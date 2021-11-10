Halwani Brothers appoints new chairman, vice chairman 

You are here

(Halawani Brothers)
Updated 10 November 2021
RIYADH: Food manufacturer Halwani Bros Company has appointed Abdulaziz M. Yamani as chairman of the board and Abdullah I. Al-Howaish as the vice chairman.

The company made the announcement in a filing to Tadawul, and also confirmed a new managing director, board’s secretary, and representatives of the company to the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Tadawul Group. 

Members of the board of directors were elected for its new terms, which started on Nov. 7 for three years, ending on Nov. 6, 2024.

