little bit less concerned about what's the recent rally; recent growth is becoming less of a speculative thing,” Coinbase CEO said.

Mastercard credit

Mastercard has announced that it has partnered with three crypto service providers across the Asia Pacific region to launch the region’s first crypto-linked payment cards.

The three partners are Amber Group, Bitkub in Thailand, and Coinjar in Australia. Through this partnership, they will launch Mastercard payment cards funded with cryptocurrency.

“For the first time, consumers and businesses in the Asia Pacific region will be able to apply for crypto-linked Mastercard credit, debit or prepaid cards,” Mastercard reported.

This announcement comes at a time when interest in cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high across the region.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.79 percent to $68,312 at 6:16 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $4,852, up 1.25 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: cryptocurrency Russia bitcoin Mastercard

Related

Update Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time
Business & Economy
Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’

Saudi energy minister blasts COP26 ‘lies’
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman defends Saudi track record in combating ‘universal phenomenon’ of climate change
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Saudi energy minister hit out on Wednesday at “lies” and “fabrications” over the Kingdom’s stance at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

After a speech in which he strongly defended Saudi Arabia’s track record in combating global warming, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was asked about “serious allegations” that the Kingdom had been blocking negotiations at the meeting.

He replied: “These are not serious allegations, these are fabricated allegations.” Asked if the allegations amounted to lies, he said: “Absolutely.”

Greenpeace, the environmental activist group with a history of animosity toward the Kingdom, made unsubstantiated claims this week that Saudi negotiators had obstructed progress at key meetings in Glasgow. Saudi negotiators have told Arab News the claims were “baseless and inaccurate.”

In his COP26 speech, a defiant Prince Abdulaziz mounted a plea for an unbiased and objective assessment of possible solutions to the urgent issue of global warming. The world was facing a “universal phenomenon” that required “an international, shared and effective response,” he said. “That response should address three main pillars: Energy security, economic development for the benefit of humanity, and climate change. All of these pillars must be addressed in a holistic manner, without compromising one for the sake of another.

“It is imperative that we recognize the diversity of climate solutions, and the importance of emissions reduction as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, without any bias toward or against any particular source of energy.”

The Kingdom had taken radical steps in the past month to address climate change issues at home and internationally, Prince Abdulaziz said, with key 53 initiatives at a projected cost of $185 billion.

He said the Kingdom shared the view that efforts had to be renewed to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, but “we all should keep in mind the principle of shared, yet distinct, responsibilities among different countries.

“Equally, we should all be conscious of the special circumstances of the less developed countries, and we should work together to help these countries mitigate the impact of climate change policies, without compromising their sustainable development.”

The Saudi Green Initiative and the broader Middle East Green Initiative aim to reduce regional emissions by more than 10 per cent of the total, a disproportionate amount given relatively small populations and economies in global terms.

The Kingdom has more than doubled the targets for emission reduction in the past decade, and set a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2060 — faster than some much bigger energy economies — via the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy.

Other initiatives include phasing out oil from domestic energy generation, billions of dollars of investment in renewable and alternative fuels such as solar and hydrogen, and a global campaign to provide clean cooking fuel to more than 750 million people around the world.

“This will help ensure that the Kingdom maintains and enhances its leadership role in promoting the security and stability of energy markets,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Topics: COP26

Related

Breaking News Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is committed to global energy markets stability while lowering emissions
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is committed to global energy markets stability while lowering emissions
Saudi TRSDC becomes world's largest tourism site with renewable energy after deal with ACWA-led consortium
Saudi TRSDC becomes world's largest tourism site with renewable energy after deal with ACWA-led consortium

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request

CMA accepts Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance’s merger request
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Wednesday approved the request of Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to merge with Al-Ahli Takaful Co., Tadawul reported.

The merger will raise the cooperative insurance firm’s capital to SR638 million ($170.2 million) through a securities exchange offer.

Topics: merger CMA Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 

Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food manufacturer Halwani Bros Company has appointed Abdulaziz M. Yamani as chairman of the board and Abdullah I. Al-Howaish as the vice chairman.

The company made the announcement in a filing to Tadawul, and also confirmed a new managing director, board’s secretary, and representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Tadawul Group. 

Members of the board of directors were elected for its new terms, which started on Nov. 7 for three years, ending on Nov. 6, 2024.

Topics: Halwani Brothers Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi Tadawul Group plans to raise $1bn from IPO: CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul Group plans to raise $1bn from IPO: CNBC Arabia
Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities
Sport
Al-Nassr board of directors disbanded over club operating irregularities

US consumer prices leap in October, jobless claims fall again: Economic wrap

US consumer prices leap in October, jobless claims fall again: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

US consumer prices leap in October, jobless claims fall again: Economic wrap

US consumer prices leap in October, jobless claims fall again: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

Consumer prices in the United States rose significantly by a yearly rate of 6.2 percent in October, climbing from the previous month’s 5.4 percent, the country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

This is the highest rate since November 1990 and was partly driven by sky-rocketing energy costs, which increased by 30 percent. Particularly, the costs of gasoline soared by 49.6 percent.

Prices of food also rose by 5.3 percent while new vehicles now cost 9.8 percent more compared to last year’s October.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate reached 0.9 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month and was also fuelled by jumps in food and energy prices.

However, even when the effects of food and energy prices are removed, the annual rise in consumer prices still reached 4.6 percent in October.

Meanwhile, the number of initial jobless claims in the US fell once more to reach 267,000 claims for the week ending on 6 November, edging down from the previous week’s 271,000 claims, data from the US Department of Labor showed.

This is the lowest level since 14 March 2020.

Brazil’s inflation

Brazil's annual inflation rate grew slightly to 10.7 percent in October compared to 10.3 percent in September, official data showed. 

This was the highest reading since January 2016. The rebound in the economy, supply chain disruptions, a weaker currency and droughts contributed to the rising inflationary pressures.

Transportation costs surged annually by 19.6 percent while prices of housing and utilities went up by 14.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation increased to 1.25 percent in October compared to 1.16 percent in the prior month.

Italy’s industrial production 

Italy's industrial production increased by a monthly rate of 0.1 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month, according to the country’s official statistics agency. 

Industrial production of consumer goods jumped by a month-on-month rate of 3.3 percent while output of the energy sector went up by 1.3 percent.

On the other hand, production of capital goods fell by 1 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production went up by 4.4 percent in September, following August’s 0.1 percent decline.

Topics: Economic Wrap US inflation

Related

China's consumer and producer prices go up; Egypt's inflation eases slightly: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
China's consumer and producer prices go up; Egypt's inflation eases slightly: Economic wrap
Dubai’s non-oil sector conditions up by highest rate in 2 years; US producer prices continue to rise: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Dubai’s non-oil sector conditions up by highest rate in 2 years; US producer prices continue to rise: Economic wrap

Latest updates

Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
Russian charter flights to Egypt resort areas resume after 6-year hiatus
Russian charter flights to Egypt resort areas resume after 6-year hiatus
‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general
‘Too soon’ to say if West defeated in Afghanistan: Britain’s top general
US, Egypt conclude strategic dialogue
US, Egypt conclude strategic dialogue
Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap
Russia likely to declare cryptomining legal: Crypto wrap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.