GCC-based tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia

Immensa, currently headquartered in Dubai (supplied)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: GCC-based tech startup Immensa has successfully raised $7 million in a Series A round, MAGNiTT reported.

Prominent investors participated in the fund, including Shorooq Partners, Venture Souq, and Green Coast Investments.

Immensa will use its funding to expand the firm’s capabilities in Saudi Arabia with a view to using it as a launchpad to target international markets. 

The funding round was structured by Gate Capital and led by Energy Capital Group (ECG), and Al Turki Ventures.

Founded in 2016, Immensa leverages additive manufacturing (“AM”) to take physical spare parts and dematerialize them into the digital, on-demand world. It operates in Saudi Arabia and UAE and serves clients in the GCC and across the global market.

The sector’s size is projected to reach around $52 billion by 2026, growing from $15 billion in 2020, MAGNiTT said.

OPEC says high energy prices to dampen Q4 demand

OPEC says high energy prices to dampen Q4 demand
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC says high energy prices to dampen Q4 demand

OPEC says high energy prices to dampen Q4 demand
  • Oil prices have surged this year to a three-year high above $86 a barrel as OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, gradually ramp up supplies and as demand recovers from the pandemic. Natural gas and coal prices have also soared.
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to high energy prices, although the group stuck to its prediction of robust growth to above pre-pandemic rates in 2022.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report it expects oil demand to average 99.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 330,000 bpd from last month's forecast.
Oil prices have surged this year to a three-year high above $86 a barrel as OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, gradually ramp up supplies and as demand recovers from the pandemic. Natural gas and coal prices have also soared.
OPEC also said it expects world oil demand growth of 4.15 million bpd next year, unchanged from last month, which will push world consumption above 2019 levels. 

Abdul Latif Jameel family wealth up by $11.5bn after Rivian's IPO

Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abdul Latif Jameel family, who own dealerships of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has increased its wealth by $11.5 billion, after US electric vehicle maker Rivian surged on its trading debut.

Jeddah-based Abdul Latif Jameel group invested $303 million, almost 114 million shares, according to the sale prospectus, Bloomberg reported.

The stake puts Abdul Latif Jameel alongside Amazon and Ford on the Rivian share register.

Rivian ended its first day with an estimated value of $88 billion.

Shares in its IPO were priced at $78 to raise about $11.9 billion, which is the sixth largest haul on a U.S. exchange, Bloomberg added.

Crypto forbidden for Muslims, Indonesia’s National Religious Council Rules

Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Using crypto assets as currency is prohibited for Muslims, according to Indonesia’s council of religious leaders.

The National Ulema Council, (MUI) has deemed cryptocurrency as forbidden as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, head of religious decrees, said on Thursday after the council held an expert hearing, Bloomberg reported.

If cryptocurrency as a commodity or digital asset can abide by Shariah's tenets and can show a clear benefit, then it can be traded, he added.

While the decision does not mean that all cryptocurrency trading in Indonesia will be halted, the decree may deter Muslims from investing in the assets and make local institutions reconsider issuing crypto assets.

The Bank of Indonesia has also been considering issuing a central bank digital currency, and no decision has been announced yet.

ADIA-backed GoTo Group raises more than $1.3bn ahead of IPO

Updated 11 November 2021
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Jakarta-based GoTo Group, the Abu Dhabi-backed ecommerce and ride hailing business, has raised more than $1.3 billion ahead of its IPO.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Avanda Investment Management, Fidelity International and Google were among the investors in the raise, according to Bloomberg and a company statement on Thursday.

The firm was established this year by the merger of the two most valuable internet startups in Indonesia, ride-hailing app Gojek and ecommerce firm PT Tokopedia. 

The group aims to raise around $2 billion at a valuation of $25 billion to $30 billion ahead of its IPO in Indonesia. It is also expected to be enlisted in the US, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are advising GoTo on the fundraising, while the legal advisers will be Davis Polk & Wardwell and Assegaf Hamzah & Partners.

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb

Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

  • Wa’ed’s investment in Qreeb will enable its software and management solution improvement
The entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, Wa’ed, has announced today a SR1.9 million ($506,000) venture capital investment in the Saudi-based digital startup, Qreeb. 

The digital B2B e-procurement and facility management platform aims to connect service providers with clients through a unified traceable communication platform to streamline supply chain processes. 

“Qreeb aims to develop a more accurate and collaborative facility management and procurement sector where clients can identify the exact causes behind performance shortages,” CEO of Qreeb, Abdulrahman AlOmair said. 

Wa’ed’s investment in Qreeb will enable its software and management solution improvement and its operations expansion across Saudi Arabia. 

“We look at Wa’ed as a strong strategic investor that can help us to expand our presence and client base and modernize the deeply traditional facility management and procurement sector within the Kingdom,” he added. 

“Empowering startups such as Qreeb to digitize sectors that are heavily-dependent on offline operations like procurement has the potential to revolutionize the internal processes of all parties involved within each single transaction.

“It allows them to take previously-calculated data-driven decisions in a simplified process,” Wa’ed’s managing director, Fahad Alidi, said. 

