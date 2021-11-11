Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital

India has declined to update its official climate goal at the United Nations climate negotiations, stating it is waiting for rich countries to first offer $1 trillion in climate finance by the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg.
India's opposition contrasts with its surprise announcement on Nov. 1, just before COP26 negotiations began, that it would set an ambitious new goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, by announcing his country's intention to raise its share of renewable electricity generation capacity while also committing to a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.
Modi also demanded rich countries provide up to $1 trillion in climate finance for India - far more than the $100 billion a year for all poor countries sought under previous deals.
However, it was unclear until recently whether India's demand came with a deadline. Officials announced on Wednesday that India is seeking that amount by 2030 to fund the development of renewable energy, energy storage, industrial decarbonization, and infrastructural defense against global warming.
Despite 121 countries having submitted official climate pledges to the United Nations in the form of documents known as nationally determined contributions, India held back.
“Let’s be clear,” an unnamed delegate told the Hindustan Times. “India will not update its NDC till there is clarity on climate finance. The Indians want a clear promise on making the funds available “as soon as possible,” an official told Bloomberg News.
Last month a report, commissioned by the UK and based on OECD data by Germany and Canada, found that developed countries were expected to hit a figure close to $97bn by 2022 out of the $100bn for all poor countries.
More than two years late, that target may not be reached until 2023, according to other reports.