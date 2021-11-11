You are here

Emaar Economic City's accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital

Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital
Emaar EC (supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Emaar Economic City announced that its accumulated losses decreased to SR3 billion ($800 million) over the first nine months of 2021, a bourse filing showed. 

They now represent 28.1 per cent of the share capital of the holding company for the Red Sea megaproject, in which PIF acquired a 25 per cent stake for SR2.8 billion in September.

The decline is attributed to the increase in the company’s share capital by 33 percent, from SR8.5 billion to SR11.3 billion. 

The conversion resulted in a rise of the company’s shares from 850 million to one billion, according to the bourse filing. 

Topics: Emaar Economic City The Economic City

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt abolishes share deals stamp duty and cuts profits tax

Egypt abolishes share deals stamp duty and cuts profits tax
  The move includes the abolition of the stamp duty on stock market transactions for the resident investors, and deducting all expenses related to trading and preserving shares and other tax bases.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Investors in Egypt will benefit from its government's new move to abolish  stamp duty on stock market transactions, in addition to reducing tax on profit realized in new offerings by 50 percent for first two years. 

This comes as part of the set of stock market incentives presented by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Egyptian Exchange, the Financial Regulatory Authority, and the securities industry parties, Nader Saad, the Egyptian Cabinet Spokesperson stated.
The incentives aim to boost the competitiveness of the stock market and improve the investment and business environment for individual investors.

It is hoped they will also encourage listed companies to acquire private ones, consolidation and growth.

The move includes the abolition of the stamp duty on stock market transactions for the resident investors, and deducting all expenses related to trading and preserving shares and other tax bases.
This is in addition to reducing the current 22.5 percent tax on the profit achieved in the new offerings at a rate of 50 percent in the first two years of the issuance of the law.
It was also agreed that no tax files would be opened for individuals investing in the stock exchange.
The tax rate for individual investors through stock funds has also been reduced to 5 percent on the profit achieved.

Topics: #egypt Egyptian stock exchange #tax

Nigeria's Helium Health acquires Qatari doctor booking platform Meddy

Nigeria's Helium Health acquires Qatari doctor booking platform Meddy
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Nigeria's Helium Health acquires Qatari doctor booking platform Meddy

Nigeria's Helium Health acquires Qatari doctor booking platform Meddy
  As of November 2021, Meddy has facilitated more than 200,000 bookings, enabling healthcare providers to generate approximately $130 million in billings. 
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nigeria-based Helium Health (Helium), has announced its successful acquisition of Meddy, the GCC-based doctor booking platform, which operates in Qatar and the UAE, MAGNiTT reported.

Through this acquisition, Helium will be able to deploy its Electronic Medical Records (EMR) technology and healthcare financial solutions across the GCC market.   

“We will be leading the HealthTech revolution in the Middle East, Helium Health CEO Adegoke Olubusi said.

"In Qatar, UAE and KSA, a great market opportunity exists to work with care providers to improve patient interaction, make healthcare data more interoperable, and improve revenue cycle management," he said.

Founded in 2015, Meddy launched its doctor booking platform helping patients find the best doctors and book appointments. The company works with over 150 top private healthcare providers in Qatar and the UAE. With this new acquisition.

As of November 2021, Meddy has facilitated more than 200,000 bookings, enabling healthcare providers to generate approximately $130 million in billings. 

While Healthcare in the GCC is set to grow rapidly, investment in digital infrastructure will account for 30 percent of healthcare investment in the region between 2023 to 2030, MAGNiTT said.

Despite an almost 65 percent year-on-year decrease in capital invested in the MENA healthcare sector by the third quarter of 2021, it is remarkable to see further innovations integrating AI and automation to optimize management processes, a recent report by MAGNiTT revealed. 

Topics: #nigeria #health #qatar

Insurance, bank shares see TASI rise by 0.3%: Market Wrap

Insurance, bank shares see TASI rise by 0.3%: Market Wrap
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Insurance, bank shares see TASI rise by 0.3%: Market Wrap

Insurance, bank shares see TASI rise by 0.3%: Market Wrap
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Thursday up by 0.3 percent, to close at 11,899 points.

Some 131.9 million shares changed hands in 230,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC.

Shares in Wataniya Insurance led today’s gains by more than 8 percent at SR45.60 ($12.16), while Saudi Aramco rose by less than 1 percent to close at SR37.55 ($10)

Shares in Saudi National Bank and SABIC Agri-Nutrients recorded the highest closing since listing in the market, at SR70 ($18.60) and SR183.60 ($48.90) respectively.

Real estate developer Jabal Omar's shares recorded a 1 percent decline, after the company announced that it had achieved a net loss of SR270 million ($72 million) in the Q3, compared to a loss of SR237 million ($63.6 million ) for the same period in 2020.

SACO led today's declines by 6 percent at SR51.30 ($13.68), amid trading of about 950,000 shares.

Among the other fallers, recruitment firm Maharah declined by 3 percent to close at SR79.80 ($21.20) after the company announced a drop in profits for Q3 2021 to SR35.6 million($9.49 million). 

The parallel Nomu index was up 158.8 points, or 0.65 percent, It closed at 24,759.19 points, after 472,000 trades.

Topics: Market Wrap Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Updated 9 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Updated 9 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

India has declined to update its official climate goal at the United Nations climate negotiations, stating it is waiting for rich countries to first offer $1 trillion in climate finance by the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg.

India's opposition contrasts with its surprise announcement on Nov. 1, just before COP26 negotiations began, that it would set an ambitious new goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, by announcing his country's intention to raise its share of renewable electricity generation capacity while also committing to a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

Modi also demanded rich countries provide up to $1 trillion in climate finance for India - far more than the $100 billion a year for all poor countries sought under previous deals.

However, it was unclear until recently whether India's demand came with a deadline. Officials announced on Wednesday that India is seeking that amount by 2030 to fund the development of renewable energy, energy storage, industrial decarbonization, and infrastructural defense against global warming.

Despite 121 countries having submitted official climate pledges to the United Nations in the form of documents known as nationally determined contributions, India held back. 

“Let’s be clear,” an unnamed delegate told the Hindustan Times. “India will not update its NDC till there is clarity on climate finance. The Indians want a clear promise on making the funds available “as soon as possible,” an official told Bloomberg News.

Last month a report, commissioned by the UK and based on OECD data by Germany and Canada, found that developed countries were expected to hit a figure close to $97bn by 2022 out of the $100bn for all poor countries. 

More than two years late, that target may not be reached until 2023, according to other reports.

Topics: COP26 Air India Narendra Modi

Chinese solar firm Longi eyes potential Saudi factory sites

Chinese solar firm Longi eyes potential Saudi factory sites
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese solar firm Longi eyes potential Saudi factory sites

Chinese solar firm Longi eyes potential Saudi factory sites
  The firm had revenues of $5.4bn in the first half of this year, and currently produces about 18 percent of the world's solar modules.
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Longi, a major Chinese solar manufacturer, is looking at potential manufacturing locations in the Kingdom as part of its plans to expand outside of China.

The Shanghai-listed company is also looking at other possible manufacturing bases in India and the US, Li Zhenguo, the company’s president said in a Bloomberg report.

Longi seeks to grab 30 percent of the solar module market, he added. 

The firm had revenues of $5.4bn in the first half of this year, and currently produces about 18 percent of the world’s solar modules.

Longi seeks to maintain its 45 percent share of the global market for solar cells, and expects the world to install as much as 2,000 gigawatts between now and 2030, Zhenguo said.

Topics: #solar #china #saudi factory

